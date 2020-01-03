03 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas receive awards at Palm Springs film fest

03 de enero de 2020
19:07
0
  • Pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

    Pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

  • Pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez (L) and former baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez (R) arrive at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

    Pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez (L) and former baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez (R) arrive at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

  • Spanish actor Antonio Banderas arrives for the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

    Spanish actor Antonio Banderas arrives for the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

  • Mexican actress Salma Hayek and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas pose for photos upon their arrival at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on Jan. 2, 2020. EFE=-EPA/ Nina Prommer

    Mexican actress Salma Hayek and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas pose for photos upon their arrival at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on Jan. 2, 2020. EFE=-EPA/ Nina Prommer

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- A "very happy" Antonio Banderas and a Jennifer Lopez who said it was "a magical evening" were presented with awards at the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala.

"Exhausted but very happy at 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala Awards," said Banderas - the star of "Pain and Glory" - on Twitter, also posting images of himself and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel and of his professional colleague Salma Hayek, who had the honor of presenting him with the festival's International Star award on Thursday evening.

In presenting the award to Banderas, Hayek spoke about the "charisma" of the "groundbreaking artist," adding that he had helped to make it "sexy to be Latino" and noting that "Thanks to him things have changed."

Meanwhile, Lopez also took to the social networks to express herself over the tribute paid to her by the California film festival.

"Thank you to the @PSFilmFest for the Spotlight Award! Tonight was a magical evening with team Hustlers. Thank you to @LoreneScafaria for your kind words presenting the award to me!" she tweeted, referring to the director of JLo's latest film, "Hustlers."

In her acceptance remarks, after receiving the award from Scafaria, Lopez said: "This was a film written, directed, produced, edited, set designed by women, about women, starring women."

"So, to all the talented women out there - support one another. Remember no is not an answer. It's an opportunity," she added.

She also thanked her manager of many years Benny Medina, her partner in producing the film - Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas - and her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The festival also honored other film figures who were in the spotlight in 2019, including Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Foxx, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Dern, Zack Gottsagen, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger.

Both Banderas and Lopez stood out last year with their films opening up the door for further honors during the Hollywood awards season, which kicks off on Sunday in Los Angeles with the Golden Globes, although the Palm Springs festival is widely considered to be the unofficial start of that period.

Banderas, who stunned the moviegoing public with his role in "Pain and Glory," directed by Pedro Almodovar, will be in the running at the Golden Globes to receive the best dramatic actor award.

Also competing in that category will be Christian Bale ("Ford and Ferrari"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

Meanwhile, Lopez shone as both an actress and producer in "Hustlers," one of the film surprises of 2019 which triumphed at the box office with an all-female cast.

The Latina star on Sunday will be be competing for the Golden Globe award for best actress in a drama with Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"), Annette Bening ("The Report"), Laura Dern ("Marriage Story") and Margot Robbie ("Bombshell").

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas receive awards at Palm Springs film fest

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- A "very happy" Antonio Banderas and a Jennifer Lopez who said it was "a magical evening" were presented with awards at the...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Mother of Army lieutenant deported to Mexico after 31 years in US

San Diego, California, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Federal immigration authorities on Thursday deported to Mexico the mother of a US Army lieutenant who is a small...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Google to dump fiscal strategy whereby it paid less taxes in US

San Francisco, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Alphabet, the parent company for Google, will abandon its longstanding intellectual property licensing strategy that...

02 de enero de 2020
0
Alonso will be driving a vehicle with a winning pedigree in Dakar Rally

By Fernando Gimeno

02 de enero de 2020
0
Allred: How many women will it take to convince a jury of Weinstein's guilt?

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

02 de enero de 2020
0
Bogota's new mayor takes office, defends right to social protest

Bogota, Jan 1 (efe-epa).- Bogota's new mayor, Claudia Lopez, on Wednesday upon taking office defended the right to social protest, alluding to the...

02 de enero de 2020
0
New cafes flourishing in Mexico City

By Julito Martinez

01 de enero de 2020
0
2020 presidential election is a risk for Wall Street, big US bank says

By Nora Quintanilla

01 de enero de 2020
0
Morales energetically condemns sanctions on Spanish diplomats by Bolivia

Buenos Aires, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday in Buenos Aires "energetically" condemned the interim Bolivian...

01 de enero de 2020
0
Newseum press museum in Washington closing after 22 years

By Guillermo Garcia Ballesca

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Peruvian politics marked by Garcia's suicide, corruption probes in 2019

By Alvaro Mellizo

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Tourists gather on Rio's Copacabana Beach to welcome new year

Sydney was one of the first cities to ring in 2020 on Tuesday with a fireworks display, while Australia grappled to bring raging wildfires under control...

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Colombia's Chingaza zone: A water reserve at risk from human consumption

By Daniela Arias Baquero

30 de diciembre de 2019
0
Honduras' Hernandez, brother jailed in US to be burned in effigy for New Year

By Anny Castro

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Where's the "aji chombo"? The Panamanian pepper with the fiery taste

By Rogelio Adonican Osorio

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Brazilian president's first year marked by attacks on environment

By Carlos A. Moreno

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
The Mexican market where New Year's wishes can be bought

By Eduard Ribas Admetlla

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Argentina seeks to bolster finances ahead of debt talks

By Natalia Kidd

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
The "Impeachment" of Trump

In the history of the United States, only two impeachment processes have been activated for a president, in 1868 Andrew Johnson who replaced President...

26 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump downplays North Korea's Christmas threat

Miami, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's threat to send a "Christmas present" to Washington.

24 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump impeachment on hold due to lack of agreement on scheduling

Washington, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a tug of war over the calendar and the terms of the Senate impeachment trial of...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Honduras facing prison crisis

Tegucigalpa, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Honduras is facing a crisis in its penitentiary system after riots at two prisons left 37 dead, killings attributed to...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Piñera launches constitutional reform to hold citizen plebiscite

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum...

23 de diciembre de 2019
0
Bad Bunny delivers thousands of toys to kids in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Dec 22 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny on Sunday in San Juan distributed thousands of toys to children at the second edition of his Good...

22 de diciembre de 2019
0