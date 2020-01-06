06 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Smoke from Australia wildfires traveling 6,800 mi. to Chile

06 de enero de 2020
23:11
0
  • Photograph showing a reflecting pool with the Gran Torre Santiago building in the background in Santiago, Chile, 06 January 2020. Smoke from the severe fires in Australia, considered among the worst of the century with almost six million hectares destroyed, arrived in Chile on Jan. 6, 2020, after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi.) across the Pacific Ocean, experts said. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO PENA

    Photograph showing a reflecting pool with the Gran Torre Santiago building in the background in Santiago, Chile, 06 January 2020. Smoke from the severe fires in Australia, considered among the worst of the century with almost six million hectares destroyed, arrived in Chile on Jan. 6, 2020, after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi.) across the Pacific Ocean, experts said. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO PENA

  • Panoramic view of Santiago, Chile, 06 January 2020. Smoke from the severe fires in Australia, considered among the worst of the century with almost six million hectares destroyed, arrived in Chile on Jan. 6, 2020, after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi.) across the Pacific Ocean, experts said. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO PENA

    Panoramic view of Santiago, Chile, 06 January 2020. Smoke from the severe fires in Australia, considered among the worst of the century with almost six million hectares destroyed, arrived in Chile on Jan. 6, 2020, after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi.) across the Pacific Ocean, experts said. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO PENA

  • Panoramic view of Santiago, Chile, 06 January 2020. Smoke from the severe fires in Australia, considered among the worst of the century with almost six million hectares destroyed, arrived in Chile on Jan. 6, 2020, after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi.) across the Pacific Ocean, experts said. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO PENA

    Panoramic view of Santiago, Chile, 06 January 2020. Smoke from the severe fires in Australia, considered among the worst of the century with almost six million hectares destroyed, arrived in Chile on Jan. 6, 2020, after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi.) across the Pacific Ocean, experts said. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO PENA

Santiago, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The smoke from the extensive wildfires in Australia, considered to be the worst of the past century having destroyed some six million hectares (15 million acres), arrived in Chile on Monday after traveling more than 11,000 kilometers (6,820 miles) over the Pacific Ocean.

A meteorological trough - a barometric depression that penetrates between two zones of high atmospheric pressure - is suspected to have been the conduit through which the smoke crossed the Pacific to the South American continent.

Meteorologist Edita Amador told EFE that the smoke is especially visible in central Chile, where mist is covering the sky that under normal circumstances would be cloudless, and that it is "possible" that it will remain in the area until Tuesday.

"In the coming days probably it will head toward Argentina," said Amador, who works for Chile's Weather Directorate.

The presence of smoke should not cause any serious effects in the South American nation, since it rarely rains in that area.

The only consequence so far, Amador said, is a reduction in the ultraviolet radiation reaching the ground because of the "cap" that these kind of clouds form over the land.

Light rain in areas affected by bushfires in southeast Australia on Monday gave firefighters and affected communities some respite before temperatures are expected to return to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) at the end of this week.

The fires, considered among the worst of the century in Australia, have caused 23 deaths and destroyed more than 1,500 homes since September - around half of them since the end of the year - and have burned almost six million hectares (15 million acres) of land, equivalent to twice the area of Belgium.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced the allocation of AU$2 billion ($1.39 billion) to a bushfire recovery fund for rebuilding areas affected by the blazes over the next two years.

The National Bushfire Recovery Fund, which will be led by former Australian federal police commissioner Andrew Colvin, will be dedicated to helping rebuild houses and infrastructure damaged by the fires that have raged in the country since September and which resulted in a "catastrophic" weekend just past.

"Whatever it takes, whatever it costs," Morrison told reporters after meeting with his cabinet's national security committee.

The prime minister said that the fund was independent of other already approved aid, underlining that it was an "initial" commitment which can be increased if necessary and if the damages go up.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Smoke from Australia wildfires traveling 6,800 mi. to Chile

Santiago, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The smoke from the extensive wildfires in Australia, considered to be the worst of the past century having destroyed some six...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Brazil will be home of first Chinese industrial bank in the world

Sao Paulo, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- Brazil will be the home of the first Chinese industrial bank in the world, Banco XCMG, a unit of XCMG, the largest heavy...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Judge tells Weinstein's lawyers to stop badmouthing witnesses

(Update 1: changes headline; re-ledes)

06 de enero de 2020
0
Patagonia fossils could shed light on dinosaurs' extinction

By Tono Gil

06 de enero de 2020
0
Guaido re-elected assembly leader, but Maduro lawmakers elect their own man

Caracas, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- Chavista lawmakers within the National Assembly (NA) on Sunday elected opposition figure Luis Parra president of the legislative...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Bolivia closer to Spain than Mexico amid diplomatic tensions

By Gabriel Romano

04 de enero de 2020
0
US strike kills top Iranian general in Baghdad

(Update 4: adds Trump's on-camera remarks, reledes)

03 de enero de 2020
0
World's biggest electronics fair opens its doors to sexual tech

By Marc Arcas

03 de enero de 2020
0
Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas receive awards at Palm Springs film fest

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- A "very happy" Antonio Banderas and a Jennifer Lopez who said it was "a magical evening" were presented with awards at the...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Mother of Army lieutenant deported to Mexico after 31 years in US

San Diego, California, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Federal immigration authorities on Thursday deported to Mexico the mother of a US Army lieutenant who is a small...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Google to dump fiscal strategy whereby it paid less taxes in US

San Francisco, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Alphabet, the parent company for Google, will abandon its longstanding intellectual property licensing strategy that...

02 de enero de 2020
0
Allred: How many women will it take to convince a jury of Weinstein's guilt?

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

02 de enero de 2020
0
Alonso will be driving a vehicle with a winning pedigree in Dakar Rally

By Fernando Gimeno

02 de enero de 2020
0
Bogota's new mayor takes office, defends right to social protest

Bogota, Jan 1 (efe-epa).- Bogota's new mayor, Claudia Lopez, on Wednesday upon taking office defended the right to social protest, alluding to the...

02 de enero de 2020
0
New cafes flourishing in Mexico City

By Julito Martinez

01 de enero de 2020
0
2020 presidential election is a risk for Wall Street, big US bank says

By Nora Quintanilla

01 de enero de 2020
0
Morales energetically condemns sanctions on Spanish diplomats by Bolivia

Buenos Aires, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday in Buenos Aires "energetically" condemned the interim Bolivian...

01 de enero de 2020
0
Newseum press museum in Washington closing after 22 years

By Guillermo Garcia Ballesca

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Peruvian politics marked by Garcia's suicide, corruption probes in 2019

By Alvaro Mellizo

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Tourists gather on Rio's Copacabana Beach to welcome new year

Sydney was one of the first cities to ring in 2020 on Tuesday with a fireworks display, while Australia grappled to bring raging wildfires under control...

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Colombia's Chingaza zone: A water reserve at risk from human consumption

By Daniela Arias Baquero

30 de diciembre de 2019
0
Honduras' Hernandez, brother jailed in US to be burned in effigy for New Year

By Anny Castro

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Where's the "aji chombo"? The Panamanian pepper with the fiery taste

By Rogelio Adonican Osorio

29 de diciembre de 2019
0
Brazilian president's first year marked by attacks on environment

By Carlos A. Moreno

29 de diciembre de 2019
0