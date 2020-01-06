06 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Guaido reelected assembly leader, but Maduro lawmakers elect their own man

06 de enero de 2020
01:01
0
  • Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido climbs a fence in an attempt to enter the headquarters of the National Assembly, guarded by police to prevent his entry and that of opposition deputies in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido climbs a fence in an attempt to enter the headquarters of the National Assembly, guarded by police to prevent his entry and that of opposition deputies in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

  • Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido climbs a fence in an attempt to enter the headquarters of the National Assembly, guarded by police to prevent his entry and that of opposition deputies in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido climbs a fence in an attempt to enter the headquarters of the National Assembly, guarded by police to prevent his entry and that of opposition deputies in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

  • Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (c), along with his wife Fabiana Rosales (2nd from left) and a group of opposition lawmakers, leaves the area around the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, after being prevented from entering the building by police on Jan. 5, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (c), along with his wife Fabiana Rosales (2nd from left) and a group of opposition lawmakers, leaves the area around the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, after being prevented from entering the building by police on Jan. 5, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

  • Opposition lawmaker Luis Parra speaks during a session of the Venezuelan National Assembly in Caracas on Jan. 5, 2020, at which he was elected president of the body by legislators supporting President Nicolas Maduro, but from which virtually all lawmakers opposition the Maduro regime were barred by police. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

    Opposition lawmaker Luis Parra speaks during a session of the Venezuelan National Assembly in Caracas on Jan. 5, 2020, at which he was elected president of the body by legislators supporting President Nicolas Maduro, but from which virtually all lawmakers opposition the Maduro regime were barred by police. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

Caracas, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- Chavista lawmakers within the National Assembly (AN) on Sunday elected opposition figure Luis Parra president of the legislative body in a hasty and contentious session at which Juan Guaido and other opposition members were not present, having been barred from entering Parliament by police for several hours.

The oldest lawmaker present in the chamber, Hector Aguero, a Chavista and supporter of President Nicolas Maduro, served as temporary president of the body at the session, which Guaido's backers called a "parliamentary coup" given that the lawmakers who elected him did so "without (a sufficient number of) votes or a quorum."

Juan Guaido, the president of the National Assembly since January 2019, with the support of the opposition proclaimed himself acting president of Venezuela and has received formal recognition of his legitimacy by almost 60 governments worldwide, including the United States and most Latin American and European nations, in his challenge to Nicolas Maduro's presidency.

He had been widely expected to be reelected president of the AN, had he been allowed to attend the session.

Nevertheless, Guaido was reelected on Sunday to a one-year term as president of Parliament in a parallel and improvised session of the chamber held at the headquarters of local daily newspaper El Nacional, although only lawmakers opposed to Maduro and who were not Chavista supporters took part.

One hundred opposition lawmakers voted to reelect Guaido as head of the legislative body, including the members of the July 16 faction, who oppose Maduro but have also habitually been critical of Guaido himself.

The Venezuelan National Assembly has 167 members and 84 are required to constitute a quorum.

Before the AN session at which Aguero was elected got under way, having been expected for several months to be a new point of conflict between the Maduro government and the Guaido-supporting opposition, several cordons of police and the Bolivarian National Guard prevented Guaido and other opposition deputies accompanying him from entering the National Assembly building.

However, a small group of opposition lawmakers who have been criticized as being corrupt by the majority of the opposition were allowed through the cordons by the security forces.

In the hastily conducted session, Parra was elected amid a shouting match between Maduro supporters and certain Guaido-backing opposition lawmakers who had managed to enter the chamber.

Outside the building, and after having made it through all the police cordons except one, Guaido tried to enter the building, even climbing up on a fence to try and get through, but the authorities prevented him from going any farther and removed him by force.

A few minutes later, the opposition leader met with part of the diplomatic corps accredited to Venezuela, informing them how the security forces had prevented several dozen lawmakers from entering the National Assembly building.

"Thank-you," Guaido told the ambassadors, including the representative of France, Romain Nadal, and Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano.

The diplomats had been invited by parliament to be present at the Sunday session and had been among the guests within the chamber since early in the day.

Guaido's representative in charge of Venezuela's foreign relations, Julio Borges, said on his Twitter account that "the (Maduro) dictatorship without a quorum is swearing in an illegal and unconstitutional board of directors," adding that "They don't represent the Venezuelan people, it's a maneuver to try and impose a group of accomplices of Maduro and his regime on the National Assembly."

The US government also called the vote electing Parra a sham and a farce, with Assistant Secretary of State Michael Kozak saying on Twitter: "This morning's phony National Assembly session lacked a legal quorum. There was no vote."

Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro condemned the "acts of violence" and the AN vote and the countries comprising the Lima Group - including Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and others - rejected Parra's election.

Meanwhile, Maduro said Sunday that Guaido "didn't want to show his face" at the parliamentary session and that was the reason he wasn't reelected as head of the legislative body.

Maduro made his remarks at the ceremony inaugurating a baseball stadium in the city of La Guaira, near Caracas, saying that "the (National Assembly) has made a decision and has named a new leadership board of the opposition headed by lawmaker Luis Parra," who was expelled from the Primer Justicia party, the party of former opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, after becoming involved in a corruption scandal.

He added that the new board of directors includes lawmakers from the COPEI party, one of Venezuela's traditional parties, the Popular Will party (Guaido's party) and Accion Democratics, the country's other traditional party.

Maduro also said that "the country repudiates Juan Guaido as the puppet of US imperialism," adding that the opposition leader is "a very corrupt person."

He went on to say that the police and the National Guard had been posted around the legislative headquarters at the request of Guaido and two of his assistants - Stalin Gonzalez and Edgar Zambrano - and that "the same security operation has been mounted every Jan. 5 for the past 20 years," with that date being the one on which the legislative calendar begins in Venezuela.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Guaido reelected assembly leader, but Maduro lawmakers elect their own man

Caracas, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- Chavista lawmakers within the National Assembly (AN) on Sunday elected opposition figure Luis Parra president of the legislative...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Bolivia closer to Spain than Mexico amid diplomatic tensions

By Gabriel Romano

04 de enero de 2020
0
US strike kills top Iranian general in Baghdad

(Update 4: adds Trump's on-camera remarks, reledes)

03 de enero de 2020
0
World's biggest electronics fair opens its doors to sexual tech

By Marc Arcas

03 de enero de 2020
0
Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas receive awards at Palm Springs film fest

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- A "very happy" Antonio Banderas and a Jennifer Lopez who said it was "a magical evening" were presented with awards at the...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Mother of Army lieutenant deported to Mexico after 31 years in US

San Diego, California, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Federal immigration authorities on Thursday deported to Mexico the mother of a US Army lieutenant who is a small...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Google to dump fiscal strategy whereby it paid less taxes in US

San Francisco, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Alphabet, the parent company for Google, will abandon its longstanding intellectual property licensing strategy that...

02 de enero de 2020
0
Allred: How many women will it take to convince a jury of Weinstein's guilt?

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

02 de enero de 2020
0
Alonso will be driving a vehicle with a winning pedigree in Dakar Rally

By Fernando Gimeno

02 de enero de 2020
0
Bogota's new mayor takes office, defends right to social protest

Bogota, Jan 1 (efe-epa).- Bogota's new mayor, Claudia Lopez, on Wednesday upon taking office defended the right to social protest, alluding to the...

02 de enero de 2020
0
New cafes flourishing in Mexico City

By Julito Martinez

01 de enero de 2020
0
2020 presidential election is a risk for Wall Street, big US bank says

By Nora Quintanilla

01 de enero de 2020
0
Morales energetically condemns sanctions on Spanish diplomats by Bolivia

Buenos Aires, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday in Buenos Aires "energetically" condemned the interim Bolivian...

01 de enero de 2020
0
Newseum press museum in Washington closing after 22 years

By Guillermo Garcia Ballesca

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Peruvian politics marked by Garcia's suicide, corruption probes in 2019

By Alvaro Mellizo

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Tourists gather on Rio's Copacabana Beach to welcome new year

Sydney was one of the first cities to ring in 2020 on Tuesday with a fireworks display, while Australia grappled to bring raging wildfires under control...

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Colombia's Chingaza zone: A water reserve at risk from human consumption

By Daniela Arias Baquero

30 de diciembre de 2019
0
Honduras' Hernandez, brother jailed in US to be burned in effigy for New Year

By Anny Castro

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Where's the "aji chombo"? The Panamanian pepper with the fiery taste

By Rogelio Adonican Osorio

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Brazilian president's first year marked by attacks on environment

By Carlos A. Moreno

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
The Mexican market where New Year's wishes can be bought

By Eduard Ribas Admetlla

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Argentina seeks to bolster finances ahead of debt talks

By Natalia Kidd

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
The "Impeachment" of Trump

In the history of the United States, only two impeachment processes have been activated for a president, in 1868 Andrew Johnson who replaced President...

26 de diciembre de 2019
0
Trump downplays North Korea's Christmas threat

Miami, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's threat to send a "Christmas present" to Washington.

24 de diciembre de 2019
0