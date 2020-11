Apple renueva los MacBook Pro, Air y mini con chips M1 de fabricación propia

In this still image provided by Apple at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 10 November 2020, Apple introduces new MacBook Pro 13 inch kicking off the company's transition to its own custom silicon for the Mac. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/APPLE INC. / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

In this still image from the keynote video of a special event provided by Apple at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 10 November 2020, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus introduces three new Macs, kicking off the company's transition to its own custom silicon for the Mac. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/APPLE INC. / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES