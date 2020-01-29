29 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Apple starts year off with record numbers, thanks to iPhone sales

29 de enero de 2020
01:01
0
Customers are pictured next to an Apple logo during the start of sales of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 at the Apple Store in Frankfurt, Germany, on 20 September 2019 (reissued 28 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI *** Local Caption *** 55481011

Customers are pictured next to an Apple logo during the start of sales of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 at the Apple Store in Frankfurt, Germany, on 20 September 2019 (reissued 28 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI *** Local Caption *** 55481011

By Marc Arcas

 

San Francisco, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- Apple on Tuesday reversed a trend that had plagued the firm all of last year, surprising investors and analysts with a substantial hike in iPhone sales over the past three months, performance that gave the tech giant the best quarterly income performance in its history.

The firm headed by Tim Cook made $22.236 billion in the first three months of its fiscal year, 11.37 percent more than during the same period last year, and iPhone sales were up by 7.6 percent to $55.957 billion, exceeding the $51.982 billion such sales brought in during the same period in 2019.

Since last year, Apple has not reported in its publicly released figures the exact number of telephones or the models it has sold, but the fact that the rebound coincides with the Christmas season and came shortly after the release of the iPhone 11 strongly suggests that the new models were responsible for the earnings resurgence.

CEO Cook confirmed the results, citing "direct demand" for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, both of which were launched last September.

Over the past three months, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant raked in sales of $91.819 billion, above the $84.310 billion it brought in during the same period in 2019, and its shares gained $8.74 each (2.83 percent) on Wall Street during trading on Tuesday, closing at $317.69, with further up movement coming in after-hours trading.

Earnings came in at $4.99 per share for the quarter.

Although the iPhone was the product that stood out most in the financial results released on Tuesday due to its unexpected sales strength, the firm also experienced noteworthy growth in two other categories considered to be key for its future.

One of those categories was services, where over the past quarter Apple TV+ hit the market. The firm's direct content subscription streaming service brought in a total of $12.715 billion, an increase of 16.9 percent over the same period last year.

The other category was that of wearable tech for the home and accessories, including the popular smartwatch, Apple Watch, and AirPods earbuds, which together posted sales growth of 36.97 percent to $10.01 billion.

Mac computers and iPad tablets were both down in sales, but that revenue loss was more than outweighed by the increases in other areas.

By regions, Apple's revenue increased all over the world, except for in Japan, with especially strong growth coming in the Americas and in Europe, and at a slower - but still very significant - pace in China, a market considered to be key for the company's growth and where it lost ground last year.

Specifically, the trade war repercussions in China and iPhone sales were the two clouds hovering over Apple all of last year and these two factors had fostered doubts about the firm's future, although both difficulties eased significantly for the company this past quarter.

Despite the good movement in the Chinese market, the firm lately has been somewhat discombobulated by the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has its epicenter in Wuhan, and Cook said that Apple had been forced to close one of its stores in the Asian giant and restrict travel by its employees.
600x350
750x300

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Apple starts year off with record numbers, thanks to iPhone sales

By Marc Arcas

29 de enero de 2020
0
Two bodies recovered from US military plane crash wreckage in Afghanistan

(Correction: Corrects aircraft type from "bomber" to "electronics surveillance" plane)

28 de enero de 2020
0
Trump unveils his two-state Middle East peace plan

Washington, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East, calling it a "realistic two-state solution"...

28 de enero de 2020
0
China coronavirus death toll rises to 80, 2,744 cases confirmed

Beijing, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- The death toll in China from the coronavirus that causes "Wuhan pneumonia" rose to 80 on Monday, with 2,744 confirmed cases.

27 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing gets $12 bn in financing to alleviate 737 MAX crisis

New York, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- US aeronautics giant Boeing has obtained $12 billion in financing commitments from more than a dozen banks to help it alleviate...

28 de enero de 2020
0
Death toll from rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 45

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- The death toll from the rains in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has risen to 45, officials said Monday,...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Former US Open champ Del Potro undergoes knee surgery

Buenos Aires, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, said he underwent a successful operation on Monday...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Guaido endorses Canada contacts with Cuba to resolve Venezuelan crisis

Toronto, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's interim president, on Monday in Ottawa said...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Trump denies telling Bolton that Ukraine aid hinged on Biden investigation

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday denied ever telling his former national security adviser, John Bolton, that military aid to...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony among Grammy Award winners

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony were among the Latino artists winning awards at the 62nd edition of the Grammys...

27 de enero de 2020
0
US basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

International Sports Desk, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- United States basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near Los...

26 de enero de 2020
0
Medical marijuana creates new economic opportunities in Colombia

By Ovidio Castro Medina

26 de enero de 2020
0
Peru holds legislative elections

(Update 1: Rewrites, adds exit poll info)

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Chile's El Teniente copper mine uses innovation to compete

By Alberto Peña

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats: Trump's conduct is not America first, it's Trump first

Washington, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the...

24 de enero de 2020
0
Chavistas march in Caracas, opposition fails to hold legislative session

Caracas, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- Supporters of Chavism on Thursday marched in Caracas to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the fall of the Marcos Perez Jimenez...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Mexican government hopes to use banana export example to expand China trade

Mexico City, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The first shipment of 39 tons of Mexican bananas to China departed on Tuesday from the port of Manzanillo, a debut that the...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Trump inauguration organization committee sued for alleged corruption

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued the nonprofit committee designated by President Donald...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats make their case against Trump at Senate impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 (efe-epa).- The Democratic "managers" of the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Wednesday began laying out in...

22 de enero de 2020
0
Pictoline, successful Mexican Web site tells the news with pictures

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

22 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing doesn't expect 737 MAX to fly again until mid-2020

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Tuesday that it does not expect regulatory authorities to approve the return to service of its 737 MAX jets...

22 de enero de 2020
0
Weinstein case moves to opening arguments with witnesses in focus

New York, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will...

21 de enero de 2020
0