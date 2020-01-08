Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car
Promotional photo provided by Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony of its Vision-S prototype electric vehicle, which the firm presented on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 electronics fair in Las Vegas, Nevada.EFE-EPA/Sony/Editorial Use Only/No Sales
The vice president at Intel Capital and general manager at Intel Sport, James Carwana, delivers a speech during the Intel press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Intel CEO Robert Swan delivers a speech during the Intel press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a prototype of an electric vehicle called the Vision-S that it produced in cooperation with several automakers including Germany's Benteler and Canada's Magna.
The vehicle - which is just in the "concept car" stage at this point - with a design similar to the Tesla Model 3 and built by Sony's artificial intelligence and robotics team, is 4.8 meters (15.75 feet) long, 1.45 meters high, 1.9 meters wide and weight 2,350 kilograms (about 5,170 pounds).
The Vision-S can accommodate four adults.
Sony is well-known worldwide for its videogame consoles and cameras, among other electronic products, and the prototype is equipped with two electric engines, one for each wheel axis and each of which produced 200 kilowatts of power and drive to the four wheels.
The Vision-S can accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 240 kph (149 mph).
Sony said that the platform on which the Vision-S is based can be used for various types of cars, from two-seaters to sedans, along with SUVs and minivans.
The Japanese company also emphasized the vehicle's software capability, the artificial intelligence and the sensors incorporated into it that will allow it to "evolve" thanks to the use of 5G telecommunications technologies.
Sony said that the software is continually evolving online and it will ultimately become an integrated advanced and inter-connected system with the potential to grow.
The company added that it is committed to making the continued evolution of vehicles a reality and creating a society in which every car owner has just a single vehicle for many years to minimize their environmental footprint and impact.
According to the firm, the prototype has 33 interior and exterior sensors to help with the driving as well as ensure the comfort of the occupants.
For example, if the vehicle detects that a passenger is sleeping in the rear seats, it will automatically control the climate to ensure that person's comfort, with the aim being to develop a vehicle that learns from its occupants and becomes an "intelligent partner" for them, Sony said.
Benteler, which produces chassis and other parts for auto manufacturers, said in a statement that it will provide key components for the Sony vehicle, although it is not yet clear when or whether the prototype will be mass produced.
Simultaneously, Benteler is also at the CES 2020 fair in Las Vegas to exhibit its electric vehicle platform, called the Electric Drive System, which it has developed in collaboration with Bosch, also a German firm.
Artificial intelligence already present in all areas of life
Las Vegas, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Artificial intelligence has already permeated all aspects of our lives, from the world of sports and entertainment to rescue and recovery after natural disasters, Intel CEO Bob Swan said Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas.
At the world's largest consumer electronics fair, which runs until Jan. 10, Swan presented Intel's objectives in the development of services and products linked to AI.
Saying that innovation is now linked to AI, Swan noted that there are seven mobile devices per person in the world today.
Processing all that data is the new challenge for society and individuals, Swan said.
In his remarks, Swan emphasized Intel's cooperation with the Red Cross to apply AI in collecting and interpreting data and information in all sorts of natural disasters.
The aim is nothing less than helping improve first aid services and identifying terrain, roadways that have been cut, sites with more significant damageand so on and thus speeding help most efficiently to those who need it most.
Along with the National Football League, Intel is also developing a project known as "volumetric video" to provide an unprecedented immersion experience for watching sports events.
James Carwana, who heads Intel Sports, said in Las Vegas that the technology gathers all the movements of all players in real-time 3D, a huge quantity of data that needs to be processed.
Collecting and processing all that data allows the user to be able to review the movements and plays in any sports event from any position, viewing a football game from the quarterback's position, for instance, he said.
Intel is also working with Olympic sports with 3D "Athletic Tracking," an AI system that will transform the activities of athletes.
The system analyzes the movements of the athletes, processes them and offers a global entertainment panorama, thus allowing an exhaustive evaluation of their performance so that they can isolate areas in which they need to improve, said Carwana.
Another of Intel's advances in AI is its project with Netflix to improve "streaming" services with increased data compression.
This is a very significant advance given that 80 percent of all Internet traffic is video, said Anne Aaron, Netflix's director of encoding and technologies.
Swan also emphasized Intel's assorted recent acquisitions to bring AI to a number of new sectors such as developing driverless vehicles.
For the first time at the annual CES fair, this year Intel presented its new Intel Core "Tiger Lake" processors and announced important cooperation agreements with Google on the Athena project, including the program's first "chromebooks."
LENOVO president Christian Teisman presented his firm's new computer along with Intel, a model that is foldable and includes two screens.
DELL has also developed an all-screen folding or collapsible computer that it presented at CES 2020 with a "drop-down" keyboard.
Some 170,000 people are expected to attend the CES 2020 fair this week, along with representatives from some 4,500 companies.