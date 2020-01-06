06 de enero de 2020
"Succession" se lleva el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie dramática

06 de enero de 2020
02:02
A handout photo made available by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on 05 January 2020 shows Jesse Armstrong (R) accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama for

A handout photo made available by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on 05 January 2020 shows Jesse Armstrong (R) accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama for "Succession" from presenters, Matt Bomer (3-L) and Sofia Vergara (L) on stage during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HFPA

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "Succession" se llevó este domingo el galardón a la mejor serie dramática en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se está celebrando en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

Histórico de noticias
Ellen DeGeneres elogia "el poder" de la televisión en los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Ellen DeGeneres recibió este domingo el premio honorífico Carol Burnett Award por su exitosa carrera en la televisión y,...

06 de enero de 2020
06 de enero de 2020
Venezuela abre un nuevo cisma: dos presidentes para un mismo parlamento

Caracas, 5 ene (EFE).- Un nuevo cisma institucional se abrió este domingo en Venezuela. Los diputados chavistas votaron como presidente del Parlamento a un...

05 de enero de 2020
"Parasite" arrebata a "Dolor y gloria" el Globo de Oro a película extranjera

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- La película surcoreana "Parasite", del director Bong Joon-ho, obtuvo este domingo el Globo de Oro a la mejor cinta en...

06 de enero de 2020
9-17. Willson conduce la victoria de los Seahawks, que pasan a la etapa de división

Filadelfia (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- El mariscal de campo Russell Wilson lanzó un pase de touchdown de 53 yardas a DK Metcalf, mientras que Marshawn Lynch...

06 de enero de 2020
El Nikkei pierde un 1,65 % a la apertura por las tensiones entre EEUU e Irán

Tokio, 6 ene (EFE).- La Bolsa de Tokio comenzó el año con un importante retroceso en su principal indicador, el Nikkei (-1,65 %), afectada por la nueva...

06 de enero de 2020
Arranca la entrega de los Globos de Oro con Banderas y Ana de Armas nominados

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- La ceremonia de entrega de los 77 Globos de Oro acaba de comenzar con Antonio Banderas, Ana de Armas, Jennifer López y...

06 de enero de 2020
Cada vez se hacen menos películas sobre problemas reales, afirma Pedro Almodóvar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- El cineasta español Pedro Almodóvar pisó esta noche la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro, a los que aspira por su...

06 de enero de 2020
Feligreses acuden armados a la iglesia donde se produjo el tiroteo de Texas

White Settlement (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Una semana después de que un hombre fuera abatido a tiros luego de que abriera fuego y matara a dos personas en una...

06 de enero de 2020
"Los morenos", fieles anunciantes de los Reyes Magos en el oeste de México

Cajititlán (México), 5 ene (EFE).- Con danzas y trajes especiales el grupo "Los morenos" veneran a Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar, las figuras centrales del...

06 de enero de 2020
Adele, Harry Styles y James Corden disfrutan de sus vacaciones en el Caribe

San Juan, 5 ene (EFE).- Los artistas británicos Harry Styles, Adele y James Corden fueron captados este fin de semana disfrutando de sus vacaciones en...

06 de enero de 2020
135-132. Harrell, George y Williams lideran el ataque de los Clippers

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Montrezl Harrell, Paul George y Lou Williams superaron la barrera de los 30 puntos para los Clippers de Los Ángeles, que...

06 de enero de 2020
El Grupo de Lima rechaza la elección en la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela

Lima, 5 ene (EFE).- Los países del Grupo de Lima rechazaron este domingo el resultado la elección de la nueva mesa directiva de la Asamblea Nacional (AN) de...

05 de enero de 2020
Ozuna y su fundación donan 50.000 dólares a la Alianza de Autismo de Puerto Rico

San Juan, 5 ene (EFE).- El artista urbano puertorriqueño Ozuna y su fundación, Odisea's Children, donaron este domingo a la Alianza de Autismo de Puerto...

05 de enero de 2020
El exjefe de la Cicig señala al Constitucional de Guatemala de minar a la Fiscalía

Guatemala, 5 ene (EFE).- El exjefe de la Comisión Internacional Contra la Impunidad en Guatemala (Cicig), el abogado colombiano Iván Velásquez, señaló este...

05 de enero de 2020
Maduro dice que Guaidó no entró a la sesión del Parlamento por no "dar la cara"

Caracas, 5 ene (EFE).- El mandatario de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, aseguró este domingo que el opositor Juan Guaidó "no quiso dar la cara" y por eso no...

05 de enero de 2020
20-26. Cousins manda a los Vikings a la etapa de división

Nueva Orleans (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- El mariscal de campo Kirk Cousins encontró con pase de cuatro yardas a su ala cerrada Kyle Rudolph en el tiempo extra...

05 de enero de 2020
Aliados internacionales de Guaidó condenan el "golpe al Parlamento" en Venezuela

Redacción Internacional, 5 ene (EFE).- Aliados internacionales de Juan Guaidó, reconocido por más de 50 países como mandatario interino de Venezuela,...

05 de enero de 2020
Chile condena "actos intimidatorios de la dictadura de Maduro" contra los diputados

Santiago de Chile, 5 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno de Chile condenó este domingo "los actos intimidatorios" contra el líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó y un...

05 de enero de 2020
Pablo Sarabia y Cavani impulsan el festival del París Saint Germain

Redacción deportes, 5 ene (EFE).- El español Pablo Sarabia y el uruguayo Edinson Cavani impulsaron el festival goleador del París Saint Germain, que,...

05 de enero de 2020
Costa Rica condena la "burda" maniobra del régimen de Maduro en el Parlamento

San José, 5 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno de Costa Rica expresó este domingo su más "enérgica condena" contra el régimen de Nicolás Maduro, por la "inaudita y...

05 de enero de 2020
El Gobierno interino de Bolivia critica la "manipulación" de Maduro en el Parlamento

La Paz, 5 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno interino de Bolivia rechazó este domingo la que considera una "manipulación e intervención" del mandatario Nicolás Maduro...

05 de enero de 2020
El carnaval de Pasto desdibuja las diferencias sociales en el Día de Negros

Pasto (Colombia), 5 ene (EFE).- El Carnaval de Negros y Blancos de la ciudad colombiana de Pasto (sur) arrancó este domingo su tramo final con toneladas de...

05 de enero de 2020
El mandatario hondureño trata con el presidente electo de Guatemala los retos de región

Tegucigalpa, 5 ene (EFE).- El presidente de Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, recibió este domingo a su homólogo electo de Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei,...

05 de enero de 2020
