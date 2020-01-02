2020 celebrations around the world

Contenido relacionado

Tourists gather on Rio's Copacabana Beach to welcome new year

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Thousands of tourists who came to Rio de Janeiro to usher in 2020 gathered on Tuesday on Copacabana Beach, where starting early in the day a party atmosphere has prevailed with preparations being made for colorful musical shows later in the evening, a year-end tradition in Brazil's most emblematic city.

The iconic tourist spot, immortalized in films and which has inspired countless songs and poems, is the meeting place for multiple generations and cultures every December 31, a place where people can forget their differences and party in the new year.

People began arriving at Copacabana Beach early on Tuesday to take a dip on the last day of the year, watch the fireworks later in the evening or carve out a little space for themselves near one of the music stages.

Others spend the morning making offerings to Iemanja, the goddess of the waters in Afro-Brazilian religious cults and whom her devotees thank for the favors they have received during the past year and to whom they make new requests for the year to come by tossing flowers into the sea or arranging on the sand offerings to the goddess.

Nevertheless, due to the huge number of tourists on Copacabana Beach, most of the followers of the Umbanda and Candomble Afro-Brazilian religious cults prefer to perform their rituals on other smaller nearby beaches, such as Urca Beach.

But quite apart from the spiritual element of the day, a festive atmosphere prevails on Copacabana, where visitors are enjoying the good weather and the sea.

Hundreds of tourists endured the bright sun and the temperature above 37 C (99 F) to take selfies near the recently erected statue of Ayrton Senna, the late Brazilian three-time Formula 1 champion considered by many to be the fastest man in the history of auto racing.

The rehearsals and sound-testing by musicians of the popular Mangueira samba school, the most famous dance institution among those at the Rio Carnaval, and other artists who will perform on New Year's Eve also helped to get the crowd primed for the Reveillon, as the year-end festival is known in Brazil.

Many of the tourists currently in Rio came to Copacabana shortly after midnight since the streets near the beach are blocked during Tuesday's daylight hours and the only access to the beach is by metro, with the special tickets for New Year's already sold out.

Businesspeople took advantage of the situation to sell white garments and invite tourists to continue the tradition of welcoming in the new year wearing white.

Rio's hotels are already almost 100 percent occupied and expectations are that about three million people, including 1.8 million tourists, will attend the music show to be offered later in the day and during the evening.

According to organizers, the fireworks this year will stand out for their brilliant colors and three-dimensional effects, a show that will last for 14 minutes.

In all, 16.9 tons of gunpowder have gone into the fireworks distributed among 10 huge rafts located 450 meters (about 500 yards) off the shore of Copacabana Beach.

The visual spectacle will be augmented by a music show ranging from classical and samba to modern funk and rock, the various concerts running simultaneously on different stages along the beach.