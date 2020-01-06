Judge tells Weinstein's lawyers to stop badmouthing witnesses

(Update 1: changes headline; re-ledes)

New York, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The judge hearing the sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein declined Monday to impose a gag order on defense counsel, but he did order lawyers representing the disgraced Hollywood mogul to refrain from further public comment about prosecution witnesses.

That was one of several rulings handed down by Judge James Burke during an 80-minute hearing devoted to establishing the rules for Weinstein's trial on charges that include rape.

In one of the tensest moments of the court session, Deputy District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon accused defense counsel Donna Rotunno of talking about prosecution witnesses "in a humiliating and degrading way" during recent television interviews.

"I don't believe I did anything improper," Rotunno said, but Burke, while rejecting Illuzzi's request for a gag order, told Weinstein's attorneys to "leave the witnesses alone" outside the courtroom.

The judge also barred the defense from calling as a witness New York Police Department Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, who was taken off the investigation for urging some of Weinstein's accusers to remove certain items from their cell phones before handing over the devices to authorities.

Regarding the defense's requests for a wide range of information as part of what is known in US jurisprudence as the discovery process, Illuzzi said that authorities are complying with the laws pertaining to discovery, but she mentioned the defense requests with which she was not in agreement, such as seeing five cellphones turned over by a witness or notes of interviews with women who have accused Weinstein of improper sexual conduct.

"Many of them are not relevant to the charges at all," she told Burke.

"Moreover, judge, this is a sensitive issue for a lot of witnesses. That is not something that the People are going to provide wholesale to the predator in this case," the prosecutor said, gesturing in the direction of Weinstein.

The judge also denied to the defense the possibility that the jury, selection of which begins on Tuesday, would be sequestered during the trial.

After several minutes of private discussion between the parties and the judge, Burke explained that starting Tuesday an initial review would be made of potential jurors, who would have to be "fair, impartial and ... available" and on Jan. 14 he will call upon them to turn in questionaires on those and other elements.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing one of the accusers in this case, Mimi Haleyi, and a witness, actress Annabella Sciorra, emphasized that the defense asked for a sequestered jury because they are worried that charges will be filed against Weinstein in more jurisdictions, including Los Angeles and New York, which she said could occur very soon.

And indeed, within hours after the hearing in New York, Los Angeles County prosecutors accused Weinstein of having allegedly raped one women and sexually attacked another.

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced these new accusations against Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of having allegedly committed sexual attacks of all sorts on them.

Weinstein was greeted by a small group of protesters when he arrived at the courthouse in Manhattan using a walker following back surgery.

Around 200 journalists from all over the world were present to cover the start of the trial, many of them having arrived as early as 5 am to get a spot outside the courthouse.

Though more than 80 women have made allegations against Weinstein, he is accused in the current case of five counts relating to incidents involving production assistant Mimi Haleyi and another unnamed woman.

Those two women and four others whose allegations have not led to formal criminal charges, including "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, are expected to appear as witnesses to show a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein.

If found guilty, the 67-year-old Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.