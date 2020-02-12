12 de febrero de 2020
Samsung presents Galaxy Z Flip, first foldable smartphone

11 de febrero de 2020
22:10
  • Members of the media preview the new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

  • Projections of the new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

  • Members of the media preview the new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Tuesday presented its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, this model with a glass screen, thus making it the first such device made with this material to hit the market.

The firm announced the Galaxy Z Flip and its new line of 5G-enabled Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphones at its Unpacked event in San Francisco.

Samsung thus doubles down on its bet on the model after last year it surprised analysts and consumers with the Galaxy Fold, which - despite the promotional marketing campaign that touted its novel design - got a cold reception from the public and had to deal with numerous problems and complaints from users.

The new foldable phone has a clamshell design with a 6.7-inch screen, which folds in the middle into a square that can fit without difficulty into most people's pockets.

In addition, users can interact with it in a limited way even when it is "closed" via the cover to check notifications, battery power and the time.

Samsung officials said that the Z Flip's glass screen can fold and unfold up to 200,000 times without breaking or developing cracks or scratches, apparently resolving one of the main problems with the earlier model.

The reliance of the world leader in mobile telephone sales on glass screens is risky, but it could provide a solution for the difficulties Samsung had last year with foldable phones, all of them with plastic screens that did not provide the desired results.

Samsung said that the glass used in the Galaxy Z Flip is ultra-thin, revolutionary and flexible, and the firm reiterated that it is "made to last."

The company said that the new material has also managed to solve another of the main problems with the earlier Fold phone: the accumulation of dust and dirt in the folding groove, a situation that contributed to its breaking or functioning incorrectly.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with YouTube Premium service, can open at three different angles and comes in three colors at present: purple, black and gold.

The front camera has a 10MP with a f/2.4 aperture, and there are two wide-angle 12MP cameras on the back, one with an f/1.8 aperture and up to 8X digital zoom and the other with a f/2.2 aperture. The device will hit the market on Feb. 14 at a base price of $1,380.

Regarding the new lineup of Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphones, these Android phones provide support for 8K video capture along with improved Super Steady with anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis, along with a number of new camera features.

The Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra can be pre-ordered starting on Feb. 21, with pricing starting at $1,000 for the Galaxy S20 5G with its 6.2-inch display, $1,200 for the Galaxy S20+ 5G with a 6.7-inch display and $1,400 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with its 6.9-inch display.
