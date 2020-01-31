31 de enero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Innovative pay methods to be showcased at Super Bowl

30 de enero de 2020
23:11
0
  • Visa's vice president for sponsorships for Latin America and the Caribbean, Miren Vicente, poses for Efe at a corporate promotional event on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, three days before LIV Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

    Visa's vice president for sponsorships for Latin America and the Caribbean, Miren Vicente, poses for Efe at a corporate promotional event on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, three days before LIV Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

  • New York Giants player Saquon Barkley helps the owner of the

    New York Giants player Saquon Barkley helps the owner of the "Cheese Burger Baby" restaurant, Stephanie Vitori (not shown), on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, during a promotional event by Visa highlighting its contactless pay technology three days before Super Bowl LIV, to be played in Miami Gardens, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

  • A person displays a contactless paycard issued by Visa with a special Super Bowl design at a corporate promotional event on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, three days before Super Bowl LIV, to be played in Miami Gardens. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

    A person displays a contactless paycard issued by Visa with a special Super Bowl design at a corporate promotional event on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, three days before Super Bowl LIV, to be played in Miami Gardens. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

  • New York Giants player Saquon Barkley (r) helps the owner of the

    New York Giants player Saquon Barkley (r) helps the owner of the "Cheese Burger Baby" restaurant, Stephanie Vitori (l), on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, during a promotional event by Visa highlighting its contactless pay technology three days before Super Bowl LIV, to be played in Miami Gardens, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

  • Preparations continue outside Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 30, 2020, three days before Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

    Preparations continue outside Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 30, 2020, three days before Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

  • Colombian Singer Shakira (l) said she meditates in response to a question about how she prepares for live performances as she and US singer Jennifer Lopez (r) speak during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show press conference on Jan. 30, 2020, three days before the game in Miami, Florida. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

    Colombian Singer Shakira (l) said she meditates in response to a question about how she prepares for live performances as she and US singer Jennifer Lopez (r) speak during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show press conference on Jan. 30, 2020, three days before the game in Miami, Florida. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Miami, Jan 30 (efe-epa).- Multinational technology giant Visa will have more than 800 contactless payment points in the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where this Sunday Super Bowl LIV (i.e. 54) will be played.

Fans, many of them from Latin America, will be able to use those 800 pay sites to make their purchases more quickly and securely.

More than 65,000 people are expected to jam the Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Miami, for the National Football League title - a contest pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers - but tens of millions more all over the world will be watching on television.

Saquon Barkley, a player for the New York Giants, one of the new NFL teams being sponsored by Visa, who is also an NFL sponsor, on Thursday spoke about the advantages of using prepaid cards and other devices such as rings, watches and bracelets featuring contactless pay technology.

Surrounded by reporters and football fans, Barkley spoke about the experience of paying with Visa devices at a famous Miami Beach hamburger restaurant, where he was encouraged to prepare a few for the cameras before getting onto a public bus where he obviously paid his fare with a prepaid Visa card.

Miren Vicente, vice president for Visa sponsorships, told Efe that the Super Bowl means a lot for a company that is one of the key sponsors for big sports events, including the Olympic Games and the soccer World Cup.

The game is the finale of the NFL season and shows the firm's commitment to "our teams, fans, customers and business partners."

Vicente, who is of Venezuelan and Spanish origin, also emphasized that "there is a growing trend toward watching the Super Bowl and American football in Latin America" and Visa wants to extend the benefits of its sponsorship to those countries via promotions among those who use the brand's payment methods."

In this year's Super Bowl, promotions were made in more than a dozen countries in Latin America and 150 consumers were awarded the chance to attend the game in person and experience all that goes with the NFL final, including making purchase payments with advanced technology that allows them "not to miss the best play," she said.

Not only are these methods faster than traditional payment methods, but they are also more secure, she emphasized.

Barkley said he loves jewelry - and was sporting a necklace and earrings with number 26 on them, his jersey number, along with assorted rings - and he uses contactless cards to make his merchandise purchases and to buy things at airports, he told EFE.

"I love partnering with Visa because the main focus is giving back. So many things to do and (I) want to make folks ... give back to local communities, especially women-owned (businesses)," said Barkley, who gave his mother, his daughter and his sister as examples.

