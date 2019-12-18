2 anchors found where conquistador Cortes landed in Mexico 500 years ago

Mexico City, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Mexican researchers have discovered two iron anchors in the waters off the coast of the city of Veracruz, both of them presumably lost when Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes scuttled his ships 500 years ago, Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced on Monday.

Their shape and style indicates that the anchors are from the 16th century and their positioning suggests that they were associated with ships in port, which could include Cortes's fleet, INAH added in its statement.

The institution said that underwater archaeologists, working together with foreign experts, located the anchors while exploring the Villa Rica de la Vera Cruz zone, within the current city of Veracruz, on Mexico's Gulf coast.

"Their characteristics link them to the 16th century and their alinement in a southwest direction could ... indicate that they were following a port dynamic, in terms of their location on the seabed," INAH said.

The institution said that the finds come after another anchor was found in 2018, and laboratory studies of that first object have shown that the wood used to fashion it belonged to a tree from Spain's Cantabrian coast that lived during the second half of the 15th century.

The head of INAH's Underwater Archaeology Subdirectorate, Roberto Junco, who is leading the project along with underwater archaeologists Christopher Horrell, Melanie Damour and Frederick Hanselmann, said that the two newly-located anchors "were found 300 meters (yards) north of the previous find."

"They are bigger than that one ... (which was) 2 meters (6.5 feet) long and 66 centimeters (26 inches) between the ends of its arms," he added.

The larger of the two newly-found anchors measures 3.68 meters long by 1.55 meters wide, while the smaller is 2.6 meters long by 1.43 meters wide.

Junco said that in contrast to the anchor found last year, the two "new" ones do not have any wood in their stocks.

Authorities said that after 1519 and up to the beginning of the 19th century, Villa Rica de la Vera Cruz, the second-largest Spanish settlement in the continental Americas, was a very active port.

"It's not clear if the three anchors belong to the same historic moment, but their southwestern orientation coincides with the logic of Villa Rica as a port protecting vessels from the northern and northwestern winds," Junco said.

"The Conquest of Mexico was a key event in human history, and these ships, if we can find them, will be symbols of the cultural collision that led to what today is the West, geopolitically and socially speaking," Hanselmann said.

The anchors are "in a good state of preservation" thanks to the sediment in which they were immersed for five centuries.

Junco and Horrell said that in its next exploration expedition the group will focus on 15 other possible anchor sites, since they show the same alinement characteristics as the three found so far.

"If they are (anchors), that would reconfirm the hypothesis that we're at the port that was Villa Rica ... or ... (at the spot) where Cortes sank his fleet, and we could start to put together the puzzles of where to look for other kinds of objects like the wooden hulls," Junco said.

Cortes arrived at the coast of Villa Rica with a fleet of 11 ships, of which 10 were sunk on his orders to make clear to his men that there was no way for them to back out of the expedition to conquer the Aztec civilization and return home.