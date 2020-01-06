06 de enero de 2020
"Chernobyl" consigue el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie limitada

06 de enero de 2020
03:03
0
Stellan Skarsgard poses with the Best Performance by an Actor In a Supporting Role In a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television award in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "Chernobyl" consiguió este domingo el reconocimiento a la mejor serie limitada en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se está celebrando en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

El Nikkei agudiza su caída a media sesión y pierde un 2,04 % por la crisis con Irán

Tokio, 6 ene (EFE).- La Bolsa de Tokio llegó a la media sesión de hoy con una caída del 2,04 % en su principal indicador, el Nikkei, en la primera jornada...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- La mayor feria de electrónica de consumo del mundo, CES, abrió hoy su edición de 2020 con una premisa para la década que...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Succession" se lleva el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie dramática

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "Succession" se llevó este domingo el galardón a la mejor serie dramática en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se está...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Colombia no reconocerá directiva del Parlamento venezolano elegida sin garantías

Bogotá, 5 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno colombiano celebró este domingo la reelección del líder opositor Juan Guaidó como presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN)...

05 de enero de 2020
0
Brian Cox se lleva el Globo de Oro a mejor actor de una serie dramática

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Brian Cox, protagonista de "Succession", se llevó este domingo el premio al mejor actor de una serie dramática en los...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Sam Mendes gana el Globo de Oro a mejor director por "1917"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Sam Mendes recibió este domingo el Globo de Oro al mejor director por su película "1917", durante la 77 edición de los...

06 de enero de 2020
0
122-111. Dragic lidera con doble-doble logra la victoria de los Heat

Miami (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- El reserva Goran Dragic logró un doble-doble de 29 puntos y 13 asistencias para los Heat de Miami, que derrotaron 122-111 a...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Una delegación china viajará a EEUU el 13 enero para firmar el acuerdo, según un diario chino

Pekín, 6 ene (EFE).- Una delegación china encabezada por el viceprimer ministro Liu He viajará a Washington el próximo 13 de enero para firmar la "fase uno"...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Ana de Armas y Jennifer López brillan en la alfombra de los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Las actrices latinas Ana de Armas y Jennifer López, ambas nominadas, destacaron esta noche en la alfombra roja de los...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Fleabag" se anota el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie de comedia o musical

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "Fleabag" se anotó este domingo el premio a la mejor serie de comedia o musical en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Una tenue lluvia da un respiro en zonas afectadas por los incendios en el sur de Australia

Sídney (Australia), 6 ene (EFE).- Una tenue lluvia en las zonas afectadas por los incendios en el sureste de Australia dio el lunes un respiro a los...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Ellen DeGeneres elogia "el poder" de la televisión en los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Ellen DeGeneres recibió este domingo el premio honorífico Carol Burnett Award por su exitosa carrera en la televisión y,...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Parasite" arrebata a "Dolor y gloria" el Globo de Oro a película extranjera

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- La película surcoreana "Parasite", del director Bong Joon-ho, obtuvo este domingo el Globo de Oro a la mejor cinta en...

06 de enero de 2020
0
9-17. Willson conduce la victoria de los Seahawks, que pasan a la etapa de división

Filadelfia (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- El mariscal de campo Russell Wilson lanzó un pase de touchdown de 53 yardas a DK Metcalf, mientras que Marshawn Lynch...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Arranca la entrega de los Globos de Oro con Banderas y Ana de Armas nominados

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- La ceremonia de entrega de los 77 Globos de Oro acaba de comenzar con Antonio Banderas, Ana de Armas, Jennifer López y...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Cada vez se hacen menos películas sobre problemas reales, afirma Pedro Almodóvar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- El cineasta español Pedro Almodóvar pisó esta noche la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro, a los que aspira por su...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Feligreses acuden armados a la iglesia donde se produjo el tiroteo de Texas

White Settlement (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Una semana después de que un hombre fuera abatido a tiros luego de que abriera fuego y matara a dos personas en una...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Los morenos", fieles anunciantes de los Reyes Magos en el oeste de México

Cajititlán (México), 5 ene (EFE).- Con danzas y trajes especiales el grupo "Los morenos" veneran a Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar, las figuras centrales del...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Adele, Harry Styles y James Corden disfrutan de sus vacaciones en el Caribe

San Juan, 5 ene (EFE).- Los artistas británicos Harry Styles, Adele y James Corden fueron captados este fin de semana disfrutando de sus vacaciones en...

06 de enero de 2020
0
135-132. Harrell, George y Williams lideran el ataque de los Clippers

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Montrezl Harrell, Paul George y Lou Williams superaron la barrera de los 30 puntos para los Clippers de Los Ángeles, que...

06 de enero de 2020
0
El Grupo de Lima rechaza la elección en la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela

Lima, 5 ene (EFE).- Los países del Grupo de Lima rechazaron este domingo el resultado la elección de la nueva mesa directiva de la Asamblea Nacional (AN) de...

05 de enero de 2020
0
Ozuna y su fundación donan 50.000 dólares a la Alianza de Autismo de Puerto Rico

San Juan, 5 ene (EFE).- El artista urbano puertorriqueño Ozuna y su fundación, Odisea's Children, donaron este domingo a la Alianza de Autismo de Puerto...

05 de enero de 2020
0
El exjefe de la Cicig señala al Constitucional de Guatemala de minar a la Fiscalía

Guatemala, 5 ene (EFE).- El exjefe de la Comisión Internacional Contra la Impunidad en Guatemala (Cicig), el abogado colombiano Iván Velásquez, señaló este...

05 de enero de 2020
0