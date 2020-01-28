Trump unveils his two-state Middle East peace plan
Photo posted by President Donald Trump on his Twitter account showing a map of Israel and Palestinian territories, as delineated in Trump's Middle East peace plan presented in Washington on Jan. 28, 2020. EFE-EPA/ US President's Office / Editorial Use Only / No Sales
US President Donald Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) enter the East Room of the White House for the unveiling of Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Washington on 28 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Palestinian protesters burn pictures of US President Donald J. Trump during a protest against the so-called 'Deal of the Century', planned by Trump to solve the conflict between Palestinians and Israel, at the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Washington, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East, calling it a "realistic two-state solution" that, although it includes territorial concessions for the Palestinians if they renounce terrorism, is heavily slanted toward Israel.
Calling it the "ultimate deal" and the "deal of the century" at a joint White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has already agreed to the plan, Trump said, "Today Israel takes a big step towards peace," adding that "I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems."
In his own remarks at the press conference, Netanyahu said that Trump's peace plan includes US backing for Israel's annexation of the Jordan Valley, which takes up about 30 percent of the West Bank.
He said that annexing this land will give Israel a permanent eastern border that is defensible, confirming a detail that is sure to outrage the Palestinians and part of the international community.
"Forging peace between Israelis and Palestinians may be the most difficult challenge of all," Trump said at the press conference. "All prior administrations from President Lyndon Johnson have tried and bitterly failed."
He added that his plan is "different" from any that his predecessors have put forward because it contains many more "technical" details in the 80-page proposal, which consists of a 50-page political outline and a 30-page economic plan.
"We will not allow a return to the days of bloodshed, bus bombings, nightclub attacks and relentless terror," Trump said. "Peace requires compromise but we will never ask Israel to compromise its security."
Trump went on to say that his "vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides - a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood and to Israel's security."
In addition, Trump said, the plan would "double" the size of the Palestinian state.
The president later posted on his Twitter account a map showing the territories to be included in the two states, a situation that connects the Palestinian territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank via a tunnel and reserves for Israel significant security corridors, including the Jordan Valley located west of the Jordan River and adjacent to the Jewish state's current boundary with Jordan.
Israel captured the West Bank during the 1967 Six-Day War and considers controlling the Jordan Valley to be critical to its security.
For the Palestinians, the West Bank has always been seen as the core of a future independent state, with East Jerusalem as the capital, a position that the vast majority of the international community supports.
However, Trump has backed Israel more strongly than past US administrations, reversing decades of US foreign policy, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving Washington's embassy there from Tel Aviv. In addition, he closed Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and cut funding to Palestinian aid programs, sparking outrage among that group.
Trump on Tuesday created confusion when he initially promised Israel that Jerusalem would remain its capital but later announced that the Palestinians could establish their own capital in the eastern part of the city.
The plan - which has taken over three years to prepare - was created under the supervision of Jared Kushner, Trump's close White House adviser and son-in-law, albeit without input from the Palestinians, who have already rejected significant portions of the proposal.
The plan would grant to the Palestinians a fragmented state that is completely contained within a greater Israel, with no borders on any other country, something that Netanyahu said was necessary to allow the Israelis to defend themselves by themselves.
Trump said that Israel had agreed to halt construction of new settlements for four years during which time it and the Palestinians could negotiate a final agreement and Netanyahu later confirmed that during that period Israel "will maintain the status quo" to allow for negotiations with the Palestinians.
Although the Palestinians do not accept the US as a Mideast peace mediator because of the multiple political gifts that Trump has presented to Netanyahu, the US leader said he was confident he can convince them in the medium term to negotiate and promised them $50 billion in investment to double their GDP and create a million jobs.
Also attending the White House ceremony to announce the peace plan was Netanyahu's main rival in Israel's March 2 elections, centrist leader Benny Gantz, who - according to Trump - also has agreed to the plan, along with the ambassadors to Washington of three Persian Gulf states: Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday said that the Palestinians have "rejected" Trump's peace plan and that they will never accept it.
"We say a thousand times, no, no, no to the deal of the century," Abbas said after an urgent meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah with other Palestinian leaders, referring to Trump's proposal. "We rejected this deal from the start and our stance was correct."
Earlier on Tuesday, even before the plan was announced, protests organized by the Palestinian leadership commenced in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with protesters confronting Israeli security forces and carrying signs reading "Down with the deal of the century."
Contenido relacionado
Israel strengthens West Bank security ahead of US peace plan
Jerusalem, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- Israel has increased its military presence in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday ahead of the publication of a peace plan by Donald Trump.
The Israeli army has deployed more troops in the Jordan Valley in the face of possible protests over the publication of a peace program proposed by the United States president.
"Following the ongoing situation assessment conducted in the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), it has been decided to reinforce the Jordan Valley area with infantry troops," the military said in a statement.
The area was one which acting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would annex as an electoral promise.
Final content of the proposal had not yet been released but leaks in the Israeli media suggested the White House plan would give the green light to the annexation of the area which borders on Jordan, where Palestinians have convened demonstrations.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon at which time Trump is scheduled to announce the details of the proposal with Netanyahu from Washington.
Palestine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki said leaders will determine the mechanisms and decisions that will be taken immediately after the announcement and asked Arab countries and the international community to reject the so-called "deal of the century".
Palestinian authorities have not participated in the development of the proposal since it has not maintained official relations with the Trump administration after the US recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the plan does not seek to resolve the conflict, but intends to protect Trump from impeachment and support his close ally Netanyahu in Israeli elections due to take place in March.
Fatah vice-chairman Mahmoud Aloul previously also said Trump sought to implement the deal to help "his friend" Netanyahu and not to improve the wellbeing of Palestinians.
The peace plan's principal ambassador in the region is Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and advisor.
Some 350,000 Palestinians live in East Jerusalem, almost all of whom have not been granted Israeli citizenship rights. EFE-EPA
