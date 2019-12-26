26 de diciembre de 2019
The "Impeachment" of Trump

26 de diciembre de 2019
18:06
In the history of the United States, only two impeachment processes have been activated for a president, in 1868 Andrew Johnson who replaced President Abraham Lincoln after he was killed; in 1998 to Bill Clinton and now the turn is for the current Donal Trump.

What is Impeachment?

It is a process by which a president or vice president and any other public official in the United States can be removed.  Impeachment is contemplated in Article I, section 3 of the U.S Constitution, as one of the tasks of Congress in order to avoid abuses of power. It can be used for cases of treason, bribery, high crimes or offenses.

In the history of the United States only two impeachment processes have been initiated for a president. In 1868, Andrew Johnson, who replaced President Abraham Lincoln after being assassinated, was accused of crimes, misdemeanors, and going against the rights of the slaves, and was acquitted by one vote. In 1998 Bill Clinton was also impeached for the well remembered Lewinsky case, but in the end his impeachment did not have enough votes to pass. In 1974 Richard Nixon was also faced by the potential investigation the Watergate case, but he resigned before Congress initiated the formal process.

Today, it is current president Donald Trump’s turn; He is accused of calling the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, to ask for the favor of investigating Hunter Biden, son of the former vice president of the United States, and today’s main Democratic candidate Joe Biden for acts of corruption in Ukraine when Biden Jr. was part of the board of directors of a Ukrainian energy company. The investigation is about whether or not President Trump threatened to hold military aid to Ukrainian in exchange for the favor. This is illegal and is known as a “quid pro quo”.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives announced that she is seeking to determine if President Trump sought the help of Ukraine to unnecessarily investigate the former Vice President of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, who is listed as one of the strongest candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination in the next election.

This investigation is decisive for the purposes of who will be the next president of the United States in 2020.

How impeachment works:

The Constitution grants the House of Representatives the initial vote of any removal process. If approved by a simple majority (half plus one of its 435 members), the process is then transferred to the Senate, where a process is carried out in which the members of the  Senate act as prosecutors and senators, as jurors. The chief justice of the Supreme Court presides. To convict and remove a president, the minimal vote needs to be by 67 senators (two-thirds of the total of 100), but this has never happened in the history of the United States.

Camilo Florido