"That's what life is going to, that's the world going to a quick and easier way and Visa does it with contactless cards," he said.

His said his pick in this year's Super Bowl is the 49ers, but he expects it to be a "very tight" game.

The San Francisco team is one of the nine NFL teams that have been sponsored by Visa, which - besides being on hand with its payment technology at the Hard Rock Stadium - has reserved a large space at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the "NFL Experience" is being held.

Visa is the favored payment method in the NFL store at the convention center, where fans can buy every kind of memorabilia offered by the Super Bowl and the league.
600x350
750x300

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Innovative pay methods to be showcased at Super Bowl

Miami, Jan 30 (efe-epa).- Multinational technology giant Visa will have more than 800 contactless payment points in the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida,...

30 de enero de 2020
0
Kristen Stewart: Women are now taking movie roles we couldn't years ago

By Javier Romualdo

30 de enero de 2020
0
NASA bids farewell to Spitzer telescope that probed infrared universe

Miami, Jan 30 (efe-epa).- NASA on Thursday is saying goodbye to the Spitzer space telescope after 16 years of service using infrared light to unveil...

30 de enero de 2020
0
Facebook 2019 profits $18.485 bn, 16 pct. below 2018

San Francisco, Jan 29 (efe-epa).- Facebook on Wednesday announced profits of $18.485 billion for its 2019 fiscal year, a 16 percent decline from the year...

29 de enero de 2020
0
Reporter quit job to rescue ancestral medicinal plants at Nicaraguan nursery

By Renee Lucia Ramos

29 de enero de 2020
0
Apple starts year off with record numbers, thanks to iPhone sales

By Marc Arcas

29 de enero de 2020
0
Two bodies recovered from US military plane crash wreckage in Afghanistan

(Correction: Corrects aircraft type from "bomber" to "electronics surveillance" plane)

28 de enero de 2020
0
Trump unveils his two-state Middle East peace plan

Washington, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East, calling it a "realistic two-state solution"...

28 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing gets $12 bn in financing to alleviate 737 MAX crisis

New York, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- US aeronautics giant Boeing has obtained $12 billion in financing commitments from more than a dozen banks to help it alleviate...

28 de enero de 2020
0
Former US Open champ Del Potro undergoes knee surgery

Buenos Aires, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, said he underwent a successful operation on Monday...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Guaido endorses Canada contacts with Cuba to resolve Venezuelan crisis

Toronto, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's interim president, on Monday in Ottawa said...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Death toll from rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 45

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- The death toll from the rains in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has risen to 45, officials said Monday,...

27 de enero de 2020
0
Trump denies telling Bolton that Ukraine aid hinged on Biden investigation

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday denied ever telling his former national security adviser, John Bolton, that military aid to...

27 de enero de 2020
0
China coronavirus death toll rises to 80, 2,744 cases confirmed

Beijing, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- The death toll in China from the coronavirus that causes "Wuhan pneumonia" rose to 80 on Monday, with 2,744 confirmed cases.

27 de enero de 2020
0
Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony among Grammy Award winners

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony were among the Latino artists winning awards at the 62nd edition of the Grammys...

27 de enero de 2020
0
US basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

International Sports Desk, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- United States basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near Los...

26 de enero de 2020
0
Medical marijuana creates new economic opportunities in Colombia

By Ovidio Castro Medina

26 de enero de 2020
0
Peru holds legislative elections

(Update 1: Rewrites, adds exit poll info)

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Chile's El Teniente copper mine uses innovation to compete

By Alberto Peña

26 de enero de 2020
0
Comb, trumpet, doll from Auschwitz on display at first LatAm Holocaust museum

By Concepcion M. Moreno

26 de enero de 2020
0
Democrats: Trump's conduct is not America first, it's Trump first

Washington, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the...

24 de enero de 2020
0
Chavistas march in Caracas, opposition fails to hold legislative session

Caracas, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- Supporters of Chavism on Thursday marched in Caracas to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the fall of the Marcos Perez Jimenez...

23 de enero de 2020
0
Mexican government hopes to use banana export example to expand China trade

Mexico City, Jan 23 (efe-epa).- The first shipment of 39 tons of Mexican bananas to China departed on Tuesday from the port of Manzanillo, a debut that the...

23 de enero de 2020
0