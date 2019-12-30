30 de diciembre de 2019
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Honduras' Hernandez, brother jailed in US to be burned in effigy for New Year

29 de diciembre de 2019
23:11
0
  • Photo taken Dec. 29, 2019, showing three images - that of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, his brother Juan Antonio (Tony) Hernandez, and the presidential jet - prepared by workers in Tegucigalpa and to be burned in effigy on New Year's Eve in the Honduran capital as part of a peaceful protest. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

    Photo taken Dec. 29, 2019, showing three images - that of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, his brother Juan Antonio (Tony) Hernandez, and the presidential jet - prepared by workers in Tegucigalpa and to be burned in effigy on New Year's Eve in the Honduran capital as part of a peaceful protest. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

  • Photo taken Dec. 29, 2019, showing a young man putting the final touches on an image of Juan Antonio (Tony) Hernandez, President Juan Orlando Hernandez's brother - prepared by workers in Tegucigalpa and to be burned on New Year's Eve in the Honduran capital as part of a peaceful protest. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

    Photo taken Dec. 29, 2019, showing a young man putting the final touches on an image of Juan Antonio (Tony) Hernandez, President Juan Orlando Hernandez's brother - prepared by workers in Tegucigalpa and to be burned on New Year's Eve in the Honduran capital as part of a peaceful protest. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

  • Photo taken Dec. 29, 2019, showing images - that of President Juan Orlando Hernandez and the presidential jet - prepared by workers in Tegucigalpa and to be burned in effigy on New Year's Eve in the Honduran capital as part of a peaceful protest. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

    Photo taken Dec. 29, 2019, showing images - that of President Juan Orlando Hernandez and the presidential jet - prepared by workers in Tegucigalpa and to be burned in effigy on New Year's Eve in the Honduran capital as part of a peaceful protest. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

By Anny Castro

Tegucigalpa, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his brother Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, who was found guilty in the US of drug trafficking, will be burned in effigy this week in this capital to bid farewell to 2019 and usher in 2020.

A straw figure of the president is the primary image prepared by employees of an upholstery workshop in southern Tegucigalpa this year for their yearly bonfire on the last night of 2019 as part of a popular tradition in the Central American country.

"Over these many years we've been making these presidential (effigies) to protest in a healthy way without hurting anyone," Luis Lagos, one of the owners of the workshop, told EFE, noting that his workers have been creating these images each year for the past 18 years.

Two other figures - Tony Hernandez, who was convicted in a US court in October of drug trafficking, and that of an airplane similar to the one used by President Hernandez - will also be burned using gasoline in the capital's southern Germania district.

Lagos said that making the straw figures is one way of "protesting" and showing that "we're really upset by all the ... negative things that the presidents can easily foment in the country," including the high cost of electricity and fuel.

The artisans prepared the image of "JOH" (Juan Orlando Hernandez) riding on the airplane that, Lagos said, represents the presidential jet and, at the same time, the planes that land in Honduras loaded with illegal drugs and those that carry Hondurans extradited from the US.

Lagos said that all 14 of the workshop's employees helped prepare the figures that will be burned and the hardest part was to make the faces of the people they represent, as well as the structure of the plane.

The president's image is dressed in a coat and tie, while his brother is wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.

Lagos said that the images burned each year represent public officials because "they have favored themselves by enriching themselves and doing things to benefit themselves and not the people."

He urged the Honduran leader to "be closer to the people and to take better care of them," as well as to create more jobs.

Among the materials used to make the images - a project that was launched in November - are wood, foam rubber, paint, paper and PVC tubes.

Elsewhere in Tegucigalpa, Juan Alberto Almendares prepared another image also representing Tony Hernandez and a helicopter that local media said was allegedly presented to him by drug cartels in 2014.

Almendares told EFE that the president's brother, who was arrested in Miami in November 2018, will be burned in effigy to express in a resounding way the people's rejection of him on the basis of the charges on which he was convicted in the US.

Tony Hernandez was charged with exporting drugs to the US, possessing machineguns and destructive devices and lying to federal authorities, all of which he denied.

Although in the past, effigy figures that were burned had been stuffed with fireworks, this year the authorities prohibited the sale of gunpowder in Tegucigalpa and in the city of San Pedro Sula with an eye toward preventing people, especially children, from being burned at yearend celebrations.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Honduras' Hernandez, brother jailed in US to be burned in effigy for New Year

By Anny Castro

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
The Mexican market where New Year's wishes can be bought

By Eduard Ribas Admetlla

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Where's the "aji chombo"? The Panamanian pepper with the fiery taste

By Rogelio Adonican Osorio

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Brazilian president's first year marked by attacks on environment

By Carlos A. Moreno

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Argentina seeks to bolster finances ahead of debt talks

By Natalia Kidd

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump downplays North Korea's Christmas threat

Miami, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's threat to send a "Christmas present" to Washington.

24 de diciembre de 2019
0
The "Impeachment" of Trump

In the history of the United States, only two impeachment processes have been activated for a president, in 1868 Andrew Johnson who replaced President...

26 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump impeachment on hold due to lack of agreement on scheduling

Washington, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a tug of war over the calendar and the terms of the Senate impeachment trial of...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Honduras facing prison crisis

Tegucigalpa, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Honduras is facing a crisis in its penitentiary system after riots at two prisons left 37 dead, killings attributed to...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Piñera launches constitutional reform to hold citizen plebiscite

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Bad Bunny delivers thousands of toys to kids in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Dec 22 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny on Sunday in San Juan distributed thousands of toys to children at the second edition of his Good...

22 de diciembre de 2019
0
Museum of Illusions lets visitors surf with Trump in Miami

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

19 de diciembre de 2019
0
My ouster was all about lithium, Bolivia's Morales says

By Gabriel Romano

18 de diciembre de 2019
0
New York prepares to welcome 7 mn tourists over Christmas

By Cristina Magdaleno

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
Argentine gov't sends emergency bill that hikes taxes to Congress

By Cecilia Caminos

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
Mexican archer sets sights on Tokyo Olympics

Mexico City, Dec 17 (efe-epa).- Mexico's Mariana Avitia, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, said in an interview with EFE that her focus was...

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
Crime a way of life for inmates at Bolivia's San Pedro Prison

By Gabriel Romano

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
2 anchors found where conquistador Cortes landed in Mexico 500 years ago

Mexico City, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Mexican researchers have discovered two iron anchors in the waters off the coast of the city of Veracruz, both of them...

17 de diciembre de 2019
0
Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max jet, stock plunges 4.29 pct.

New York, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Monday that it has decided to temporarily halt production of its controversial 737 Max passenger jet in...

16 de diciembre de 2019
0
Democrats propose roadmap for Trump's Senate trial

Washington, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress on Monday proposed a roadmap to a possible Senate trial of President Donald Trump...

16 de diciembre de 2019
0
Cheops satellite mission ready for liftoff to study exoplanets

By Noemi G. Gomez

16 de diciembre de 2019
0
Ecuador forest hidden in the clouds is home to tiny endangered bird

By Susana Madera

15 de diciembre de 2019
0
Seu Antonio, Brazil's oldest turtle saviour

By Carlos A. Moreno

15 de diciembre de 2019
0
10 mn Mexican pilgrims pray to Virgin of Guadalupe for her intercession

By Miquel Muñoz

12 de diciembre de 2019
0