China coronavirus death toll rises to 80, 2,744 cases confirmed
A fully protected nurse takes a phone call beside her ambulance in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT
The ambulance and its staff undergo disinfection procedures after a few rounds of service in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT
Fully protected medical staff help a patient off the ambulance outside the hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT
A fully protected ambulance driver takes a box of medical supplies to the hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT
An ambulance runs on an empty bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT
The ambulance staff sprays alcohol on their goggles after a transfer mission in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT
Beijing, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- The death toll in China from the coronavirus that causes "Wuhan pneumonia" rose to 80 on Monday, with 2,744 confirmed cases.
In its daily report issued at midnight (16.00 GMT on Sunday), the National Health Commission added that among those infected, 461 patients were in serious condition, while 51 people had been discharged.
This marks an increase of 24 deaths, 769 infections, 137 people in serious condition and two cured cases, compared to the report issued 24 hours earlier.
The NHC reported that all new deaths took place in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. It is a city of about 11 million inhabitants and the origin of the outbreak. Access to and from the city has been cut off since last Thursday.
All cases took place across 30 Chinese provincial divisions, all of which have raised their health alert to the highest level in recent days. At the moment, Tibet remains the only province with no report of the infection.
Outside of China, there are currently eight confirmed cases in Thailand (five of which have been discharged from hospital), five in the United States and Australia, and four each in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, France and Japan (one cured). Two cases have been detected in Vietnam, one in Nepal and one in Canada.
South Korea announced its fourth case on Monday morning – that of a 55-year-old South Korean citizen who returned from Wuhan on Jan. 20, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Australia on Monday counted its fifth case in a 21-year-old female University of New South Wales student who traveled back to Sydney from Wuhan last week.
There are also four confirmed cases in Taiwan, although Chinese authorities consider Taiwan a province of China and therefore include it in the national count.
No deaths have been reported outside of China.
People coming from China’s Hubei province were banned Monday from entering Hong Kong in an attempt to contain the outbreak. The special administrative region said people who have been in Hubei over the last two weeks would not be allowed entry, but that this would not apply to Hong Kong citizens, and the measures would remain in force until further notice.
Visitors from Hubei will also not be allowed to enter Macau unless they present a medical certificate to show they do not have the coronavirus, Japan’s state broadcaster NHK reported.
Meanwhile, Japan is preparing the repatriation of hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday at a press conference.
Some 560 Japanese reside in Wuhan or are traveling in the area, according to data cited by the spokesperson, who did not offer details on when the Japanese citizens will be evacuated. Local media, however, speculated it could be as soon as Tuesday.
China announced Monday that it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to avoid the spread of infection. Universities, institutes, schools and nurseries throughout the country "will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice," said the General Office of the State Council (the Chinese executive) in a statement run by the state news agency Xinhua.
The 14th Chinese National Winter Games scheduled to take place between Feb. 16 and Feb. 26 have been postponed, Xinhua also reported, while Hong Kong authorities have also canceled its marathon — scheduled to be held on Feb. 9 — and closed Disneyland until further notice.
The symptoms of the new coronavirus, provisionally designated by the WHO as 2019-nCoV, are similar to those of cold but may be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (shortness of breath). EFE-EPA
jt-tw/ht/tw
With contributions from correspondents in Hong Kong and Tokyo, edited in Bangkok.
Contenido relacionado
US advises Americans to reconsider travel to China due to coronavirus
Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- The United States on Monday raised its travel alert for China to level 3 and is recommending that Americans "reconsider" traveling to the Asian giant due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has already killed 80 people and infected at least 2,744 in China and about 44 elsewhere around the world.
The State Department on its Web page said that it had raised the travel alert level from 2 to 3, calling on US citizens to "Reconsider travel to China due to ... coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Some areas have increased risk,"
In addition, the US government recommended not traveling to the Chinese province of Hubei, the capital of which is Wuhan, a city of some 11 million and the epicenter of the virus outbreak.
The State Department recently ordered all non-emergency US personnel and family members to leave Hubei province and warning that the "U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services" to its citizens there, adding that US travelers should be prepared for Beijing to impose travel restrictions "with little or no advance notice."
Outside China, at present five people have been diagnosed in the US with the Wuhan virus, in addition to four in Thailand; four more in Australia, Singapore and Malaysia; three each in Taiwan, France, South Korea and Japan. In addition, two each in Vietnam and in Canada and one in Nepal have been diagnosed with the virus.
The symptoms of the coronavirus, preliminarily designated 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organization, in many cases resemble those of the common cold, but they can be accompanied by fever and fatigue, a dry cough and respiratory difficulties.
For the moment, the WHO has decided not to declare an international emergency over the virus in view of the strict measures being taken by China to try and contain it, including the total suspension of public transportation in about 10 cities in Hubei affecting tens of millions of people and the cancellation of celebrations for the Lunar New Year, which began last Saturday.
