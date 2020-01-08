08 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

07 de enero de 2020
23:11
0
  • Promotional photo provided by Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony of its Vision-S prototype electric vehicle, which the firm presented on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 electronics fair in Las Vegas, Nevada. EFE-EPA/Sony/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Promotional photo provided by Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony of its Vision-S prototype electric vehicle, which the firm presented on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 electronics fair in Las Vegas, Nevada. EFE-EPA/Sony/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Promotional photo provided by Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony of its Vision-S prototype electric vehicle, which the firm presented on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 electronics fair in Las Vegas, Nevada. EFE-EPA/Sony/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Promotional photo provided by Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony of its Vision-S prototype electric vehicle, which the firm presented on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 electronics fair in Las Vegas, Nevada. EFE-EPA/Sony/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Promotional photo provided by Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony of its Vision-S prototype electric vehicle, which the firm presented on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 electronics fair in Las Vegas, Nevada. EFE-EPA/Sony/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Promotional photo provided by Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony of its Vision-S prototype electric vehicle, which the firm presented on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 electronics fair in Las Vegas, Nevada. EFE-EPA/Sony/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a prototype of an electric vehicle called the Vision-S that it produced in cooperation with several automakers including Germany's Benteler and Canada's Magna.

The vehicle - which is just in the "concept car" stage at this point - with a design similar to the Tesla Model 3 and built by Sony's artificial intelligence and robotics team, is 4.8 meters (15.75 feet) long, 1.45 meters high, 1.9 meters wide and weight 2,350 kilograms (about 5,170 pounds).

The Vision-S can accommodate four adults.

Sony is well-known worldwide for its videogame consoles and cameras, among other electronic products, and the prototype is equipped with two electric engines, one for each wheel axis and each of which produced 200 kilowatts of power and drive to the four wheels.

The Vision-S can accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 240 kph (149 mph).

Sony said that the platform on which the Vision-S is based can be used for various types of cars, from two-seaters to sedans, along with SUVs and minivans.

The Japanese company also emphasized the vehicle's software capability, the artificial intelligence and the sensors incorporated into it that will allow it to "evolve" thanks to the use of 5G telecommunications technologies.

Sony said that the software is continually evolving online and it will ultimately become an integrated advanced and inter-connected system with the potential to grow.

The company added that it is committed to making the continued evolution of vehicles a reality and creating a society in which every car owner has just a single vehicle for many years to minimize their environmental footprint and impact.

According to the firm, the prototype has 33 interior and exterior sensors to help with the driving as well as ensure the comfort of the occupants.

For example, if the vehicle detects that a passenger is sleeping in the rear seats, it will automatically control the climate to ensure that person's comfort, with the aim being to develop a vehicle that learns from its occupants and becomes an "intelligent partner" for them, Sony said.

Benteler, which produces chassis and other parts for auto manufacturers, said in a statement that it will provide key components for the Sony vehicle, although it is not yet clear when or whether the prototype will be mass produced.

Simultaneously, Benteler is also at the CES 2020 fair in Las Vegas to exhibit its electric vehicle platform, called the Electric Drive System, which it has developed in collaboration with Bosch, also a German firm.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Sony surprises in Las Vegas with prototype of first electric car

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Japanese electronic products manufacturer Sony on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas presented a...

07 de enero de 2020
0
"Tehrangeles" - Los Angeles neighborhood fears US-Iran war

By Marina Villén

07 de enero de 2020
0
Artificial intelligence already present in all areas of life

Las Vegas, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Artificial intelligence has already permeated all aspects of our lives, from the world of sports and entertainment to rescue...

07 de enero de 2020
0
Proposed solar power tax divides Brazil

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

07 de enero de 2020
0
Bolton: I'm ready to testify at Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, John Bolton, on Monday said he is ready and willing to testify...

07 de enero de 2020
0
Smoke from Australia wildfires traveling 6,800 mi. to Chile

Santiago, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- The smoke from the extensive wildfires in Australia, considered to be the worst of the past century having destroyed some six...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Brazil will be home of first Chinese industrial bank in the world

Sao Paulo, Jan 6 (efe-epa).- Brazil will be the home of the first Chinese industrial bank in the world, Banco XCMG, a unit of XCMG, the largest heavy...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Patagonia fossils could shed light on dinosaurs' extinction

By Tono Gil

06 de enero de 2020
0
Judge tells Weinstein's lawyers to stop badmouthing witnesses

(Update 1: changes headline; re-ledes)

06 de enero de 2020
0
Guaido re-elected assembly leader, but Maduro lawmakers elect their own man

Caracas, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- Chavista lawmakers within the National Assembly (NA) on Sunday elected opposition figure Luis Parra president of the legislative...

06 de enero de 2020
0
Bolivia closer to Spain than Mexico amid diplomatic tensions

By Gabriel Romano

04 de enero de 2020
0
US strike kills top Iranian general in Baghdad

(Update 4: adds Trump's on-camera remarks, reledes)

03 de enero de 2020
0
World's biggest electronics fair opens its doors to sexual tech

By Marc Arcas

03 de enero de 2020
0
Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas receive awards at Palm Springs film fest

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (efe-epa).- A "very happy" Antonio Banderas and a Jennifer Lopez who said it was "a magical evening" were presented with awards at the...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Mother of Army lieutenant deported to Mexico after 31 years in US

San Diego, California, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Federal immigration authorities on Thursday deported to Mexico the mother of a US Army lieutenant who is a small...

03 de enero de 2020
0
Google to dump fiscal strategy whereby it paid less taxes in US

San Francisco, Jan 2 (efe-epa).- Alphabet, the parent company for Google, will abandon its longstanding intellectual property licensing strategy that...

02 de enero de 2020
0
Allred: How many women will it take to convince a jury of Weinstein's guilt?

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

02 de enero de 2020
0
Alonso will be driving a vehicle with a winning pedigree in Dakar Rally

By Fernando Gimeno

02 de enero de 2020
0
Bogota's new mayor takes office, defends right to social protest

Bogota, Jan 1 (efe-epa).- Bogota's new mayor, Claudia Lopez, on Wednesday upon taking office defended the right to social protest, alluding to the...

02 de enero de 2020
0
New cafes flourishing in Mexico City

By Julito Martinez

01 de enero de 2020
0
2020 presidential election is a risk for Wall Street, big US bank says

By Nora Quintanilla

01 de enero de 2020
0
Morales energetically condemns sanctions on Spanish diplomats by Bolivia

Buenos Aires, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday in Buenos Aires "energetically" condemned the interim Bolivian...

01 de enero de 2020
0
Newseum press museum in Washington closing after 22 years

By Guillermo Garcia Ballesca

31 de diciembre de 2019
0
Peruvian politics marked by Garcia's suicide, corruption probes in 2019

By Alvaro Mellizo

31 de diciembre de 2019
0