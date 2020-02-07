07 de febrero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Weinstein defense calls its first witnesses

06 de febrero de 2020
23:11
0
  • Donna Rotunno (R), one of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's defense attorneys, arrives at court for Weinstein's sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

    Donna Rotunno (R), one of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's defense attorneys, arrives at court for Weinstein's sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

  • Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at court with members of his legal team for another day of his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

    Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at court with members of his legal team for another day of his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

  • Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at court with members of his legal team for another day of his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

    Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at court with members of his legal team for another day of his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

New York, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- The defense team of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial in New York for rape, on Thursday called its first witness, a Miramax employee and friend of the accused who maintained a "close friendship" with actress Annabella Sciorra, in its attempt to defuse the testimony of the women who have accused him.

After the last of the six women who testified against Weinstein and claimed that they were harassed or raped by him were done providing their testimony, it was the turn of Paul Feldsher to take the stand, a former Miramax film production company worker, who was friendly with Sciorra in the early 1990s, when she said she was raped (that is, in the winter of 1993-1994).

When asked by defense attorney Donna Rotunno about whether at that time Sciorra - famous for her role in "The Sopranos" - had mentioned what had occurred with the producer, Feldsher said only that on one occasion during a "long walk" the actress had told him that "she'd done this crazy thing with Harvey."

Feldsher said he did not recall that Sciorra was upset or distressed in any way when she said that and did not remember whether she gave him any additional details about what had occurred between her and Weinstein.

He also said under questioning that he believed Weinstein had a "sex addiction" but did not think Weinstein was "capable of the things that he'd been charged with."

Weinstein is facing five counts, including rape, criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault, and if convicted he could be sentenced to life in prison.

The charges against him are founded on testimony from Miriam Haley that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006 and Jessica Mann's testimony that he raped her twice during a relationship that they pursued together.

Feldsher said that Weinstein has a "voracious" appetite for women, and he admitted that in 2017 - at about the time the investigation of Weinstein became public - he spoke with the producer because he "felt badly" for him and "I was speaking to him partially because nobody else was."

He admitted insulting Sciorra when he spoke with Weinstein but said in court that he only did so to respond to what the producer "wanted to hear" and when the prosecuting attorney suggested that he was now simply saying things that the accused wanted to hear, Feldsher replied "Categorically no."

Sciorra testified on Jan. 23 that the movie producer raped her at her home, and her testimony is considered key to showing that Weinstein acted according to the pattern of a sexual predator.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is defending three of the women who have testified against Weinstein, said upon leaving the courtroom that her clients, and specifically Sciorra, had testified in a way that she hopes will have a "positive impact" on the jury.

She also said that the prosecution would never have charged Weinstein if they did not think they had a reasonable chance to prove his guilt, although she added that the decision is in the hands of the jury and nobody knows what they will decide.

Allred also said that the only job of the defense attorneys is to seek to undermine the credibility of the prosecution's witnesses and to raise doubts so as to persuade the jury that there is sufficient doubt to allow them to acquit him.

Although six women have testified that Weinstein had attacked them or engaged in unwanted sexual advances, Weinstein's defense team has argued that all the sexual encounters were consensual, pointing to friendly e-mails that some of the women sent to him after the alleged attacks.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Barbara Ziv, meanwhile, testified for the prosecution that one of the prevailing "rape myth(s)" is that victims of sexual violence all behave in a certain way, adding in response to questioning that some victims continue to interact with their abusers even after being attacked.
600x350
750x300

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Weinstein defense calls its first witnesses

New York, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- The defense team of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial in New York for rape, on Thursday called its...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump holds White House celebration to revel in Senate acquittal

Washington, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday organized a "celebration" at the White House to hail his acquittal in his impeachment trial...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Zona MACO art fair starts in Mexico with new plan to hike attendance

By Ines Amarelo

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump acquitted in near party line Senate vote on impeachment charges

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in a vote by the Republican-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US threatens Reliance, Repsol, Chevron, Rosneft with sanctions over Venezuela

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday threatened to impose sanctions on US petroleum firm Chevron, Spain's Repsol and India's...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US trade deficit declines for 1st time in 6 years amid trade tensions

By Alfonso Fernandez

05 de febrero de 2020
0
Almost 1,000 police murdered in Mexico in the past 2 years

Mexico City, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- From 2018 up through January 2020, at least 953 police officers were murdered in Mexico, a reflection of the wave of violence...

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz among world's top 20 in ping pong

San Juan, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- In a sport where Asians reign supreme, for the first time in her short yet successful table tennis career Puerto Rico's Adriana...

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump to address split Congress, Senate on verge of acquitting him at trial

By Lucia Leal

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Iowa, between Biden's moderation and Bernie's revolution

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Alphabet beats on earnings per share, misses on revenue

San Francisco, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- Internet giant Alphabet, the parent company of Google, released yearly and quarterly results on Monday, showing net profits...

03 de febrero de 2020
0
Newton, Iowa: Between the pain of de-industrialization and the elections

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

02 de febrero de 2020
0
Groundhog Day celebrations take place in US

Washington, Feb 2 (efe-epa).- Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous weather-predicting animal in the world, emerged from his burrow in the same-named town in...

02 de febrero de 2020
0
Amazon shares skyrocket after earnings beat

By Marc Arcas

31 de enero de 2020
0
Innovative pay methods to be showcased at Super Bowl

Miami, Jan 30 (efe-epa).- Multinational technology giant Visa will have more than 800 contactless payment points in the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida,...

30 de enero de 2020
0
Kristen Stewart: Women are now taking movie roles we couldn't years ago

By Javier Romualdo

30 de enero de 2020
0
NASA bids farewell to Spitzer telescope that probed infrared universe

Miami, Jan 30 (efe-epa).- NASA on Thursday is saying goodbye to the Spitzer space telescope after 16 years of service using infrared light to unveil...

30 de enero de 2020
0
Facebook 2019 profits $18.485 bn, 16 pct. below 2018

San Francisco, Jan 29 (efe-epa).- Facebook on Wednesday announced profits of $18.485 billion for its 2019 fiscal year, a 16 percent decline from the year...

29 de enero de 2020
0
Reporter quit job to rescue ancestral medicinal plants at Nicaraguan nursery

By Renee Lucia Ramos

29 de enero de 2020
0
Apple starts year off with record numbers, thanks to iPhone sales

By Marc Arcas

29 de enero de 2020
0
Two bodies recovered from US military plane crash wreckage in Afghanistan

(Correction: Corrects aircraft type from "bomber" to "electronics surveillance" plane)

28 de enero de 2020
0
Trump unveils his two-state Middle East peace plan

Washington, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East, calling it a "realistic two-state solution"...

28 de enero de 2020
0
Boeing gets $12 bn in financing to alleviate 737 MAX crisis

New York, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- US aeronautics giant Boeing has obtained $12 billion in financing commitments from more than a dozen banks to help it alleviate...

28 de enero de 2020
0
Former US Open champ Del Potro undergoes knee surgery

Buenos Aires, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, said he underwent a successful operation on Monday...

27 de enero de 2020
0