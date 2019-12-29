29 de diciembre de 2019
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

The Mexican market where New Year's wishes can be bought

29 de diciembre de 2019
19:07
0
  • Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a

    Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

  • Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a

    Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

  • Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a

    Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

By Eduard Ribas Admetlla

 

Mexico City, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020.

At the Sonora Market in downtown Mexico City, Corridor No. 8 is a bit of "Magical Mexico" - and it is in that narrow passageway amid the smell of incense and aromatic plants that 44 shops selling esoteric and mystical items are located.

Since 1958, all kinds of people who have lost faith in traditional religion have been coming to this spot to purchase charms, have spells cast or their fortunes told with an eye toward finding true love, a job and/or wealth, especially as the New Year approaches.

Maribel, originally from the southern impoverished state of Chiapas, has been selling a special combination of seeds to help people make money in the new year. The 12 different seeds must be left on a plate with coins so that the green shoots can fourish, she said.

"Recently, the economy has gone down quite a bit and people come seeking wealth," Maribel told EFE on Sunday in discussing the fact that the Mexican economy will close out 2019 with zero percent growth.

To help people get past the present lean year, this shopkeeper offers amulets made of aloe leaves, assorted charms and packets containing an ear of corn painted gold with paper currency attached to it.

A short distance away, Elisabeth Morgan, a self-proclaimed witch, lays down tarot cards to read the fortune of a customer who wants to know what 2020 holds.

When her father began working as a fortuneteller, he was afraid to give bad news to his customers in case he might inadvertently break up a marriage or precipitate some other calamity, but almost two decades later Elisabeth has no such qualms.

"Since this year wasn't so good, people are afraid to see how next year will be. Unfortunately, the prediction is that it's not going to be very good," she said, with her black and white cat sitting by her side.

In this part of the city there are all kinds of cults, ranging from the worship of Santa Muerte (Our Lady of Holy Death) - a female idol, deity or folk saint - to Catholic cults like the one of St. Jude, African-Cuban "Santeria" or Chinese traditions.

Alfonso Espejel is a "santero," a Santeria priest, with a shop at the market who says that fulfilling people's wishes requires 80 percent magic, with the other 20 percent being paranormal energies that for a few pesos can be summoned or channeled at the market.

"If you come to ask me for help to find a job and you don't leave your home ... they're not going to come to your hours to give you work," he said.

With three generations of family tradition behind him, Espejel is convinced that the cleansings he performs for people with a flowering branch work to dissipate the bad energies that have accumulated during the year, but he warned that you need to be alert for the swindlers who prowl around the market.

Jorge Perez, whose family has been working in this business for four generations, proudly displayed the big seller for the New Year: a packet including soap, perfume and incense all devoted to the Chinese Year of the Rat, which will begin in January.

"It will be the year of Mexican politicians," he said sarcastically while holding up a small figure of a rat, and it would be no surprise to find out that a number of people have already bought little voodoo rat figures to give to various political leaders and officials as a mark of displeasure for 2020.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
The Mexican market where New Year's wishes can be bought

By Eduard Ribas Admetlla

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Argentina seeks to bolster finances ahead of debt talks

By Natalia Kidd

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump downplays North Korea's Christmas threat

Miami, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's threat to send a "Christmas present" to Washington.

24 de diciembre de 2019
0
Honduras facing prison crisis

Tegucigalpa, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Honduras is facing a crisis in its penitentiary system after riots at two prisons left 37 dead, killings attributed to...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump impeachment on hold due to lack of agreement on scheduling

Washington, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a tug of war over the calendar and the terms of the Senate impeachment trial of...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Piñera launches constitutional reform to hold citizen plebiscite

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
The "Impeachment" of Trump

In the history of the United States, only two impeachment processes have been activated for a president, in 1868 Andrew Johnson who replaced President...

26 de diciembre de 2019
0
Bad Bunny delivers thousands of toys to kids in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Dec 22 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny on Sunday in San Juan distributed thousands of toys to children at the second edition of his Good...

22 de diciembre de 2019
0
Museum of Illusions lets visitors surf with Trump in Miami

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

19 de diciembre de 2019
0
My ouster was all about lithium, Bolivia's Morales says

By Gabriel Romano

18 de diciembre de 2019
0
New York prepares to welcome 7 mn tourists over Christmas

By Cristina Magdaleno

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
Argentine gov't sends emergency bill that hikes taxes to Congress

By Cecilia Caminos

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
Mexican archer sets sights on Tokyo Olympics

Mexico City, Dec 17 (efe-epa).- Mexico's Mariana Avitia, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, said in an interview with EFE that her focus was...

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
Crime a way of life for inmates at Bolivia's San Pedro Prison

By Gabriel Romano

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
2 anchors found where conquistador Cortes landed in Mexico 500 years ago

Mexico City, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Mexican researchers have discovered two iron anchors in the waters off the coast of the city of Veracruz, both of them...

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max jet, stock plunges 4.29 pct.

New York, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Monday that it has decided to temporarily halt production of its controversial 737 Max passenger jet in...

16 de diciembre de 2019
0
Democrats propose roadmap for Trump's Senate trial

Washington, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress on Monday proposed a roadmap to a possible Senate trial of President Donald Trump...

16 de diciembre de 2019
0
Cheops satellite mission ready for liftoff to study exoplanets

By Noemi G. Gomez

16 de diciembre de 2019
0
Ecuador forest hidden in the clouds is home to tiny endangered bird

By Susana Madera

15 de diciembre de 2019
0
Seu Antonio, Brazil's oldest turtle saviour

By Carlos A. Moreno

15 de diciembre de 2019
0
10 mn Mexican pilgrims pray to Virgin of Guadalupe for her intercession

By Miquel Muñoz

12 de diciembre de 2019
0
Republicans try, fail to eliminate abuse of power charge against Trump

Washington DC, Dec 12 (efe-epa).- The United States' House Judiciary Committee on Thursday postponed the vote on the political charges against President...

12 de diciembre de 2019
0
Federal Reserve keeps US interest rates unchanged

Washington, Dec 11 (efe-epa).- The Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged at between 1.5-1.75 percent after undertaking...

11 de diciembre de 2019
0
Judge raises Weinstein's bail for tampering with ankle bracelet

New York, Dec 11 (efe-epa).- Harvey Weinstein will have to put up a total of $5 million in bail, a considerable increase over the $1 million he has been...

11 de diciembre de 2019
0