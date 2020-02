El templo del "inmortal" Kobe Bryant

A young boy wears late former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant t-shirt prior to the match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivers a speech during a ceremony in memory of late former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, prior to the match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT