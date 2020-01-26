26 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

26 de enero de 2020
16:04
0
  • Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, of Uruguayan librarian Silvina Cattaneo, the director of the Simon Wiesenthal Library, during an interview with EFE at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

    Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, of Uruguayan librarian Silvina Cattaneo, the director of the Simon Wiesenthal Library, during an interview with EFE at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

  • Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, of Uruguayan historian and lecturer Andres Serralta during an interview with EFE at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

    Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, of Uruguayan historian and lecturer Andres Serralta during an interview with EFE at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

  • Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, showing various exhibits and personal items donated by Jewish survivors of the Holocaust on display at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

    Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, showing various exhibits and personal items donated by Jewish survivors of the Holocaust on display at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

  • Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, showing various personal items donated by Jewish survivors of the Holocaust on display at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

    Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, showing various personal items donated by Jewish survivors of the Holocaust on display at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

  • Photo taken Jan. 24,2020, showing a spoon in the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

    Photo taken Jan. 24,2020, showing a spoon in the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

  • Former prisoners Igor Malickij (L) and David Lewin (R) attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

    Former prisoners Igor Malickij (L) and David Lewin (R) attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

  • Former prisoners (L-R) Benjamin Lesser, Alina Dabrowska and Leon Weintraub attend their meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

    Former prisoners (L-R) Benjamin Lesser, Alina Dabrowska and Leon Weintraub attend their meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

  • Former prisoners Joanna Iwanska (L) and Bogdan Bartnikowski (R) attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest German Nazi concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on 27 January 1945. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

    Former prisoners Joanna Iwanska (L) and Bogdan Bartnikowski (R) attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest German Nazi concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on 27 January 1945. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

  • Former prisoners (L-R) Kseniia Olkhova, Lidiia Turovskaja and Maria Hoerl attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

    Former prisoners (L-R) Kseniia Olkhova, Lidiia Turovskaja and Maria Hoerl attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

  • An historic carriage that was used to transport prisoners, placed at the ramp of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, 15 October 2009 (issued 22 January 2020). EFE/EPA/JACEK BEDNARCZYK

    An historic carriage that was used to transport prisoners, placed at the ramp of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, 15 October 2009 (issued 22 January 2020). EFE/EPA/JACEK BEDNARCZYK

By Concepcion M. Moreno

 

Montevideo, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- Their names were Maria Klein, Pinkus Frank, Ide Taube and Alex Sofer, but the Third Reich knew them only as Israel or Sara, the standard designations for male and female Jews during the years when Adolf Hitler was in power.

All of them survived the Holocaust and came to Uruguay, where they began new lives and donated personal items to help create the first Holocaust memorial center in Latin America.

The unmistakable striped prison clothing of the concentration camp, a comb kept with the dream of looking as dignified as possible when freedom was regained, the trumpet of a music fanatic, a little girl's doll and even the surgical instrument of a Spanish veterinarian interned in Mauthausen are some of the personal items on display there.

The Holocaust Memorial Center, located in Kehila, the Uruguayan Jewish Community, in Montevideo, Uruguay, was founded in 1953 as the Association of Survivors of Naziism, which in 1965 opened the museum in a different location, although it moved to its present site in 1988.

The museum was reopened in November 2019 after more than two years of adaptation to new technologies and, as historian and lecturer Andres Serralta said, "changing the ... museum's story to take advantage of the stock (of items) and to have a space that would allow visitors to put everything into context."

The Simon Wiesenthal Library, named after the famed "Nazi hunter," who devoted much of his life to bringing fugitive war criminals to justice, is one of the jewels of the center, holding some 2,000 titles, including encyclopedias, essays and items related to the "Shoa," as the Holocaust is known in Hebrew, and to human rights in general.

Museum manager Silvina Cattaneo told EFE during a visit to the center to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp that young people, foreign students, researchers and even theater groups come to the library looking for documents.

It's "specific material that they're not going to find elsewhere, and it's open to all members of the public and is free," the librarian said, adding that "it's a real pedagogical challenge" to explain the Holocaust to young people, but she insisted that it's fundamental not to allow the memory of what the Nazis did to fade.

"Educating a child makes a difference when later they have to welcome a refugee, when they have to deal with victims of war, with different (people)," she said, giving as an example the way Germany has treated Syrian refugees after having acknowledged "its mistakes" as a society during World War II.

"In the long term, education is the best investment, and Europe, with the Syrian crisis, was proof that it's not the same thing" forgetting and teaching about the past, she said.

Serralta said that the Show Museum is designed "to be able to transmit ... the importance of respect for human rights, civil liberties, to inculcate tolerance, respect for others and, above all, to try and foster empathy" to have "a more tolerant and more peaceful society."

"What we teach here ... is an opportunity to address how we fulfill our role as citizens and to what degree we participate in increasing the level of tolerance, the level of empathy with others as individuals" and also discovering if "we have certain attitudes that don't favor this change," he said.

Despite the fact that the museum's board of directors includes descendants of Holocaust survivors, including museum director Rita Vinocur, and one of the lecturers, Sandra Veinstein, neither Serralta nor Cattaneo are Jewish.

"I grew up in a family in which human rights were very much in the forefront, meaning respect for others. If atheists and Judeo-Christians have one thing in common it's the concept of fraternity. Other people are my brothers, they're just the same as me," Cattaneo said.

"At times in societies, it's very difficult to spot the moment of breakdown where freedoms are being lost little by little and there comes a moment where you can no longer do anything," she said.

However, she added that "often we tend to be very pessimistic regarding the number of instances where human rights have been lost, where there's been massive violence ... and we have to think that everything repeats itself and we haven't learned anything."

