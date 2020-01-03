03 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Mother of Army lieutenant deported to Mexico after 31 years in US

03 de enero de 2020
01:01
0
Illegal Mexican immigrant Rocio Rebollar Gomez (center right), with her son - US Army 2nd Lt. Gibran Cruz (center left), walk to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Diego, California, on Jan. 2, 2020. US authorities deported the 50-year-old Rebollar - who had been in the US for 31 years - to Tijuana, Mexico, later in the day. EFE-EPA/ Manuel Ocaño

Illegal Mexican immigrant Rocio Rebollar Gomez (center right), with her son - US Army 2nd Lt. Gibran Cruz (center left), walk to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Diego, California, on Jan. 2, 2020. US authorities deported the 50-year-old Rebollar - who had been in the US for 31 years - to Tijuana, Mexico, later in the day. EFE-EPA/ Manuel Ocaño

San Diego, California, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Federal immigration authorities on Thursday deported to Mexico the mother of a US Army lieutenant who is a small businesswoman and has been in this country for 31 years.

Rocio Rebollar Gomez, 50, the mother of 30-year-old 2nd Lt. Gibran Cruz, an Army intelligence officer, was deported from San Diego to the Mexican border city of Tijuana by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities.

Both Cruz and his sister Karla McKissick at a press conference denounced the fact that ICE officials prevented them from saying goodbye to their mother at the US-Mexico border.

Rebollar had been scheduled to turn herself in on Thursday for deportation, but her daughter said that "she had faith" that US officials would give her an extension and "so she had not packed her bags."

Attorney Tessa Cabrera told EFE that the office of US Sen. Kamala Harris of California tried, but failed, to get special permission for Rebollar to extend her stay in this country.

Rebollar, who has three grandchildren and runs a small business, had to turn herself in to federal authorities, and ICE informed the attorney that any postponement of her deportation had to be requested in a separate building.

But "in the time it took us" to walk from one building to the other, agents took Rebollar in a vehicle to the border for "immediate deportation," Cabrera said.

Rebollar was expelled from the country at the El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge.

Once she was in Tijuana - about 27 miles south of where she had turned herself in shortly before - Rebollar confirmed to her daughter by telephone that she was in Mexico but didn't have any further idea where she was.

McKissick said tearfully that she took clothing and certain other items to her mother in Mexico, and Lt. Cruz said that, because of his rank and military duties, he was prohibited from crossing the border.

A court had ordered Rebollar's deportation for illegally being in the US after having been deported to Mexico twice in the 1980s and 1990s.

The deportation order originally was to have been carried out in December but Cabrera managed to get a 30-day postponement so that Rebollar could arrange certain matters before being sent back to Mexico.

ICE released a statement on Rebollar's case just prior to her deportation, saying: "On May 30, 2008, Rocio Rebollar-Gomez, 50, a citizen and national of Mexico, was ordered removed by an immigration judge in San Diego. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement subsequently executed the judicial order and removed her from U.S. to Mexico on June 20, 2009."

"Rebollar-Gomez later illegally reentered the U.S. at an unknown time/location, which is a felony act under federal law. On March 14, 2018, she was apprehended by the San Diego ICE Fugitive Operations Unit and processed for reinstatement of her removal order. Ms. Rebollar is currently pending departure to Mexico in accordance with federal law," the statement continued.

Rebollar has acknowledged entering the US illegally, but she has said she did so because she was desperate for her children to have a better life than would have been available to them in Mexico.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Mother of Army lieutenant deported to Mexico after 31 years in US

San Diego, California, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Federal immigration authorities on Thursday deported to Mexico the mother of a US Army lieutenant who is a small...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Google to dump fiscal strategy whereby it paid less taxes in US

San Francisco, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Alphabet, the parent company for Google, will abandon its longstanding intellectual property licensing strategy that...

02 de enero de 2020
0
Alonso will be driving a vehicle with a winning pedigree in Dakar Rally

By Fernando Gimeno

02 de enero de 2020
0
Allred: How many women will it take to convince a jury of Weinstein's guilt?

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

02 de enero de 2020
0
Bogota's new mayor takes office, defends right to social protest

Bogota, Jan 1 (efe-epa).- Bogota's new mayor, Claudia Lopez, on Wednesday upon taking office defended the right to social protest, alluding to the...

02 de enero de 2020
0
New cafes flourishing in Mexico City

By Julito Martinez

01 de enero de 2020
0
2020 presidential election is a risk for Wall Street, big US bank says

By Nora Quintanilla

01 de enero de 2020
0
Morales energetically condemns sanctions on Spanish diplomats by Bolivia

Buenos Aires, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday in Buenos Aires "energetically" condemned the interim Bolivian...

01 de enero de 2020
0
Newseum press museum in Washington closing after 22 years

By Guillermo Garcia Ballesca

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Peruvian politics marked by Garcia's suicide, corruption probes in 2019

By Alvaro Mellizo

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Tourists gather on Rio's Copacabana Beach to welcome new year

Sydney was one of the first cities to ring in 2020 on Tuesday with a fireworks display, while Australia grappled to bring raging wildfires under control...

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Colombia's Chingaza zone: A water reserve at risk from human consumption

By Daniela Arias Baquero

30 de diciembre de 2019
0
Honduras' Hernandez, brother jailed in US to be burned in effigy for New Year

By Anny Castro

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Where's the "aji chombo"? The Panamanian pepper with the fiery taste

By Rogelio Adonican Osorio

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Brazilian president's first year marked by attacks on environment

By Carlos A. Moreno

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
The Mexican market where New Year's wishes can be bought

By Eduard Ribas Admetlla

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Argentina seeks to bolster finances ahead of debt talks

By Natalia Kidd

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
The "Impeachment" of Trump

In the history of the United States, only two impeachment processes have been activated for a president, in 1868 Andrew Johnson who replaced President...

26 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump downplays North Korea's Christmas threat

Miami, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's threat to send a "Christmas present" to Washington.

24 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump impeachment on hold due to lack of agreement on scheduling

Washington, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a tug of war over the calendar and the terms of the Senate impeachment trial of...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Honduras facing prison crisis

Tegucigalpa, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Honduras is facing a crisis in its penitentiary system after riots at two prisons left 37 dead, killings attributed to...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Piñera launches constitutional reform to hold citizen plebiscite

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Bad Bunny delivers thousands of toys to kids in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Dec 22 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny on Sunday in San Juan distributed thousands of toys to children at the second edition of his Good...

22 de diciembre de 2019
0
Museum of Illusions lets visitors surf with Trump in Miami

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

19 de diciembre de 2019
0