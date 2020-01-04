US strike kills top Iranian general in Baghdad
-
A person holds up a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani as thousands of Iranians take part in an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
-
Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani during an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
-
Demonstrators burn Israel and US flags as thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
-
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (C) during a meeting with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S OFFICE
-
Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters march outside the US Embassy during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF
-
Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani during an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
-
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) greeting Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (R) during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran. EFE-EPA/FILE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S OFFICE
-
A handout photo made available by Iraq's military-run Security Media Cell via facebook shows a burning vehicle near Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAQ'S SECURITY MEDIA CELL HANDOUT
Baghdad/Washington, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he ordered the drone strike that killed the powerful commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, to "stop a war," not to start one.
Trump spoke to reporters at his Florida Mar-a-Lago golf resorts in his first on-camera comments on the decision to kill Soleimani, Iran's second most powerful political figure.
"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," Trump declared, directly contradicting Democratic critics who have said that the strike on Soleimani puts the US closer to a military clash with Tehran.
The president also said that his administration is not seeking "regime change" in Iran, but rather had conducted the drone strike that killed Soleimani out of self-defense.
"The United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the No. 1 terrorist anywhere in the world," Trump said, adding - without citing any specific proof - that Soleimani was "planning imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him."
"The recent attacks on US targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani," Trump said, referring to the deadly Dec. 27 attack.
The president went on to warn that the US is prepared to respond to any military action by Tehran, noting specifically that the US military is the best army in the world with the best intelligence. If Americans anywhere in the world are threatened, he said, military targets have already been identified and he is ready to order any action he deems necessary with regard to Iran.
Trump ordered a surprise drone strike that killed Soleimani outside Baghdad's airport in a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region, a move that prompted huge amounts of condemnation and concern within the international community.
Soleimani, the Quds Force chief and the architect and enabler of several powerful Shia militias across the Middle East, was killed together with his son-in-law and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi militia.
Taking to Twitter amid a huge media flurry over the latest developments in the US-Iran stand-off, Trump said: "Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!"
"He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself," the president said, adding that "He should have been taken out many years ago!"
An earlier statement from the Department of Defense said the Iranian general had been "actively planning to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."
Trump then seemed to suggest that Iraq had been ungrateful for US military help and aid.
"The United States has paid Iraq Billion of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don't want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, but, ultimately that is their choice."
Washington's embassy in Baghdad urged all US citizens to leave the country following the Friday morning attack.
Authorities in Iran unanimously vowed to retaliate.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: "A severe revenge awaits the criminals who have stained their hands with (Soleimani's) and the other martyr's blood last night."
Khamanei, who is the leader of Iran's Shia theocratic regime and has the final say in all of the country's affairs, declared three days of mourning.
President Hassan Rouhani said on Twitter that "the great of nation Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime."
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the Swiss charge d'affaires, which represents US interests in Iran, had been summoned and was told that the "US action was a manifestation of state terrorism."
Iraq's caretaker prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, said: "Carrying out operations to assassinate Iraqi figures and figures from another country on Iraqi soil is a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation."
International figures also weighed in on events, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres said he was "deeply concerned" about the escalation and urged leaders to show maximum restraint.
"The world cannot afford another war in the (Persian) Gulf," he said.
Gen. Soleimani was in charge of Iran's foreign policy strategy as the head of the Quds Force, an elite wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the US has designated as a terror organization. The Quds Force holds sway over a large number of Shia militias across the region ranging from Lebanon to Syria and Iraq.
He spearheaded Iran's intervention in Syria, providing support for President Bashar al-Assad against armed rebel groups.
Assad's other international ally, Russia, described the strike on Soleimani as an "assassination" and said he had been fighting against the Islamic State terror organization and al-Qaida-linked groups long before the US got involved in that fight.
Closer to home, Democratic Party figures questioned Trump's actions.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination to run against Trump in the 2020 elections, said that while no American would mourn Soleimani's death, the strike was a "hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region."
"President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox," Biden said.
Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces Shia militia confirmed that their deputy leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the attack.
On its official Twitter account, the PMF said that a vehicle carrying Muhandis and Soleimani was targeted in an airstrike on a road outside Baghdad international airport, where Soleimani had reportedly just arrived from either Beirut or Damascus.
A source at the airport, who requested anonymity, said another seven people, including two Iranians, died in the attack.
The targeted strike took place amid increased tensions between Washington and Tehran after hundreds of protesters stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31, where they managed to breach the main gate and enter some rooms, lighting fires.
On Dec. 27, more than 30 rockets were fired against the K1 military base in Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, killing an American contractor and wounding several US and Iraqi military personnel.
