27 de enero de 2020
Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony among Grammy Award winners

  Spanish singer Rosalia performs in Madrid on Dec. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juanjo Martin

    Spanish singer Rosalia performs in Madrid on Dec. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juanjo Martin

  • Spanish singer and songwriter Alejandro Sanz received the Odeon Award for his album

    Spanish singer and songwriter Alejandro Sanz received the Odeon Award for his album "#ElDisco" on Jan. 20, 2020, in Madrid. EFE-EPA / Juanjo Martin.

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony were among the Latino artists winning awards at the 62nd edition of the Grammys being held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Most of the awards were distributed during the morning in a non-televised event, but the big ceremony is being held Sunday afternoon local time with the most popular awards being handed out before TV cameras.

Because of the large number of categories each year at the Grammy's the Recording Academy divides the ceremony into two parts: an early non-televised gala where most of the awards are passed out, and the big televised ceremony later in the day.

The Latino music awards were passed out during the morning ceremony.

Spain's Rosalia took home her first Grammy, a golden gramophone, for best Latino rock, urban or alternative album for "El mal querer."

In an emotional acceptance speech in three languages - Spanish, Catalan and English - Rosalia said it was an "honor" to get the award but she was also thrilled to be able to perform a flamenco-based number live at the Grammys.

"This means a lot to me," the singer said, going on to thank all those who have "embraced" the project.

Her countryman Alejandro Sanz also received a Grammy for best Latino pop album for "#ElDisco," but he was not in Los Angeles to accept the award in person.

Sanz wrote on his Twitter account that he would have liked to be at the Grammys to receive the award and thanked everyone for nominating his album, adding "Good luck to all the nominees. Let music invade this evening."

Meanwhile, Marc Anthony received a Grammy for "Opus" and Aymee Nuviola took home one for "A Journey Through Cuban Music," the pair tying in the best tropical album category, whereby they were both proclaimed winners.

Anthony did not attend the ceremony, but Nuviola took the stage, thanking God and saying that she was there representing her Cuban countrymen and their music.

Mariachi Los Camperos won in the best regional Mexican (including Tejano) music category, and Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band received the Grammy for best Latino jazz album.

Mexico's Rodrigo and Gabriela won for best contemporary instrumental album with "Mettavolution," and Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, along with the Los Angeles Philarmonic, received the award for best orchestra performance with "Norman: Sustain."

US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is serving as the master of ceremonies for this year's Grammy Awards, her second consecutive year in that role.
