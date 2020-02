Miles de personas despiden a Kobe Bryant y a su hija Gianna en un emotivo tributo

Shaquille O'Neal, Former NBA player and former teammate of Kobe Bryant, speaks about Kobe and his family at NBA Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna's memorial service 'A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant' at Staple Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 February 2020. EFE/Etienne Laurent

Michael Jordan, Former NBA player and Hall of Famer, wipes his eyes while walking off stage after talking about NBA Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna's memorial service 'A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant' at Staple Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 February 2020. EFE/Etienne Laurent