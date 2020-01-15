15 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

HRW denounces China's massive attack on human rights at home and abroad

15 de enero de 2020
01:01
0
  • Jisheng Xing (C), the head of the Chinese mission to the United Nations, responds to comments made about China's record on human rights by Kenneth Roth (3-R), the executive director of Human Rights Watch, at a press conference where Roth discussed the group's 2020 world report - highly critical of China - at United Nations headquarters in New York on 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    Jisheng Xing (C), the head of the Chinese mission to the United Nations, responds to comments made about China's record on human rights by Kenneth Roth (3-R), the executive director of Human Rights Watch, at a press conference where Roth discussed the group's 2020 world report - highly critical of China - at United Nations headquarters in New York on 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, talks with journalists during a press conference where he discussed the group's 2020 world report - highly critical of China - at United Nations headquarters in New York on 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, talks with journalists during a press conference where he discussed the group's 2020 world report - highly critical of China - at United Nations headquarters in New York on 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

By Mario Villar

 

United Nations, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The policies of the Chinese government both at home and abroad are a threat to the entire global system protecting human rights, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday, calling on the international community to unite to halt Beijing's abuses.

In presenting the NGO's annual report, which examines human rights policies and practices in about 100 countries, HRW executive director Kenneth Roth at a press conference accused the government of Xi Jinping of engaging in "the most brutal and pervasive oppression that China has seen for decades," including building a "nightmarish surveillance system" in far western Xinjiang province.

"Beijing has long suppressed domestic critics. Now the Chinese government is trying to extend that censorship to the rest of the world," Roth said.

"If not challenged, Beijing's actions portend a dystopian future in which no one is beyond the reach of Chinese censors, and an international human rights system so weakened that it no longer serves as a check on government repression," he added.

Roth presented HRW's 652-page annual World Report 2020 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, although originally he had been scheduled to make it public in the semi-autonomous Chinese region of Hong Kong until Chinese authorities denied him access to that special administrative region, which has been experiencing violent street protests for the past seven months, a situation that constitutes China's more severe political crisis in years.

The Chinese government justified its decision to bar him from Hong Kong by claiming that HRW had spurred the protests there, an accusation that Roth said was "ridiculous" and "insulting" to Hong Kong residents.

Roth also said that it was "absurd" to think that he and his colleagues had the ability to mobilize a million or more people to take to Hong Kong's streets for those protests.

The HRW official said that the problem is that Beijing is terrified of admitting that there is a genuine desire for democracy in a territory it governs, above all because it fears that such a sentiment could spread to the rest of China.

The report also accuses China of "repeatedly threatening other member states at the United Nations to protect its image and deflect discussion of its abuses," noting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been reluctant to publicly demand that China - which holds a veto-holding seat on the UN Security Council - end its detention of about a million Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

In Xinjiang, Beijing has built a "nightmarish" monitoring system to control millions of Muslims there and politically indoctrinate them.

Roth said that technology has been central element of Chinese repression, with massive intrusions into the privacy of people via measures such as forced collection of DNA samples and the use of artificial intelligence to nip any dissident activities in the bud.

To halt any reaction from abroad for those abuses, the report says, China has expanded its efforts to undermine international institutions tasked with protecting human rights and is intimidating other governments by using its growing economic and diplomatic power.

In addition, Roth said, Beijing is taking advantage of the vacuum left by other powers on the international stage, for instance US President Donald Trump's lack of "credibility" on human rights given his regular support of autocrats and the difficulties within the European Union in finding a common position on the matter.

To counter Beijing's efforts, HRW said that democracies should act together to offer other nations alternatives to Chinese loans and to freeze the assets of officials involved in the crackdown in Xinjiang, adding that red-carpet treatment for Chinese officials should be conditioned on "real progress on human rights."

Meanwhile, Chinese diplomat Xing Jisheng, who attended the UN event, called the HRW report "very prejudicial," adding that it includes "fabrications" and saying "we completely reject the content," while claiming that Beijing has made extensive efforts to advance human rights in China.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
HRW denounces China's massive attack on human rights at home and abroad

By Mario Villar

15 de enero de 2020
0
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon in 2019 was 85 percent greater than in 2018

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region last year was 85 percent greater than that reported in 2018, according to...

