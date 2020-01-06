06 de enero de 2020
Taron Egerton, mejor actor de comedia o musical en los Globos de Oro

06 de enero de 2020
  • Taron Egerton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'Rocket Man' in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

  • Taron Egerton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'Rocket Man' in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Taron Egerton ganó este domingo el Globo de Oro al mejor actor en una cinta de comedia o musical por su papel en "Rocketman" durante la 77 edición de los premios entregados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).

Histórico de noticias
Un ácido Ricky Gervais manda en unos Globos de Oro emotivos y reinvidicativos

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- El regreso de Ricky Gervais, con unos chistes ácidos e incómodos que son marca de la casa, protagonizó este domingo unos...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Renée Zellweger se lleva el Globo de Oro a la mejor actriz dramática

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Renée Zellweger se llevó este domingo el Globo de Oro a la mejor actriz dramática por su papel protagonista en "Judy"...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" y "1917" vencen en los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- La comedia "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino y el drama "1917" de Sam Mendes vencieron este domingo...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Los morenos", fieles anunciantes de los Reyes Magos en el oeste de México 

Cajititlán (México), 5 ene (EFE).- Con danzas y trajes especiales el grupo "Los morenos" veneran a Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar, las figuras centrales del...

06 de enero de 2020
0
México llama a que prevalezca la democracia en el Parlamento venezolano

México, 5 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno de México se pronunció en favor de que prevalezca la democracia en la elección de la directiva de la Asamblea Nacional de...

06 de enero de 2020
0
El estadounidense Thomas gana en el desempate el Sentry Tournament of Championship de golf

Redacción deportes, 5 ene (EFE).- El estadounidense Justin Thomas es el nuevo campeón del Sentry Tournament of Championship de golf, primer torneo de la PGA...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"1917" se proclama como la mejor película dramática en los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "1917", del cineasta Sam Mendes, se proclamó este domingo como la mejor película dramática en la 77 edición de los Globo...

06 de enero de 2020
0
103-118. Dieng dirige a los Timberwolves al conseguir un doble-doble

Cleveland (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Gorgui Dieng logró doble-doble de 22 puntos y 14 rebotes para los Timberwolves de Minnesota, que ganaron por 103-118 a los...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Japón revisará medidas para evitar fugas como la de Carlos Ghosn

Tokio, 6 ene (EFE).- Las autoridades japonesas anunciaron hoy que van a revisar las medidas que afectan a las personas en libertad bajo fianza para evitar...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Michelle Williams en los Globos de Oro: Mujeres, voten "en su propio interés"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Michelle Williams, que ganó este domingo el Globo de Oro a la mejor actriz de una serie limitada o película para...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Joaquin Phoenix gana el Globo de Oro a mejor actor de una película dramática

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Joaquin Phoenix, el protagonista de "Joker", ganó este domingo el Globo de Oro al mejor actor de una película dramática...

06 de enero de 2020
0
El Gobierno de México llama a las partes en Oriente Medio a actuar con mesura

México, 5 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno de México expresó este domingo su preocupación por la escalada de violencia en Oriente Medio e hizo un llamado a todas las...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" nombrada mejor comedia en los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" ganó este domingo el premio a la mejor película comedia o musical en los Globos de Oro,...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Tom Hanks recibe en los Globos de Oro un gran homenaje a su carrera

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Los Globos de Oro homenajearon este domingo al actor estadounidense Tom Hanks con el premio honorífico Cecil B. DeMille,...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Chernobyl" consigue el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie limitada

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "Chernobyl" consiguió este domingo el reconocimiento a la mejor serie limitada en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Electrónica en 2020: del internet de las cosas a la inteligencia de las cosas

Las Vegas (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- La mayor feria de electrónica de consumo del mundo, CES, abrió hoy su edición de 2020 con una premisa para la década que...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Sam Mendes gana el Globo de Oro a mejor director por "1917"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Sam Mendes recibió este domingo el Globo de Oro al mejor director por su película "1917", durante la 77 edición de los...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Brian Cox se lleva el Globo de Oro a mejor actor de una serie dramática

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Brian Cox, protagonista de "Succession", se llevó este domingo el premio al mejor actor de una serie dramática en los...

06 de enero de 2020
0
122-111. Dragic lidera con doble-doble logra la victoria de los Heat

Miami (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- El reserva Goran Dragic logró un doble-doble de 29 puntos y 13 asistencias para los Heat de Miami, que derrotaron 122-111 a...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Una delegación china viajará a EEUU el 13 enero para firmar el acuerdo, según un diario chino

Pekín, 6 ene (EFE).- Una delegación china encabezada por el viceprimer ministro Liu He viajará a Washington el próximo 13 de enero para firmar la "fase uno"...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Ana de Armas y Jennifer López brillan en la alfombra de los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- Las actrices latinas Ana de Armas y Jennifer López, ambas nominadas, destacaron esta noche en la alfombra roja de los...

06 de enero de 2020
0
"Fleabag" se anota el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie de comedia o musical

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- "Fleabag" se anotó este domingo el premio a la mejor serie de comedia o musical en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Una tenue lluvia da un respiro en zonas afectadas por los incendios en el sur de Australia

Sídney (Australia), 6 ene (EFE).- Una tenue lluvia en las zonas afectadas por los incendios en el sureste de Australia dio el lunes un respiro a los...

06 de enero de 2020
0