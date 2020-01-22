First US case of Wuhan virus diagnosed

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- A patient in Washington state has been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, or coronavirus, in the first confirmed case of this type of pneumonia in the United States, an outbreak that has already killed six people and infected hundreds in China.

The affected person was hospitalized last week after experiencing symptoms of pneumonia and, according to authorities, is rather ill although in stable condition after having recently traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal agency that is the US national public health institute, reported.

The patient returned from China on Jan. 15, two days before US authorities ordered all travelers coming from Wuhan to be monitored for viral illness at the airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

In those monitoring activities, which have also been put into place at other international airports around the world such as in Australia and other Asian nations, the travelers' body temperatures are taken, since one of the first symptoms of the coronavirus is a slight fever.

In a statement, the CDC confirmed the Washington state case and said that it is not clear how the virus transmits itself from person to person, but it can definitely do so.

Over the past few weeks, the CDC has launched various preventive measures to alert hospitals and clinics to the symptoms of the Wuhan virus, as well as what the best treatment methods are for the disease.

Medical and other authorities are working to improve the detection tests for the virus, which presently can only be performed at CDC facilities, so that they can be undertaken at more locations.

It is expected that US hospitals will very soon implement certain protocols for those patients presenting with symptoms of respiratory illness with the aim of localizing and isolating people with the Wuhan virus as quickly as possible.

The detection of this first case in the US comes shortly after the Chinese government confirmed that the virus can be transferred among people and a significant increase in the number of cases in the Asian giant.

In addition, the World Health Organization on Wednesday is scheduled to announce, after a meeting of experts, whether it will declare an international emergency due to the risk to public health.

Since the first case of the Wuhan virus appeared in late December, information about it has been sparse, due in part to the lack of transparency of Chinese authorities, who initially declared that the disease may have originated at a fish and seafood market in Wuhan - a non-coastal city - although no further details have been made public such as, for instance, what animal the disease developed within before being passed to humans.

WHO has said on its Twitter account that the most probable circumstance is that an animal is the primary source of the coronavirus. Poultry and hogs are often the sources of the various strains of yearly flu virus, for instance, which generally pass easily to humans who are in close contact with those animals and then propagates via person-to-person contact.

The Wuhan virus is in the same family as SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which in 2002-2003 killed more than 700 people, and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

So far, cases of the virus have been found in patients in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered that the eradication of the disease be given "maximum priority," according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, which also reported that the virus presents "a public health emergency."

In addition, cases of Wuhan pneumonia have been detected in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.