14 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing ends 2019 with more cancellations than commercial plane orders

New York, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday it delivered a total of 380 commercial airplanes in 2019, or less than half the number it...

14 de enero de 2020
0
US gov't, Apple at odds again over terrorist's iPhone

San Francisco, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US government and Apple on Tuesday publicly put on display their ongoing dispute over the alleged refusal of the tech...

14 de enero de 2020
0
Soldiers, scientists and Efe reporters head off on Antarctica mission

Montevideo, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- A group of 30 people, including military personnel, scientists and two Agencia Efe reporters, headed off Tuesday on a mission...

14 de enero de 2020
0
House to vote Wednesday on sending impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to select the lawmakers who will act as the "managers" of President...

14 de enero de 2020
0
US ends designation of China as currency manipulator

Washington, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- The US Treasury on Monday dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator," a gesture to Beijing just two days...

14 de enero de 2020
0
Argentine gov't launches program to combat hunger

Buenos Aires, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- President Alberto Fernandez's administration rolled out a new program on Monday to fight hunger in Argentina.

13 de enero de 2020
0
Food, supplies, fuel being sent to Antarctica on Uruguayan ship

Montevideo, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- Loaded with 35 tons of cargo including food, spare parts and some 160,000 liters (42,270 gallons) of fuel to resupply the...

13 de enero de 2020
0
Rio kicks off its 50-day Carnival celebration

By Janaona Quinet

12 de enero de 2020
0
Trump calls for Senate trial to be halted, says Supreme Court can stop it

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Sunday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate should not be allowed to go forward and that...

12 de enero de 2020
0
Haiti remembers victims on 10th anniversary of killer earthquake

Port-au-Prince, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Jovenel Moise and high-level government officials participated Sunday in ceremonies to remember the victims of...

12 de enero de 2020
0
Young Mexican woman joins NASA, fulfilling her longstanding dream

By Mariana Gonzalez

12 de enero de 2020
0
Bolivia's Morales marks 2 months in exile

By Rodrigo Garcia

12 de enero de 2020
0
Haiti still bears scars on 10th anniversary of powerful earthquake

By Milo Milfort

10 de enero de 2020
0
Uber plans to stop operating in Colombia at end of month

Bogota, Jan 10 (efe-epa).- US-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. said Friday it would stop operating in Colombia on Feb. 1 due to the ban...

10 de enero de 2020
0
House of Representatives passes non-binding war powers resolution

Washington, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution to remind President Donald Trump of the key role...

10 de enero de 2020
0
Surveillance video of Epstein's cell exterior during 1st suicide try erased

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The surveillance video of the exterior of the cell in which Jeffrey Epstein was being held during his first reported suicide...

09 de enero de 2020
0
Presidential candidate Bloomberg goes after Latino vote with new ad

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, is making a push for support...

09 de enero de 2020
0
Weinstein case judge refuses to recuse self, denies having opinion on case

New York, Jan 9 (efe-epa).- The judge presiding in disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial on Thursday rejected a call by defense...

09 de enero de 2020
0
Lawsuits filed under Helms-Burton Act experience setbacks in court

By Ivonne Malaver

09 de enero de 2020
0
Venezuela's Chavistas unite around opposition figure elected assembly chief

Caracas, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- Chavista legislators closed ranks on Wednesday around Luis Parra, an opposition figure whom they elected to head the National...

09 de enero de 2020
0
Puerto Rico slowly recovering electrical service as post-quake aid increase

San Juan, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rico on Wednesday was slowly recovering its electrical service after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the island,...

08 de enero de 2020
0
Number of fires in Brazilian Amazon increased 30 percent in 2019

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 8 (efe-epa).- The number of forest fires in Brazil's Amazon region increased by 30 percent last year, from 68,345 in 2018 to 89,178 in...

08 de enero de 2020
0