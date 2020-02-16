16 de febrero de 2020
Dominican municipal elections suspended due to technical problems

16 de febrero de 2020
19:07
0
  • A pollworker in the Dominican Republic at a precinct in Santo Domingo on Feb. 16, 2020, after the municipal elections were suspended due to technical problems. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

    A pollworker in the Dominican Republic at a precinct in Santo Domingo on Feb. 16, 2020, after the municipal elections were suspended due to technical problems. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

  • General view of several empty ballot boxes at a precinct in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Feb. 16, 2020, after the municipal elections were suspended due to technical problems. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

    General view of several empty ballot boxes at a precinct in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Feb. 16, 2020, after the municipal elections were suspended due to technical problems. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

  • Pollworkers in the Dominican Republic in a precinct in Santo Domingo on Feb. 16, 2020, after the municipal elections were suspended due to technical problems. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

    Pollworkers in the Dominican Republic in a precinct in Santo Domingo on Feb. 16, 2020, after the municipal elections were suspended due to technical problems. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Santo Domingo, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- The Dominican Republic's Central Election Board (JCE) on Sunday suspended the nationwide municipal elections after multiple technical problems with the automated voting system, which is being used for the first time, although only in a partial manner.

Although there has been no unanimous consensus among the Dominican political leadership, the JCE "decided ... at 11:11 in the morning, to suspend the elections in general both regarding the automated vote and in the municipalities that have physical (i.e. printed) ballots," JCE president Julio Cesar Castaños Guzman said at a press conference.

"Promptly, in consultation with the national leadership, the JCE will make the appropriate extraordinary announcement" so that the elections, in which almost 7.5 million citizens are eligible to vote, may be held, Castaños Guzman said.

Three hours after the formal opening of the polls and after numerous complaints from the opposition of delays and failures of the automated vote system, the JCE chief acknowledged that on Sunday night "the precincts where the automated vote (mechanism) was being used began to warn ... that the ballot at each of those precincts had a problem, a mistake."

Specifically, he said, in about half of the precincts where people were going to vote automatically "the ballots were uploading incompletely."

Election authorities "tried all night to correct that error," but they were unable to do so and thus the elections "cannot be held, for basic reasons."

Castaños Guzman said that "it's really a bother that this has happened, but the truth is the truth, and people and institutions - instead of continuing to pretend to bury their heads in the sand - have to have the courage to tell things as they are."

The automated voting system, which is being implemented in the Dominican Republic for the first time, was to be used in just 1,772 of the country's 16,032 electoral precincts, with the vast bulk of the precincts using manual methods - where no problems were detected on Sunday - according to Castaños Guzman.

The municipal elections are key both for the governing Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), which along with its political allies holds 107 of the country's 158 mayorships, and for the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), which holds 30, including the National District, which includes the capital of Santo Domingo.

PRM leader Luis Abinader, said that the problems causing election authorities to suspend the vote are "a serious abuse of democratic rights."

In remarks to the media, he blamed Dominican authorities for the "deep institutional crisis" stemming from the unexpected suspension of the municipal elections, saying that it is "unprecedented" that Dominicans "have been unable to exercise their right to elect and be elected."

He also demanded that "all those who have given rise to this serious damage to the Dominican Republic" be identified and called for them to feel "the full weight of the law."

Abinader also complained that in many precincts where the automated vote system was in use, the ballots appearing via computer screens to voters did not show any of the PRM or other opposition candidates.

Meanwhile, after the election suspension, the Organization of American States' election observer mission in the Dominican Republic for the municipal vote called for a "frank" and "constructive" dialogue to deal with the situation.

The head of the OAS observer mission, former Chilean President Eduardo Frei, in a appearance before the press, called on Dominican election authorities and political actors to "maintain a frank and constructive dialogue with an eye toward the next steps that must be taken in the face of this complex reality."
