28 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Boeing gets $12 bn in financing to alleviate 737 MAX crisis

28 de enero de 2020
00:12
0
A Boeing 737 - 8AS lands at the International Airport in Riga, Latvia, on 17 January 2020 (reissued 24 January 2020). EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

A Boeing 737 - 8AS lands at the International Airport in Riga, Latvia, on 17 January 2020 (reissued 24 January 2020). EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

New York, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- US aeronautics giant Boeing has obtained $12 billion in financing commitments from more than a dozen banks to help it alleviate the crisis over its 737 MAX jet, the design of which has been implicated in two deadly accidents and production of which had to be suspended when flight bans were extended.

Initially, corporate liquidity was not a concern for the company, but the fact that the Federal Aviation Administration has extended the grounding of the 737 MAX jets forced Boeing to step up its search for loans to cover the debt it has accumulated after the two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia in which a total of 346 people died.

Analysts say that obtaining such a large amount of funding, $2 billion more than expected, is a vote of confidence on the part of Wall Street investors, according to reporting by specialized business cable network CNBC.

Analysts also estimate that the firm has been losing about $1 billion a month because of the grounding after the pair of crashes. In the third quarter, Boeing reported almost $3 billion in negative free cash flow.

The financing comes in the form of so-called Delayed Draw Term Loans, which the firm can access partially and as needed, with the prior agreement of the parties. These loans are generally provided only to borrowers with top credit ratings.

In recent months, Boeing has experienced assorted scandals linked to the 737 MAX that have undermined the company's credibility and raised new questions about the safety of the aircraft.

Several weeks ago, internal Boeing communications were published within the framework of the investigation being undertaken by the US Congress that revealed a lack of confidence among technicians and employees about the safety of the 737 MAX.

In addition, an audit by the FAA in early January revealed new "potential" problems associated with the wiring that helps control the jet's tail and the possibility that these problems could cause a short circuit if the wires were too close together.

Recently, Boeing also made a recommendation to pilots that would be flying the 737 MAX that they train first on simulators, a measure that they have resisted in the past.

On Wednesday, before the New York Stock Market opens, Boeing will announce its annual and fourth-quarter earnings and other figures, as well as a general outline of its financial strategy.

Boeing stock is included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and thus is deemed to be one of the 30 top companies in all US economic sectors.
600x350
750x300

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Boeing gets $12 bn in financing to alleviate 737 MAX crisis

New York, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- US aeronautics giant Boeing has obtained $12 billion in financing commitments from more than a dozen banks to help it alleviate...

28 de enero de 2020
0
Death toll from rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 45

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- The death toll from the rains in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has risen to 45, officials said Monday,...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Former US Open champ Del Potro undergoes knee surgery

Buenos Aires, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, said he underwent a successful operation on Monday...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Trump denies telling Bolton that Ukraine aid hinged on Biden investigation

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday denied ever telling his former national security adviser, John Bolton, that military aid to...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Guaido endorses Canada contacts with Cuba to resolve Venezuelan crisis

Toronto, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's interim president, on Monday in Ottawa said...

27 de enero de 2020
0
US basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

International Sports Desk, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- United States basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near Los...

26 de enero de 2020
0
Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony among Grammy Award winners

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony were among the Latino artists winning awards at the 62nd edition of the Grammys...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Medical marijuana creates new economic opportunities in Colombia

By Ovidio Castro Medina

26 de enero de 2020
0
Peru holds legislative elections

(Update 1: Rewrites, adds exit poll info)

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Chile's El Teniente copper mine uses innovation to compete

By Alberto Peña

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats: Trump's conduct is not America first, it's Trump first

Washington, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the...

24 de enero de 2020
0
Chavistas march in Caracas, opposition fails to hold legislative session

Caracas, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- Supporters of Chavism on Thursday marched in Caracas to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the fall of the Marcos Perez Jimenez...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Mexican government hopes to use banana export example to expand China trade

Mexico City, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The first shipment of 39 tons of Mexican bananas to China departed on Tuesday from the port of Manzanillo, a debut that the...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Trump inauguration organization committee sued for alleged corruption

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued the nonprofit committee designated by President Donald...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats make their case against Trump at Senate impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- The Democratic "managers" of the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Wednesday began laying out in...

22 de enero de 2020
0
Pictoline, successful Mexican Web site tells the news with pictures

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

22 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing doesn't expect 737 MAX to fly again until mid-2020

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Tuesday that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets...

22 de enero de 2020
0
Weinstein case moves to opening arguments with witnesses in focus

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will...

21 de enero de 2020
0
First US case of Wuhan virus diagnosed

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- A patient in Washington state has been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, or coronavirus, in the first confirmed case of this type...

21 de enero de 2020
0
Millions of Mexicans take part in macro-earthquake simulation

Mexico City, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Millions of people participated on Monday in a nationwide earthquake macro-drill as memories persist of the last big tremor...

21 de enero de 2020
0
Trump's defense team asks Senate to speedily reject impeachment case

By Susana Samhan

20 de enero de 2020
0
Thousands protest gun controls in Richmond, Virginia

Washington, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people, most of them men, demonstrated on Monday outside the Virginia state capitol building in Richmond against...

20 de enero de 2020
0