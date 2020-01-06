Taron Egerton, mejor actor de comedia o musical en los Globos de Oro
-
Taron Egerton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'Rocket Man' in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
-
Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Taron Egerton ganó este domingo el Globo de Oro al mejor actor en una cinta de comedia o musical por su papel en "Rocketman" durante la 77 edición de los premios entregados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).