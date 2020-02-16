16 de febrero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Trump kicks off Daytona 500 in Florida, but rain delays the race

16 de febrero de 2020
22:10
0
  • President Donald J. Trump (R) comforts Daria Ortiz (L), whose grandmother was murdered, during remarks to the National Border Patrol Council on the White House campus in Washington, on 14 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

    President Donald J. Trump (R) comforts Daria Ortiz (L), whose grandmother was murdered, during remarks to the National Border Patrol Council on the White House campus in Washington, on 14 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

  • People examine a 1985 Porsche 962-HR1 during the Heritage exhibition of historic automobiles on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Domingo

    People examine a 1985 Porsche 962-HR1 during the Heritage exhibition of historic automobiles on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Domingo

  • People examine a 1981 Chevrolet Caprice during the Heritage exhibition of historic automobiles on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Domingo

    People examine a 1981 Chevrolet Caprice during the Heritage exhibition of historic automobiles on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Domingo

  • Spanish racecar driver Albert Costa, with GRT Grasser Racing Team, poses on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Domingo

    Spanish racecar driver Albert Costa, with GRT Grasser Racing Team, poses on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Domingo

Miami, Feb 16 (efe-epa)- President Donald Trump kicked off the Daytona 500 under initially sunny skies at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Sunday.

"Daytona International Speedway, we love our country and it's truly an honor to be with all of you at the Great American Race," Trump said, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, at the start of the 62nd edition of the iconic race.

"Gentlemen, start your engines," said Trump to the friendly and loudly cheering crowd, after which he led the drivers in a pace lap in his black armored limousine.

The oval raceway is one of the most famous in the US - or the world, for that matter - and this year's race is being contested by 40 drivers in their Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota vehicles.

Organizers of the historic race named Trump the "grand marshal" for the first race of the NASCAR season, making him the second US president to attend the Daytona 500.

In 2004, President George W. Bush attended the race and was tasked with delivering the famous words to get the speed contest under way - "Gentlemen, start your engines!"

The Daytona 500 is one of the year's most popular - and most watched on television - sports events.

In delivering remarks lasting about four minutes to the huge crowd at the speedway about 2:30 pm, Trump said: "For 500 heart-pounding miles, these fierce competitors will chase the checkered flag, fight for the Harley J. Earl trophy and make their play for pure American glory. ... And that's what it is. Pure American glory."

The president told the crowd that it doesn't matter who wins, asserting that what is important is "God, family and country."

He also thanked the men and women of the US Armed Forces, which sent six combat aircraft over the raceway in a cacophonous flyover before the scheduled start of the race.

Shortly after the presidential limousine ended its pace lap, it began raining at Daytona and the race was indefinitely delayed, thus throwing a wrench into whatever plans Trump may have had of watching the first few laps.

Race organizers, however, said that tickets for the event had been sold out days ago for this first race of the season, running for 200 laps, or 500 miles (804 km).

Heavy security was in place for the race on Sunday, due to Trump's presence at the event, with fans having to wait up to three hours to get into the oval-shaped raceway and even the drivers having to undergo security checks by the Secret Service.

Daytona Beach, on Florida's Atlantic coast, in recent years has become a world speed mecca - along with Indianapolis, Indiana, where the Indianapolis 500 is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway - although its legacy as a motor racecourse dates back many decades.

In 1936, the first raceway in Daytona Beach was built - half asphalt-paved and half-sand - and in 1959 that format was changed to the paved Daytona International Speedway.
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 in Florida, but rain delays the race

Miami, Feb 16 (efe-epa)- President Donald Trump kicked off the Daytona 500 under initially sunny skies at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on...

16 de febrero de 2020
0
Dominican municipal elections suspended due to technical problems

Santo Domingo, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- The Dominican Republic's Central Election Board (JCE) on Sunday suspended the nationwide municipal elections after...

16 de febrero de 2020
0
Samsung presents Galaxy Z Flip, first foldable smartphone

San Francisco, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Tuesday presented its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, this model with a...

11 de febrero de 2020
0
U2's Bono, UN denounce educational disadvantage for girls around world

United Nations, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Singer Bono and the United Nations on Tuesday denounced the "dramatic disadvantage" in education being suffered by female...

12 de febrero de 2020
0
Guaido beaten by mob upon landing in Caracas

Caracas, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's legitimate interim president by more than 50 nations, on Tuesday was...

12 de febrero de 2020
0
Fed's Powell warns of economic risks of coronavirus amid Trump's attacks

By Alfonso Fernandez

11 de febrero de 2020
0
Final Iowa caucus recount gives Buttigieg delegate win

Washington, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- Almost a week after the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic Party announced Sunday that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Hundreds of wizards-for-a-day celebrate "Harry Potter" saga in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- Hundreds of fans left their "muggle" (non-magical) life to one side on Thursday to attend "Harry Potter Book Night" in...

07 de febrero de 2020
0
Weinstein defense calls its first witnesses

New York, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- The defense team of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial in New York for rape, on Thursday called its...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump holds White House celebration to revel in Senate acquittal

Washington, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday organized a "celebration" at the White House to hail his acquittal in his impeachment trial...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Zona MACO art fair starts in Mexico with new plan to hike attendance

By Ines Amarelo

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump acquitted in near party line Senate vote on impeachment charges

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in a vote by the Republican-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US threatens Reliance, Repsol, Chevron, Rosneft with sanctions over Venezuela

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday threatened to impose sanctions on US petroleum firm Chevron, Spain's Repsol and India's...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US trade deficit declines for 1st time in 6 years amid trade tensions

By Alfonso Fernandez

05 de febrero de 2020
0
Almost 1,000 police murdered in Mexico in the past 2 years

Mexico City, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- From 2018 up through January 2020, at least 953 police officers were murdered in Mexico, a reflection of the wave of violence...

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz among world's top 20 in ping pong

San Juan, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- In a sport where Asians reign supreme, for the first time in her short yet successful table tennis career Puerto Rico's Adriana...

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump to address split Congress, Senate on verge of acquitting him at trial

By Lucia Leal

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Iowa, between Biden's moderation and Bernie's revolution

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Alphabet beats on earnings per share, misses on revenue

San Francisco, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- Internet giant Alphabet, the parent company of Google, released yearly and quarterly results on Monday, showing net profits...

03 de febrero de 2020
0
Newton, Iowa: Between the pain of de-industrialization and the elections

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

02 de febrero de 2020
0
Groundhog Day celebrations take place in US

Washington, Feb 2 (efe-epa).- Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous weather-predicting animal in the world, emerged from his burrow in the same-named town in...

02 de febrero de 2020
0
Amazon shares skyrocket after earnings beat

By Marc Arcas

31 de enero de 2020
0
Innovative pay methods to be showcased at Super Bowl

Miami, Jan 30 (efe-epa).- Multinational technology giant Visa will have more than 800 contactless payment points in the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida,...

30 de enero de 2020
0
Kristen Stewart: Women are now taking movie roles we couldn't years ago

By Javier Romualdo

30 de enero de 2020
0