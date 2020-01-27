27 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Trump denies telling Bolton that Ukraine aid hinged on Biden investigation

27 de enero de 2020
19:07
0
  • President Donald Trump. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA/File

    President Donald Trump. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA/File

  • Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks to media in Minsk, Belarus, on 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

    Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks to media in Minsk, Belarus, on 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday denied ever telling his former national security adviser, John Bolton, that military aid to Ukraine would be conditioned on Kyiv's announcing a corruption investigation into Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens," Trump said in one of several Twitter posts regarding media reports that Bolton's claims in the draft of a book he intends to publish.

"In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book," added Trump, whose impeachment trial is under way in the Senate with charges linked to the Ukraine situation filed by House Democrats.

Democrats have charged Trump with abuse of power for allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and with obstruction of Congress for prohibiting testimony from administration officials or the release of any requested documents that could shed light on the matter.

Democrats in Congress have asked that Bolton be subpoenaed to testify before the Senate, where the trial is taking place. Some weeks ago, Bolton had said that he would consult with his attorneys about whether or not he would honor a subpoena to testify, but more recently he has said that he would be willing to do so.

According to what Bolton has written in the draft text of his upcoming book about his service in the Trump administration, elements of which have been leaked to The New York Times, Trump told Bolton in August 2019 that "he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped him with investigations" into Democrats, including the Bidens.

Hunter Biden had held a seat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

In his tweets on Monday, Trump insisted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had denied that he felt any pressure from the US to start a Biden investigation and, in fact, Trump ultimately released the aid he had withheld "without any conditions or investigations - and far ahead of schedule."

The aid was released shortly after a whistleblower from one of the US intelligence agencies filed a complaint about the withholding of aid, and Democrats say that Trump only released it because he "got caught" withholding it illegally.

The leaking of the extract from Bolton's book could increase pressure on Republican Senate leaders to meet the Democrats' demand for sworn testimony from Bolton and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, another official whom Trump prohibited from testifying during the House impeachment investigation.

Trump has justified his refusal to allow his closest officials to provide testimony by claiming that it is a matter of national security, and he insisted in another tweet that the House, which is controlled by the Democrats, "never even asked John Bolton to testify."

"It is up to them, not up to the Senate!" the president added, and GOP Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is resisting allowing any testimony from additional witnesses.

Trump's defense team has argued during the Senate trial so far that the government officials who did testify during the House impeachment investigation and said that the president conditioned military aid to Ukraine and a coveted White House meeting for Zelensky on Kyiv's cooperation with a Biden probe were people who never actually heard the president say he had imposed such a condition.

Deputy White House Counsel Michael Purpura stated during the defense's opening argument on Saturday that, "Not a single witness testified that the president himself said that there was any connection between any investigations and security assistance, a presidential meeting or anything else."

But Bolton directly contradicts this claim in his manuscript, saying that Trump told him directly in his capacity as national security adviser that he wanted the aid withheld and refused to give Zelensky a meeting until Ukraine launched a Biden investigation, according to The New York Times.
600x350
750x300

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Trump denies telling Bolton that Ukraine aid hinged on Biden investigation

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday denied ever telling his former national security adviser, John Bolton, that military aid to...

27 de enero de 2020
0
US basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

International Sports Desk, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- United States basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near Los...

26 de enero de 2020
0
Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony among Grammy Award winners

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony were among the Latino artists winning awards at the 62nd edition of the Grammys...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Peru holds legislative elections

(Update 1: Rewrites, adds exit poll info)

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Medical marijuana creates new economic opportunities in Colombia

By Ovidio Castro Medina

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Chile's El Teniente copper mine uses innovation to compete

By Alberto Peña

26 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats: Trump's conduct is not America first, it's Trump first

Washington, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the...

24 de enero de 2020
0
Chavistas march in Caracas, opposition fails to hold legislative session

Caracas, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- Supporters of Chavism on Thursday marched in Caracas to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the fall of the Marcos Perez Jimenez...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Mexican government hopes to use banana export example to expand China trade

Mexico City, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The first shipment of 39 tons of Mexican bananas to China departed on Tuesday from the port of Manzanillo, a debut that the...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Trump inauguration organization committee sued for alleged corruption

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued the nonprofit committee designated by President Donald...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats make their case against Trump at Senate impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- The Democratic "managers" of the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Wednesday began laying out in...

22 de enero de 2020
0
Pictoline, successful Mexican Web site tells the news with pictures

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

22 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing doesn't expect 737 MAX to fly again until mid-2020

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Tuesday that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets...

22 de enero de 2020
0
Weinstein case moves to opening arguments with witnesses in focus

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will...

21 de enero de 2020
0
First US case of Wuhan virus diagnosed

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- A patient in Washington state has been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, or coronavirus, in the first confirmed case of this type...

21 de enero de 2020
0
Millions of Mexicans take part in macro-earthquake simulation

Mexico City, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Millions of people participated on Monday in a nationwide earthquake macro-drill as memories persist of the last big tremor...

21 de enero de 2020
0
Trump's defense team asks Senate to speedily reject impeachment case

By Susana Samhan

20 de enero de 2020
0
Thousands protest gun controls in Richmond, Virginia

Washington, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people, most of them men, demonstrated on Monday outside the Virginia state capitol building in Richmond against...

20 de enero de 2020
0
Young people committing suicide in Nicaragua due to social crisis

By Wilder Perez R.

20 de enero de 2020
0
Animals at Medellin zoo get ice cream to help them deal with the heat

Medellin, Colombia, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Ice cream, copious amounts of water and refreshing baths are all part of the "Wild Coolness" initiative being...

20 de enero de 2020
0
Migrant caravan delays entry into Mexico, expected to double in size

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

19 de enero de 2020
0
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar celebrates 100th birthday in Lima

Lima, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Peru's Javier Perez de Cuellar, the first Ibero-American to serve as secretary-general of the United Nations, is celebrating his...

19 de enero de 2020
0