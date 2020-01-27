Guaido endorses Canada contacts with Cuba to resolve Venezuelan crisis

Toronto, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's interim president, on Monday in Ottawa said that he views as "positive" Canada's contacts with Cuba to resolve his country's crisis, but he refused to say whether he will meet with US President Donald Trump.

Guaido, who arrived on Monday in Canada, the next stop on his world tour to garner support for his interim government, met with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and he is scheduled to meet late on Monday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada, one of the key promoters of the so-called Lima Group on Venezuela, is one of the countries that has recognized Guaido as Venezuela's "provisional" president and has refused to recognize the government of elected leader Nicolas Maduro, who has been accused of rigging the last election to ensure his re-election.

During a press conference held after the meeting with Champagne, Guaido said he approved of the meetings the Canadian government has had in recent months with Cuban authorities to try and resolve the Venezuelan crisis.

"It's not a secret that Cuba has been part of the support - not only ideological but also on the intelligence level - in what has been the Venezuelan situation. Our intention is for everyone to be part of the solution," Guaido said.

"We believe that the efforts Canada has made with different countries, including Cuba, are very positive, to be able to find a solution, to quickly get closer to a transition in Venezuela, (given) their participation in recent years," Guaido said.

Meanwhile, Champagne said that Canada will continue holding conversations with Cuba about the Venezuelan situation and that is something that he discussed during his meeting with Guaido.

"The president and I spoke about the additional efforts we're going to make jointly, not only Canada as part of the Lima Group but also the international community," said Champagne.

"I would like to recognize the leadership and courage of the president in asking Canada to maintain its efforts. The aim continues to be the return of democracy and human rights in Venezuela via free and fair elections in the near future," the Canadian minister added.

Champagne also said that after the conversations that Guaido and his team will hold on Monday with Canadian authorities, Ottawa will decide what the next steps to take will be and with which countries it will meet in the coming weeks, saying that "Cuba will be one of them."

On another subject, Guaido refused to reveal whether he will meet with US President Donald Trump in the coming days as part of his international tour before returning to Caracas.

"We will continue making announcements about the agenda in the coming days," said Guaido when he was asked if he will meet with Trump. The Venezuelan leader justified his reluctance to make public his agenda because "we're confronting a dictatorship and there are things that it would like us to say (such as) what the next meetings are going to be."

Meanwhile, Maduro's vice president, Diosdado Cabello, said Monday in Caracas that "nothing" will happen when Guaido returns to Venezuela.

"What's going to happen with (Guaido) when he (returns)? Nothing," Cabello, who is also the head of the National Constituent Assembly comprised solely of Maduro supporters, said at his regular Monday press conference.