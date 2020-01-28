Former US Open champ Del Potro undergoes knee surgery

Buenos Aires, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, said he underwent a successful operation on Monday in Miami to repair damage to the right kneecap that he fractured while playing a tune-up event for Wimbledon last year.

"Time to go home to rest. Once again, thank you for the love and support," the 31-year-old Del Potro, a two-time Olympic medalist and former world No. 3, said in a Twitter post.

Del Potro, a fan favorite who won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, posted a photo on the social media site showing him on crutches accompanied by messages in Spanish and English.

"We hope that this is the definitive solution to eliminate the pain that not only has prevented DelPo from playing tennis, but also making it difficult for him to perform daily activities," the tennis star's representatives said in a statement released over the weekend.

Last June, Del Potro fractured his right patella for the second time in less than a year while competing at the Queen's Club Championships in London, one of the top tune-up events for Wimbledon.

He underwent knee surgery on June 22 in Spain and has not taken the court again.

"After his previous operation performed in June by Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro in Barcelona, the recovery progressed, but pain persisted throughout, which prevented DelPo from running and jumping, and even activities such as walking up stairs," Del Potro's representatives said.

The Argentine star's representatives said that "unfortunately, the pain never left, which forced the cancellation of these tennis commitments and spurred Delpo to seek new medical consultations. What followed next were lots of trips, different treatments, diets and training, until reaching the medical conclusion that a new surgery was required and inevitable."

The Argentine star began experiencing pain in his right knee in mid-2018 and missed several tournaments, recovering from the injury without surgery.

In October 2018, Del Potro, who is currently ranked No. 121 in the world, broke his patella at the Shanghai Masters and the injury forced him to miss the final four weeks of the tennis season.

Del Potro flew to the United States on Sunday night so that he could be operated on by Dr. Lee Kaplan, an orthopedic surgeon who serves as director of the UHealth Sports Performance and Wellness Institute at the University of Miami.

In addition to missing several tournaments last year, Del Potro also had to scrap plans to play an exhibition match against Swiss superstar Roger Federer on Nov. 20 in Buenos Aires.

Del Potro, who has won 22 ATP Tour-level singles titles, has been plagued by injuries during his career, especially wrist injuries.

The Argentine tennis star had three operations on his left wrist between 2014 and 2015, and one on his right wrist in 2010.

Del Potro, who was voted the ATP Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 and 2016, led Argentina to the Davis Cup title in 2016. EFE