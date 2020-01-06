Patagonia fossils could shed light on dinosaurs' extinction

By Tono Gil

Buenos Aires, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- How did some creatures manage to survive the Mesozoic Era but the dinosaurs practically disappeared? The finding in Argentina's Patagonia region of large numbers of ancient animal and plant fossils could help shed more light on a mystery that remains to be deciphered.

Normally, the discovery of two new species of dinosaurs during a paleontological expedition would be news in and of itself, but it becomes a relatively minor matter when found in the same area are others of mammals, fish, amphibians and even pollen from between 65 million and 70 million years ago, just at the time of the dinosaurs' great extinction.

"As a paleontologist, one usually discovers big dinosaurs because those are the remains that are spotted best and are easiest to find, but all this miniscule fauna doesn't appear, in general," Federico Agnolin, a researcher with Argentina's National Scientific and Technical Research Council (Conicet) and one of the members of the expedition, told EFE.

The dig site in question, located in Argentina's southern Santa Cruz province within sight of the famous Perito Moreno glacier, could only be explored on two brief occasions in 2019, but even so it has already given scientists a better idea of what life was like in the region tens of millions of years ago.

"This find doesn't allow us to throw out the meteorite extinction theory ... (That theory) seems to be correct, but it enables us to know what certain animals did to survive and why others became extinct. That can teach us a lot about how species survive nuclear winter lasting thousands of years," Agnolin said.

The recent discovery dates back to the 1980s, when geologist Francisco Nulo visited the area and found the remains of a long-necked dinosaur with a body some 20 meters (66 feet) in length that has now been dubbed Nullotitan glacialis.

This year, researchers working in Argentina decided to visit the site again to "rediscover" that enormous extinct herbivore, and they not only found more of its skeleton but - to their surprise - many other fossils that help them build up an entire ecosystem in which the beast lived.

Two expeditions were mounted last January and March in which Conicet, the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences and the Feliz de Azara Foundation participated and which led to tremendously fortuitous finds, despite the fact that the dig area was very hard to access.

Besides the gigantic dinosaur, on the first visit, the scientists discovered another plant-eating species - Isasicursor santacrucensis - about which they deduced that it lived in herds because they found many remains of individuals of all different ages.

On the second expedition, the paleontologists made their most surprising discoveries, including - Agnolin said - "remains of small snakes and mammals that our most ancient ancestors saw and lived alongside in the shadow of the dinosaurs."

That detailed search also resulted in the "unexpected" discovery of the remains of terrestrial snails, which the Conicet researcher said are the oldest remains of many families of those creatures and will give the scientific world "much to talk about."

Also among the fossils discovered in the zone were those of ancient birds and amphibians, as well as samples of rock and fossilized trees from which pollen grains were extracted, all of these elements serving to help create a panorama of a region very different from the area as it exists today.

"These days, Patagonia ... is practically a desert, but (in the past) ... it was a huge forest, with abundant flora, fauna, fish, snakes and dinosaurs," the Argentine scientist said.

Turtles were not much affected by the meteorite's impact but the dinosaurs practically disappeared with only certain lizards and snakes surviving. The finds from Patagonia could help scientists piece together why some species survived and others did not.

In March 2020, researchers will return to the site on a much more extensive expedition with greatly increased resources, and they hope to find the remains of new species - both dinosaurs and smaller animals - and to move closer to understanding what happened on Planet Earth millions of years ago.