Tokio inicia la cuenta atrás de los Juegos Paralímpicos con varias incógnitas

Tokyo (Japan), 13/01/2021.- A giant Olympic rings monument is seen before the Rainbow bridge at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2021 (issued 22 January 2021). On 23 January 2021, Japan will mark half-year before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tokyo Olympics are rescheduled to open on 23 July but uncertainty is rising as Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures entered a new state of emergency following a jump of infection cases. Public support is fading and more than 80 per cent of the population is ¡EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON/Archivo