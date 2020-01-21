21 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Weinstein case moves to opening arguments with witnesses in focus

21 de enero de 2020
21:09
0
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein leaves the New York courthouse on Jan. 10, 2020, on the fourth day of trial proceedings in the sexual abuse case against him. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein leaves the New York courthouse on Jan. 10, 2020, on the fourth day of trial proceedings in the sexual abuse case against him. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will move forward on Wednesday in New York with opening arguments by the prosecution and the defense, which on Tuesday outlined their strategies before the judge presiding in the case.

Judge James Burke said that the trial would move forward after three hours of deliberations with Weinstein's attorneys and discussion of the type of evidence that will be allowed to be presented in the courtroom regarding the five counts of sexual abuse the disgraced movie mogul is facing.

One of Weinstein's defense attorneys, Damon Cheronis, obtained Burke's approval to speak on Wednesday about the contents of "dozens and dozens" of "loving" e-mails that the witnesses allegedly sent to the film producer and with which his attorneys seek to sow doubts among the jury - consisting of seven men and five women - that the sexual encounters he had with his accusers were consensual.

Some of the women who say they were sexually victimized by Weinstein "also bragged about being in a sexual relationship with him," Cheronis said.

Given the opposition of assistant prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon to showing those e-mails during the presentation, Cheronis said that the defense is going to respond to the witnesses who have accused his client of abuse in their "own words."

Besides the evidence, the parties dealt with a question that the judge left up in the aid: whether a women who is writing a novel about young women dealing with "predatory men" should remain on the jury, which the defense objected to on Friday after the jury had been empaneled with three substitutes, which is three less than normal.

As had been expected after several previous denials, Burke denied the defense motion to move the trial to another venue far from the New York "media circus," namely to a city such as Albany or Suffolk, where allegedly there would be fewer journalists and less "prejudice" against their client.

Judge Burke, in one of his denials last week, emphasized specifically the "good behavior" of the press during one of the days of jury selection when the courtroom on the 15th floor of the building was only half full.

Nevertheless, with the start of oral arguments on Wednesday in the first criminal case arising as a result of the #MeToo movement, it will be difficult to find a time when the court is half vacant again until the end of the trial about March 6 and the judicial fate of one of Hollywood's most powerful figures before his fall from grace becomes known.

Weinstein is charged with performing a forcible sex act on a woman in his apartment in 2006 and with raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013, but he has claimed that any sexual activity was consensual.

The producer, 67, could be facing life in prison, if convicted.
600x350
750x300

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Weinstein case moves to opening arguments with witnesses in focus

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will...

21 de enero de 2020
0
Millions of Mexicans take part in macro-earthquake simulation

Mexico City, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Millions of people participated on Monday in a nationwide earthquake macro-drill as memories persist of the last big tremor...

21 de enero de 2020
0
Trump's defense team asks Senate to speedily reject impeachment case

By Susana Samhan

20 de enero de 2020
0
Thousands protest gun controls in Richmond, Virginia

Washington, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people, most of them men, demonstrated on Monday outside the Virginia state capitol building in Richmond against...

20 de enero de 2020
0
Young people committing suicide in Nicaragua due to social crisis

By Wilder Perez R.

20 de enero de 2020
0
Migrant caravan delays entry into Mexico, expected to double in size

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

19 de enero de 2020
0
Animals at Medellin zoo get ice cream to help them deal with the heat

Medellin, Colombia, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Ice cream, copious amounts of water and refreshing baths are all part of the "Wild Coolness" initiative being...

20 de enero de 2020
0
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar celebrates 100th birthday in Lima

Lima, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Peru's Javier Perez de Cuellar, the first Ibero-American to serve as secretary-general of the United Nations, is celebrating his...

19 de enero de 2020
0
#SuperCoralPlay social network campaign seeks to save coral reefs

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

17 de enero de 2020
0
Pinochet victims join Chilean protesters 3 mo. into crisis

Santiago, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Groups of relatives of the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, along with associations of those injured and...

16 de enero de 2020
0
Koala toys invade NY in fundraising campaign for fire-ravaged Australia

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these...

16 de enero de 2020
0
Model Gigi Hadid ruled out as Weinstein juror

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- The selection of the jury that will decide in a New York court whether Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual...

16 de enero de 2020
0
Mural art exhibit to highlight the untold bridge between Mexico and the US

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

15 de enero de 2020
0
Guaido: Paramilitary takeover of parliament reveals Maduro's dictatorship

Caracas, Jan 15 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called the actions under way on Wednesday outside the National Assembly (AN) building a...

15 de enero de 2020
0
Artificial intelligence posing new challenges for cybersecurity in 2020

By Marc Arcas

15 de enero de 2020
0
House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 15 (EFE).- Articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were transmitted to the US Senate on Wednesday nearly a month after the...

15 de enero de 2020
0
HRW denounces China's massive attack on human rights at home and abroad

By Mario Villar

15 de enero de 2020
0
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon in 2019 was 85 percent greater than in 2018

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region last year was 85 percent greater than that reported in 2018, according to...

14 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing ends 2019 with more cancellations than commercial plane orders

New York, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday it delivered a total of 380 commercial airplanes in 2019, or less than half the number it...

14 de enero de 2020
0
US gov't, Apple at odds again over terrorist's iPhone

San Francisco, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US government and Apple on Tuesday publicly put on display their ongoing dispute over the alleged refusal of the tech...

14 de enero de 2020
0
Soldiers, scientists and Efe reporters head off on Antarctica mission

Montevideo, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- A group of 30 people, including military personnel, scientists and two Agencia Efe reporters, headed off Tuesday on a mission...

14 de enero de 2020
0
House to vote Wednesday on sending impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to select the lawmakers who will act as the "managers" of President...

14 de enero de 2020
0
US ends designation of China as currency manipulator

Washington, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- The US Treasury on Monday dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator," a gesture to Beijing just two days...

14 de enero de 2020
0
Argentine gov't launches program to combat hunger

Buenos Aires, Jan 13 (efe-epa).- President Alberto Fernandez's administration rolled out a new program on Monday to fight hunger in Argentina.

13 de enero de 2020
0