Piñera launches constitutional reform to hold citizen plebiscite

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum that will decide whether to draft a new national charter for the country.

The president signed the document at La Moneda palace, the seat of the executive branch, where he said that the consultation will serve to determine whether Chileans prefer an entirely new constitution or simply to reform the current one, which was created in 1980 during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

"This reform opens the doors and defines the road to achieve a great constitutional accord that gives us that solid, legitimate and shared institutional framework to be able to confront, as a country, the formidable challenges of the present and the magnificent opportunities of the future," Piñera said.

During his speech, the Chilean leader delved into the country's constitutional history and the circumstances that led to the historic political agreement between the government and the opposition - with the exception of the Communist Party - which came about on Nov. 15 to begin the process.

The drafting of a new constitution is one of the main demands of the social movement that has left at least 24 people dead and which blames the current charter for the great inequalities in Chile, assigning a "subsidiary" or secondary role to the state in providing basic resources, a situation that favored their privatization.

"Perhaps what we've experienced over the past 66 days, since Oct. 18, is a clear and eloquent sign of this change. So, today for the first time we have the chance to achieve, with complete freedom and full democracy, a great constitutional accord with broad and effective citizen participation," Piñera said.

He emphasized that it will be the public who will make the decision on the plebiscite, which would be held on April 26, and if a new constitution is drafted it would be the public who will approve the final text in another referendum.

"We will have not only the first word with respect to the nature and mechanics of this constitutional agreement via the first plebiscite but we'll also have, if that is what we decide, the last word regarding the principles and contents of that new constitution via a plebiscite of ratification," the president said.

The parliamentary accord reached in November includes the holding of a referendum to ask the public if they want a new constitution and what mechanism they prefer for drafting it: a mixed convention, made up of current lawmakers and selected citizens in equal measure or an assembly formed only by people selected especially for that task.

If the plebiscite is approved, the selection of the members of either body will be made in October 2020 in a process coinciding with the regional and municipal elections, and the new constitution will be ratified in another universal-suffrage and obligatory-participation plebiscite.

"The Constitution is not a magic wand that instantaneously solves all problems. But it certainly can give us the proper institutional framework to be able to move forward with public policies and the participation of all of society toward a country with greater ability to attend to and satisfy the needs of all citizens," Piñera said.

He added that it is important to alleviate any uncertainty that may arise about the preparation of a new constitution and he guaranteed "a clean, free, transparent and democratic constitutional process" to accomplish that end.