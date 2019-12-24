Trump impeachment on hold due to lack of agreement on scheduling

Washington, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a tug of war over the calendar and the terms of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, while Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday lashed out at Democrats, accusing them of maintaining an "absurd" stance.

McConnell selected as the special target of his ire House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the lower chamber's top Democrat, for not formally delivering the impeachment articles on Trump to the Senate so that the trial against him there can begin.

Last week, the Democratic majority in the House approved two articles of impeachment - for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - against Trump, thus giving the green light to the opening of an impeachment trial against him in the Senate, a process that will probably unfold in January and in which it is likely that the president will be acquitted because of the GOP majority in the upper house and the fact that a two-thirds majority would be required to convict him and remove him from office.

Republicans want to speed the process forward so that the Senate trial will have the minimum impact possible on Trump's bid for re-election in 2020, not to mention other GOP campaigns for congressional and other seats.

Pelosi said last Wednesday that she does not know when she will forward the impeachment articles to the Senate, alleging that the Republicans there have not provided guarantees that they will conduct a fair trial.

McConnell, who has described the current situation as a "dead letter," emphasized that the Republicans cannot do anything until Pelosi sends them the charges against Trump:

However, last week he told Fox News that he intends to conduct the Senate impeachment trial in full collusion with President Trump's legal team, prompting Democrats and independent observers to protest that he was openly admitting he intends to "rig" the trial to favor Trump's acquittal.

Meanwhile, Pelosi, suggested on Monday that she will make no move until Republicans explain how the Senate trial will be conducted.

"The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct," Pelosi tweeted on Monday, adding that Trump has "blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?"

The "prosecutors" in the Senate trial are known as impeachment "managers," and they have usually been selected by the lawmakers in the House, while the "jury" in the trial are the members of the Senate. The managers are selected after the impeachment articles are forwarded by the House leadership to the upper chamber.

Democrats and Republicans not only must agree about the calendar for the trail, but also regarding the terms under which it will proceed. The Democrats are insisting that new witnesses must appear during the trial to provide relevant testimony - witnesses that Trump to date has ordered not to appear before Congress - while Republicans are doing all they can to prevent such witnesses from testifying.

During an interview on "Fox & Friends," McConnell said that the only thing he wants is for the trial to unfold as it did during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, and he set forth his concept of those proceedings.

McConnell said Pelosi "apparently believes that she can tell us how to run the trial," but he added that "We haven't ruled out witnesses," saying that he wants to use the same rules as were agreed to by lawmakers for Clinton's impeachment trial.

"You listen to the opening arguments, you have a written question period, and at that point in the Clinton trial, we had a decision about which witnesses to call," he said, adding that "What was good enough for President Clinton is good enough for President Trump."

With the approval of the impeachment articles against him, Trump became just the third president in US history to be impeached, after Clinton and Andrew Johnson, who governed from 1865-1869. Neither of them were convicted.

Former President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before he could be impeached after being informed by Republicans in Congress that he would be convicted if the prospective trial against him were held.

In September, Democrats launched a congressional investigation into whether there was sufficient evidence to impeach Trump after a whistleblower filed a complaint that the president had pressured his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a July telephone call to open an investigation to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Biden is the frontrunning Democratic presidential contender for the 2020 election.