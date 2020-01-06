"Chernobyl" consigue el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie limitada
Stellan Skarsgard poses with the Best Performance by an Actor In a Supporting Role In a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television award in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "Chernobyl" consiguió este domingo el reconocimiento a la mejor serie limitada en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se está celebrando en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).