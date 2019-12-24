Trump downplays North Korea's Christmas threat

Miami, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's threat to send a "Christmas present" to Washington.

"Maybe it's a nice present," Trump said during an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase, as opposed to a missile test."

North Korea set a year-end deadline for resuming the stalled denuclearization talks and receiving a new proposal from the United States.

The bilateral negotiations have not progressed since the failed February summit in Hanoi, where Washington considered Pyongyang's offer regarding the dismantling of its nuclear arsenal insufficient and refused to lift the sanctions on the regime.

Since then, Kim's regime has conducted several weapons tests and toughened its rhetoric against the White House.

The two sides held a working meeting in early October in Stockholm, Sweden, that ended with North Korea accusing Washington of failing to offer anything new and maintaining a "hostile policy."

Experts said that if the talks do not resume, the North Korean regime could carry out new weapons tests starting in January, especially tests of intermediate-range missiles.

The United States, for its part, wants North Korea to give up its entire nuclear arsenal before removing the sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

Since late November, the United States has deployed surveillance planes in the Korean peninsula in response to the North Korean regime's launch of two projectiles into the Sea of Japan with a large rocket launcher and the testing of missile engines.

Over the weekend, Kim chaired a meeting of North Korea's top military officers to discuss political and military measures to bolster defensive capabilities.

On Dec. 8, North Korea said it conducted a "very important test" at its Sohae satellite launch base that was of "great significance to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea."

Pyongyang had begun dismantling the launch pad and engine test stand at the Sohae base - two of its key installations - in July 2018 after the first summit between Trump and Kim.

In March, after the failed bilateral summit between Kim and Trump in Hanoi, satellite images showed that North Korea had begun rebuilding structures on both the launch pad and the engine test stand.

Trump and Kim met briefly along the North Korea-South Korea border in June, with the US leader becoming the first sitting president to set foot in North Korea.

"We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully," Trump said. "Everybody's got surprises for me, but let's see what happens. I handle them as they come along." EFE

lka/hv