At least 10 rockets hit US airbase in Iraq, Iran claims responsibility

"Tehrangeles" - Los Angeles neighborhood fears US-Iran war

By Ana Milena Varon

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- They found a peaceful place in Los Angeles, but the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani last week in a US drone strike has revived fears of a war and the possible consequences for immigrants in "Tehrangeles," the informal name of the largest Iranian community in the United States.

"There's concern. You can see it in the faces," Nader, an Iranian immigration who didn't want to give his last name out of fear, told EFE. It's the same fear that many in the Iranian community in Los Angeles have regarding a possible US-Iran war that could "bring problems" to them indirectly.

Nader works in Tehrangeles, the west Los Angeles district that acquired that informal name in the 1960s when many Iranians settled in the area.

After the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, more immigrants came to the area, where they opened restaurants and businesses that help connect them with their cultural roots.

Living in the US are about half a million people of Iranian descent, with more than 40 percent of them living in California. About 100,000 of them reside in Los Angeles, according to recent Census figures.

The possibility of living near other Iranians was what motivated Nader, 42, to settle in the city. He said that the cooking smells in the area remind him of his home in Iran, which he left more than 10 years ago.

"I'm grateful to Los Angeles. Here I found a lot of peace and I feel calm despite the tensions between the US and my country," he said.

However, the events of the past few days have undermined his tranquility, and Nader said that countrymen of his who have been in the US for more than three decades are keeping an eye peeled for tensions in the city.

Perhaps that's a good idea since even in less fraught times the Iranian community here has felt under attack.

The Los Angeles Times reported that in 2014 the Westwood Neighborhood Council, which is the governing body for the area including Tehrangeles, had to approve a motion asking the Los Angeles City Council to remove the signs written in Persian from some shops offering help to people wanting to travel to Iran.

And in 2019, the owners of businesses in Tehrangeles met with local residents to elect a new neighborhood council and try to heal the wounds caused by that request.

"That seems to me to be discrimination. What if we were to make the Latinos remove the (signs) in Spanish from their businesses, there wouldn't be any signs left in the city," said Alejandro Cardenas, a customer at Tacos Tu Madre, a business located in Tehrangeles.

And the unease of local residents here comes amid the reports and complaints by Human Rights Warch that US authorities are detaining people of Iranian origin for many hours at the border when they have been trying to enter the US.

The threats by the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, that Iran will take revenge on the US for Soleimani's death is what concerns Iranian immigrants most right now.

"Of course, it's scary to think about. If there's a war, there will be no winner! Only innocent people will be affected!" warned a young Iranian man who only gave his initials to EFE: AP.

The young man, who immigrated to the US in 2011 and now attends East Los Angeles College, said that Iranians "want peace."

"We want to have a life where, when we wake up in the morning, we can focus only on our aims instead of checking the news and being stressed out because we're in a war or ... seeing how much pressure is in our daily lives," he added.

Just like Nader, AP said that although he lives in Los Angeles, his daily life is still connected with Iran.

He said that he's got an immigration dilemma because - despite being grateful for the right to freely express himself in the US and the other advantages of living here - he thinks that if the US government had not intervened decades ago in his country, Iran's course could have been different.

"I wouldn't be here! I'd be in my country near my family and friends. I could reach my goals in my early 20s! Perhaps I wouldn't need to separate from my family," he said.

And as the tensions rise - with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper warning that the US is not seeking to "start a war" with Iran but it's certainly ready "to finish one" - the Iranian community in Los Angeles is hoping that things don't get worse and they can continue living in peace.

