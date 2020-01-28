China coronavirus death toll rises to 80, 2,744 cases confirmed

Beijing, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- The death toll in China from the coronavirus that causes "Wuhan pneumonia" rose to 80 on Monday, with 2,744 confirmed cases.

In its daily report issued at midnight (16.00 GMT on Sunday), the National Health Commission added that among those infected, 461 patients were in serious condition, while 51 people had been discharged.

This marks an increase of 24 deaths, 769 infections, 137 people in serious condition and two cured cases, compared to the report issued 24 hours earlier.

The NHC reported that all new deaths took place in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. It is a city of about 11 million inhabitants and the origin of the outbreak. Access to and from the city has been cut off since last Thursday.

All cases took place across 30 Chinese provincial divisions, all of which have raised their health alert to the highest level in recent days. At the moment, Tibet remains the only province with no report of the infection.

Outside of China, there are currently eight confirmed cases in Thailand (five of which have been discharged from hospital), five in the United States and Australia, and four each in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, France and Japan (one cured). Two cases have been detected in Vietnam, one in Nepal and one in Canada.

South Korea announced its fourth case on Monday morning – that of a 55-year-old South Korean citizen who returned from Wuhan on Jan. 20, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Australia on Monday counted its fifth case in a 21-year-old female University of New South Wales student who traveled back to Sydney from Wuhan last week.

There are also four confirmed cases in Taiwan, although Chinese authorities consider Taiwan a province of China and therefore include it in the national count.

No deaths have been reported outside of China.

People coming from China’s Hubei province were banned Monday from entering Hong Kong in an attempt to contain the outbreak. The special administrative region said people who have been in Hubei over the last two weeks would not be allowed entry, but that this would not apply to Hong Kong citizens, and the measures would remain in force until further notice.

Visitors from Hubei will also not be allowed to enter Macau unless they present a medical certificate to show they do not have the coronavirus, Japan’s state broadcaster NHK reported.

Meanwhile, Japan is preparing the repatriation of hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday at a press conference.

Some 560 Japanese reside in Wuhan or are traveling in the area, according to data cited by the spokesperson, who did not offer details on when the Japanese citizens will be evacuated. Local media, however, speculated it could be as soon as Tuesday.

China announced Monday that it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to avoid the spread of infection. Universities, institutes, schools and nurseries throughout the country "will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice," said the General Office of the State Council (the Chinese executive) in a statement run by the state news agency Xinhua.

The 14th Chinese National Winter Games scheduled to take place between Feb. 16 and Feb. 26 have been postponed, Xinhua also reported, while Hong Kong authorities have also canceled its marathon — scheduled to be held on Feb. 9 — and closed Disneyland until further notice.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus, provisionally designated by the WHO as 2019-nCoV, are similar to those of cold but may be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (shortness of breath). EFE-EPA

With contributions from correspondents in Hong Kong and Tokyo, edited in Bangkok.