Allied forces liberated the Auschwitz camp, which is in southern Poland, on Jan. 27, 1945, and the 75th anniversary of that date is now being marked to pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust.

While experts try to transfer "concepts of the Holocaust to current issues such as 'bullying,'" visitors to the museum can examine the timeline there, maps and photographs that give a more personal touch to the Holocaust, look over the personal items and learn about the stories of those who survived it, as well as the millions who died.

Contenido relacionado

Auschwitz survivors warn world not to forget the Holocaust

Auschwitz, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- Auschwitz survivors have returned to the concentration and death camp where they suffered the barbarity of Nazi Germany.

They have returned to attend commemorations for the 75th anniversary of their release and do so with an important message to the world: Do not forget what happened in the Holocaust and make sure it never happens again.

Lidia Turovskaya, a Polish-Russian survivor, said being able to tell of the horrors they lived through at the camp was their "legacy" to the world.

Anna Dabrowska, another of the Polish survivors, was arrested in 1942 for her support of the resistance. She was deported to Auschwitz, where she remained until she was transferred to another camp in January 1945, days before the arrival of the Soviet liberators.

Dabrowska told the media she would continue telling her story for as long as she could, vowing that she had an "obligation" to do so.

Together with other survivors who were also in Oswiecim on Sunday - and who will be at the events organized in Auschwitz on Monday - Dabrowska wanted her memories to raise awareness and prevent such atrocities ever being repeated.

Benjamin Lesser, another survivor, came over from the United States, having moved there after World War II.

He was in Poland to recount his experiences and participate in the commemorative events.

Lesser recalled how when he got off the train at the camp with his parents and siblings were taken off to the gas chamber - a fact he didn't know at the time.

He said accepting work on the camp at the age of 15 saved his life.

The official ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp begins at 2 pm GMT on Monday.

About 2,500 guests from 50 countries are set to attend.

About 200 survivors will participate in the commemorations, a spokesperson for the Auschwitz memorial museum Lukasz Lupinski told Efe.

For Lupinski, the survivors who are still alive and able to recount their stories are the most important protagonists at the events.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau museum was opened in 1947 in the former extermination camp, where between 1940-1945 more than one million people were killed - 90 percent of whom were Jews.

The camp was liberated by Soviet forces on 27 January 1945 - a date that the United Nations now recognizes as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. EFE-EPA

nt/sh
600x350
750x300

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Chile's El Teniente copper mine uses innovation to compete

By Alberto Peña

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats: Trump's conduct is not America first, it's Trump first

Washington, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the...

24 de enero de 2020
0
Chavistas march in Caracas, opposition fails to hold legislative session

Caracas, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- Supporters of Chavism on Thursday marched in Caracas to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the fall of the Marcos Perez Jimenez...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Mexican government hopes to use banana export example to expand China trade

Mexico City, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The first shipment of 39 tons of Mexican bananas to China departed on Tuesday from the port of Manzanillo, a debut that the...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Trump inauguration organization committee sued for alleged corruption

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued the nonprofit committee designated by President Donald...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats make their case against Trump at Senate impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- The Democratic "managers" of the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Wednesday began laying out in...

22 de enero de 2020
0
Pictoline, successful Mexican Web site tells the news with pictures

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

22 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing doesn't expect 737 MAX to fly again until mid-2020

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Tuesday that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets...

22 de enero de 2020
0
Weinstein case moves to opening arguments with witnesses in focus

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will...

21 de enero de 2020
0
First US case of Wuhan virus diagnosed

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- A patient in Washington state has been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, or coronavirus, in the first confirmed case of this type...

21 de enero de 2020
0
Millions of Mexicans take part in macro-earthquake simulation

Mexico City, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Millions of people participated on Monday in a nationwide earthquake macro-drill as memories persist of the last big tremor...

21 de enero de 2020
0
Trump's defense team asks Senate to speedily reject impeachment case

By Susana Samhan

20 de enero de 2020
0
Thousands protest gun controls in Richmond, Virginia

Washington, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people, most of them men, demonstrated on Monday outside the Virginia state capitol building in Richmond against...

20 de enero de 2020
0
Young people committing suicide in Nicaragua due to social crisis

By Wilder Perez R.

20 de enero de 2020
0
Animals at Medellin zoo get ice cream to help them deal with the heat

Medellin, Colombia, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Ice cream, copious amounts of water and refreshing baths are all part of the "Wild Coolness" initiative being...

20 de enero de 2020
0
Migrant caravan delays entry into Mexico, expected to double in size

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

19 de enero de 2020
0
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar celebrates 100th birthday in Lima

Lima, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Peru's Javier Perez de Cuellar, the first Ibero-American to serve as secretary-general of the United Nations, is celebrating his...

19 de enero de 2020
0
#SuperCoralPlay social network campaign seeks to save coral reefs

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

17 de enero de 2020
0
Pinochet victims join Chilean protesters 3 mo. into crisis

Santiago, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Groups of relatives of the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, along with associations of those injured and...

16 de enero de 2020
0
Koala toys invade NY in fundraising campaign for fire-ravaged Australia

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- Plush koala toys perched on lampposts, traffic signals, trees and scaffolding at different spots around New York City these...

16 de enero de 2020
0
Model Gigi Hadid ruled out as Weinstein juror

New York, Jan 16 (efe-epa).- The selection of the jury that will decide in a New York court whether Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual...

16 de enero de 2020
0
Mural art exhibit to highlight the untold bridge between Mexico and the US

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

15 de enero de 2020
0