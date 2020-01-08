Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a prototype of an electric vehicle called the Vision-S that it produced in cooperation with several automakers including Germany's Benteler and Canada's Magna.

The vehicle - which is just in the "concept car" stage at this point - with a design similar to the Tesla Model 3 and built by Sony's artificial intelligence and robotics team, is 4.8 meters (15.75 feet) long, 1.45 meters high, 1.9 meters wide and weight 2,350 kilograms (about 5,170 pounds).

The Vision-S can accommodate four adults.

Sony is well-known worldwide for its videogame consoles and cameras, among other electronic products, and the prototype is equipped with two electric engines, one for each wheel axis and each of which produced 200 kilowatts of power and drive to the four wheels.

The Vision-S can accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 240 kph (149 mph).

Sony said that the platform on which the Vision-S is based can be used for various types of cars, from two-seaters to sedans, along with SUVs and minivans.

The Japanese company also emphasized the vehicle's software capability, the artificial intelligence and the sensors incorporated into it that will allow it to "evolve" thanks to the use of 5G telecommunications technologies.

Sony said that the software is continually evolving online and it will ultimately become an integrated advanced and inter-connected system with the potential to grow.

The company added that it is committed to making the continued evolution of vehicles a reality and creating a society in which every car owner has just a single vehicle for many years to minimize their environmental footprint and impact.

According to the firm, the prototype has 33 interior and exterior sensors to help with the driving as well as ensure the comfort of the occupants.

For example, if the vehicle detects that a passenger is sleeping in the rear seats, it will automatically control the climate to ensure that person's comfort, with the aim being to develop a vehicle that learns from its occupants and becomes an "intelligent partner" for them, Sony said.

Benteler, which produces chassis and other parts for auto manufacturers, said in a statement that it will provide key components for the Sony vehicle, although it is not yet clear when or whether the prototype will be mass produced.

Simultaneously, Benteler is also at the CES 2020 fair in Las Vegas to exhibit its electric vehicle platform, called the Electric Drive System, which it has developed in collaboration with Bosch, also a German firm.