The Pentagon believes that the Shia militia group Kata'ib Hizbollah was responsible for attacks that since mid-October have targeted military bases and government facilities where US personnel are deployed to support the Iraqi army.
In response to the first fatality, the Pentagon carried out "defensive attacks" in Iraq and Syria against the KH, which killed at least 25 people, according to the PMF. The action resulted in the assault on the US Embassy.
On Thursday, Pentagon chief Mark Esper asked Iran to stop its attacks against the US in the Middle East and said they "will be met with responses in the time, manner, and place of our choosing."
Soleimani, from Islamic Revolutionary Guard hero to martyr
By Artemis Razmipour
Tehran, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the face of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's foreign policy strategy in the Middle East and one of the most recognizable faces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has gone from national hero to martyr following his death in a United States bombing in Baghdad.
Born on 11 March 1957 in the mountainous town of Ravar, in eastern Kerman province, Soleimani rose to the rank of general and his activity abroad as head of the IRGC's elite Quds force, most recently in Syria, was regularly extolled by Iran's state media, which lauded his commitment to the Islamic Republic.
At the age of 12, after completing his primary education, he headed to Kerman to work as a mason and then as a contractor for the local water company, where he completed high school.
He joined the IRGC in 1979, shortly after the Pahlevi dynasty was overthrown by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's Islamic revolution.
That same year, he was sent to Mahabad to help put down a Kurdish uprising, the largest revolt against the Shia theocratic regime in its early years.
He was promoted to commander of the IRGC Kerman division.
At the onset of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88), he commanded the 41st Tharallah Division, made up of troops from his native Kerman province. He was seriously injured in the war effort by a mortar shell.
After the war, aged 32, he tackled drug trafficking with the 41st Tharalla Division and in 1997 he was summoned to Tehran by the current Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who appointed him as commander of the IRGC's Quds force in charge of foreign operations.
He notably presided over the strengthening of the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah during its war with Israel in 2006 and aided Palestinian militant group Hamas in its fight against Israel in 2009.
As general of the Quds forces, he took control of Iran's intervention on behalf of President Bashar Al Assad in the Syrian Civil War (2011-) and has been credited with helping turn the fortunes of the embattled Syrian leader around.
In the latter stages of the war, he concentrated his efforts fighting against the Sunni extremist Islamic State terror organization and the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front.
Soleimani also formed, directed and advised the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a majority Shia militia in Iraq and the National Defense Forces in Syria, protecting the interests of the Iran-allied governments in both countries.
Iranian authorities in October last year said they had thwarted an assassination attempt against the Quds leader.
On Friday, a US strike struck the vehicle Soleimani and a senior ranking PMF figure were travelling in outside Baghdad's international airport, killing both along with seven others in the convoy.
The Pentagon said President Donald Trump had ordered the strike to protect US personnel in the region, charging Soleimani with plotting attacks against the US.
Soleimani, a father of two, died amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.
This week thousands of Shia militiamen launched a siege on the US embassy in Baghdad after American airstrikes killed 25 members of the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah.
The US blamed KH of launching an attack on a base outside Kirkuk, northern Iraq, killing one US contractor.
Khamenei said Iran would avenge the death of the general. EFE-EPA
Amid Iran-US tensions, Afghanistan says its territory will not be used
Kabul, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- Amid a flare up in tensions between the United States and Iran over the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, Afghanistan - home to thousands of US troops - has said its soil will not be used against its neighbors.
The government of Kabul expressed concern over the escalation in violence in the region as a result of the US airstrike on Iraqi soil that killed one of Iran's top leaders.
"The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan assures its people and all its neighboring countries that as per the Security Agreement with the United States, the Afghanistan soil under no circumstances will be used against any foreign country," the Afghan presidential palace said in a statement late on Friday.
The presidential palace said president Ashraf Ghani on Friday held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which the president said Afghan soil would not be used against any third country.
Afghanistan, which shares a border with Iran, expressed its concern over the "possible escalation of violence in the region," and urged both the US and neighboring Iran to avoid an "escalation of violence."
It also called on the parties to resolve their differences through dialog.
The note said the government is carefully following the developments in the region and is committed to the preservation and expansion of its relations with all countries.
Despite the presence of thousands of US troops in Afghanistan for nearly 18 years, Afghanistan has been experiencing normal relations with its neighboring countries, including Iran.
Soleimani, who was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force and the architect of several powerful Shia militias across the Middles East region, was killed in a US strike near Baghdad International Airport.
The governments of Islamabad and New Delhi also expressed their concern over the events in the Middle East and consequences they could have for the region.
The Pakistani government urged the parties to exercise maximum moderation and solve their problems through diplomatic channels.
India's Foreign Ministry acknowledged the death of the Iranian leader and said in a statement that peace, stability and security were of utmost importance to the country. EFE-EPA
