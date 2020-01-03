03 de enero de 2020
Allred: How many women will it take to convince a jury of Weinstein's guilt?

02 de enero de 2020
19:07
0
Attorney Gloria Allred. EFE-EPA/Tracie Van Auken/File

Attorney Gloria Allred. EFE-EPA/Tracie Van Auken/File

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

New York, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Gloria Allred, the attorney for one of the women accusing Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, asked on Thursday outside a New York court how many women must come forward with accusations against him to convince the jury of his guilt.

"I often say, how many women does it take to be believed in their accusation against a powerful man? If the powerful man denies it, does it take more than one? Does it take two, does it take three, four, five?" Allred asked rhetorically in an interview with EFE before the Jan. 6 start of Weinstein's trial.

Allred, who is well-known for representing women in their cases against famous and powerful men - including actor Bill Cosby, magnate Jeffrey Epstein and singer R. Kelly - acknowledged that in cases where the accused is rich and famous and the victim is an unknown, the jury may tend to favor the celebrity.

"Sometimes, if it is a celebrity, who is accused of sexual misconduct, and that he is being accused by a woman who the public has never heard of, does not know, sometimes a jury may believe the celebrity's denial over the accusation of that one woman," said the attorney.

That is why, she said, in a trial - especially a criminal trial - it is important "if there are other victims" to bring them forward and have them testify.

According to the veteran activist for women's rights, that is generally because the person who rapes or sexually assaults or abuses one woman usually has done the same thing to other women.

This could be the case with Weinstein, whom numerous actresses have accused of sexual harassment, although in this trial - besides the two women who have filed the suit - there will be just one other alleged victim who will give testimony, US actress Annabella Sciorra, whom Allred is also representing.

The attorney said that Sciorra, whom she called "very courageous," will testify within the category of a "prior bad act" to try and show that Weinstein engaged in sexually predatory conduct and took advantage of his position of power over the careers of certain women to abuse them.

Allred recalled the case of Bill Cosby, who was convicted in September 2018 of sexual abuse in a trial at which she represented 33 women who alleged that the famous actor had sexually attacked them.

She said that in an initial trial, which ultimately was declared a mistrial by the judge, the testimony of only one of Cosby's alleged victims was allowed and that was not enough for the jury to reach a verdict.

However, in Cosby's second trial, five women testified under oath about the actor's criminal conduct and, Allred said, members of the jury acknowledged after the trial that their testimony had been important when the jury was deliberating and in finding Cosby guilty.

Similarly, Allred said that in the Weinstein case the "prior bad act" testimony of other witnesses has been requested by prosecutors.

Their testimony is important to resolve the question of whether there was sexually predatory conduct, Allred said, because if the jury finds that Weinstein engaged in such conduct they could sentence him to life behind bars.

She refused to speculate on how long Weinstein's trial could last or what the outcome of it would be, saying: "It's difficult to say how long it's going to take. It could take a few weeks to even select the jury. Then after that, comes the trial."

The accusations by multiple women against Weinstein was the spark leading to the #MeToo movement in 2017 which opened the way in the United States for many women to reveal that they had been subjected to sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood and other spheres.

"How many women will it take before the jury will believe them over the denial of one rich, powerful, famous man? We'll have to wait and see," Allred said.