The State Department normally issues travel alerts or advisories to inform Americans about safety conditions in countries where they are thinking about traveling.
This alert system has four levels, with 1 being the lowest, where Americans are advised to take "normal precautions," and level 4 being the highest where consular officials recommend not traveling due to the highly risky conditions, including risk to life.
Chinese government extends New Year to help contain coronavirus
By Javier Triana
Beijing, Jan 27 (efe-epa) - The Chinese government will extend the Lunar New Year holiday until 3 February to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
The holiday, also known as the Spring Festival, was initially set to end on 30 January.
The coronavirus has already affected more than 2,500 people, at least 80 of whom have died.
The timing of the outbreak during the holiday period has meant a higher risk of the virus spreading across China, as many people travel to their hometowns to celebrate with family.
The announcement on Monday means workers will not have to return to their jobs until the beginning of next week.
This will allow more time for families to stay at home and watch for possible symptoms, as well as allowing time for authorities to develop a vaccine and implement additional control measures.
The General Office of the State Council said in a statement released by the state news agency Xinhua that the measure has been taken to effectively reduce concentrations of people, block the spread of the epidemic and safeguard the safety and health of Chinese people.
In further attempts to reduce the spread of the virus, China's largest metropolitan area, Chongqing, with some 30 million inhabitants, has suspended its provincial and interprovincial bus services.
This measure was similar to those already adopted by Beijing, Tianjin (northeast), Xian (centre), Shandong Province (northeast) and Shanghai (east).
Universities, colleges, schools and childcare nurseries throughout the country will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice.
Transport has been limited, tourist attractions closed and some sports competitions suspended.
Some essential services continued full-scale production such as pharmaceutical companies like Genskey in Tianjin, which said on Monday it is steadily producing thousands of coronavirus detection kits.
In Shanghai, the local government has asked companies involved in disease prevention, such as those providing protective equipment or medical supplies, to cancel holidays and continue production.
The government has started stockpiling emergency material to meet the high demand.
Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission of China, said on Sunday that 100,000 protective suits were needed each day in Wuhan for health personnel but only 13,000 were being produced daily in the country.
Isolation and quarantine have been encouraged in more than a dozen cities across the central Hubei province, including the capital and origin of the outbreak, Wuhan, home to 11 million people.
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang travelled to the area on Monday to inspect the new coronavirus prevention and control measures and met with doctors and patients.
In videos, he can be seen addressing workers who were building a hospital specifically for the fight against the coronavirus, as well as health service employees at a city hospital, who have endured marathon working days since the outbreak began. EFE-EPA
jt/ah/rb
Thailand to screen travelers from more Chinese cities to control coronavirus
By Lobsang DS Subirana
Bangkok, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Thailand said Monday it would begin screening travelers arriving in the country from other cities in China in an effort to help contain a coronavirus that has killed dozens and infected thousands.
Tanarak Plipat, Thailand’s Disease Control Department’s deputy director, said people from Guangzhou and Changchun would be screened upon arrival in the country in addition to those arriving from Wuhan, where the virus – which has killed 80 and infected 2744 – originated.
“Now we have increased the screening process for travelers arriving from two Chinese cities which are Guangzhou and Changchun. We will also adjust our measures in accordance with the official announcement from Chinese authorities,” Plipat said.
Thailand is the country with the highest number of diagnosed people after China, with eight confirmed cases, although five have already been discharged from hospital. Five people have been infected in the United States and Australia, four in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and France, and one in Japan, Vietnam, Nepal and Canada.
Central Pattana Group – which owns a large number of department stores in Thailand – also announced it would implement measures to screen those who enter the premises of their department stores.
The group said measures include providing masks for people who work at the stores, cleaning floors every hour, cleaning lifts every half an hour, making sanitary gel available for clients and providing information about the disease throughout the malls.
Thailand’s Rapid Response Center said after a Monday afternoon meeting that Chinese authorities were not allowing the evacuation of the 64 Thai citizens in Wuhan, which has been on lockdown since Thursday. The center said the 18 others in the surrounding province of Hubei could move freely, but it did not say they would be evacuated.
However, the governments of France, Japan and Myanmar said they were granted permission to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.
Anutin Charnvirakul, the country’s deputy prime minister and public health minister, said Sunday following a disease prevention workshop that he believed the outbreak could still be contained.
“We can control the situation and are confident in our ability to handle the crisis," Anutin said to reporters. The country has come under criticism for what the public believes is poor handling of the epidemic. The hashtag #NewCoronaVirus2019 was trending Monday in Thailand, with comments.
“Could you please stop Chinese tourist to coming in the country? Think faster can you?? @prayutofficial, (sic)” Twitter user @tnuttapon wrote, tagging Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand fell by 2.89 percent Monday and was trading at 1,524.15. EFE-EPA
lds-ht