26 de enero de 2020
Peru holds legislative elections

26 de enero de 2020
  Voters look for their proper polling places on Jan. 26, 2020, in Lima, Peru. The country is holding legislative elections to select members of a new Congress after President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the body in 2019. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

    Voters look for their proper polling places on Jan. 26, 2020, in Lima, Peru. The country is holding legislative elections to select members of a new Congress after President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the body in 2019. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Lima, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- Peruvians calmly went to the polls on Sunday to vote in special elections to choose new legislators and end the political crisis that has kept the legislative and executive branches at odds since 2016.

The 24.8 million Peruvians eligible to vote, which is obligatory for people between the ages of 18 and 70, began the day standing in long lines at the entrances to polling places all around the country, and no incidents - except for a few minor delays in opening some of the precincts - were reported.

In all, some 5,400 polling places were set up for election day, and they will remain open until 4 pm, with the preliminary results beginning to be released starting about 8 pm, the National Elections Office (ONPE) told EFE.

According to the most recent surveys, more than half of all voters say that they are not sure who they will vote for, this attitude evidently being the result of society's general disenchantment with the political class which led more than 80 percent of voters to back President Martin Vizcarra's decision to dissolve Congress and call new elections.

Added to the high voter absenteeism and the casting of invalid ballots, both of which could total some 30-35 percent, election forecasts are very uncertain and expectations are low for a new Congress that will be tasked with stabilizing the country, normalizing relations with the executive branch and carrying out the wishes of the population to combat corruption.

In any case, the latest voter surveys published before the standard ban on the release of any election-related information, along with several public opinion studies disseminated by the media but which they cannot yet publish in detail, indicate that Congress will have a center-right majority sharply differentiated from Fujimorism, an ideal scenario for Vizcarra as he goes into the last 18 months or so of his mandate.

It remains to be seen what kind of "punishment vote" the Fuerza Popular will receive. The country's party of Fujimorism received the most votes in the 2016 elections, obtaining an overwhelming majority of 73 seats of the 130 in Congress but whose social capital evaporated due to its terrible management of the legislature, its opposition to the government's popular anti-corruption policies and the fact that party leader Keiko Fujimori was thrown into prison for more than a year for money laundering.

Although the party will retain a core of representatives in Congress after Sunday's vote, expectations are that it will not be a nucleus that will have much clout or that will be able to torpedo government policies on its own.

Another situation is that the Peruvian Aprista Party (PAP) - the party of late former President Alan Garcia and which in the last Congress was Fujimorism's main ally - could emerge from this election without congressional representation, if it doesn't manage to get more than 5 percent of the valid votes.

The Peruvian left, which is divided into at least three parties, also runs the risk of being left out of Congress if it can't garner more than the required 5 percent, although it appears to be considerably more likely that the left will get into Congress than that PAP will.
