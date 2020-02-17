17 de febrero de 2020
America; a disjointed continent.

17 de febrero de 2020
2019 closed with a tense atmosphere in the Americas; especially in South American politics and democracy.

2019 closed with a tense atmosphere in the Americas; especially in South American politics and democracy.

 

From Patagonia through the border of the United States with Mexico, to Canada, there is a distress throughout Central & South America. The increase in migrants trying to find a better life in North America is a sign of all the social problems that this region is facing.

 

One of the relevant issues on the US agenda in recent years is its migration problems, a reflection of the social destabilization that Latin America faces during this last decade, social manifestations, economic crises, insecurity and lack of opportunities are common characteristics that are appreciated.

 

2019 was a leading year of different events typical of the reflection of this reality, mainly the institutional instability of some nations, some more acute than others where the question arises: What is the reality of Central America and South America now?

 

Alicia Bárcena executive secretary of ECLAC, (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations, states: "The region is going through a very bad time, there is a generalized and synchronized slowdown".

 

For example, there is low economic performance mainly from countries such as Venezuela, Haiti and Argentina; where poverty has grown.

 

Chile was a sign of astonishment of how a nation can fall in a matter of weeks, a series of social protests mixed with vandalism, destabilized the perception of investment and growth, in a country that has always been one of the strongest in South America.  Chile’s destabilization has generated a ripple of similar situations in Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru and Argentina.   Throughout the continent we have seen replicas of similar situations, with many episodes of civil unrest consisting of student marches calling for better education and work opportunities; show that there is a concern to analyze and solve many of these difficulties.

 

There is a theory that shows that this destabilization is a result of the work of the Sao Paulo Forum, which was born in Brazil in 1990 founded by the workers' party and groups of the political organizations of the extreme left, as a product of its agenda set to establish Socialist political models in all Latin American nations. It is openly known that this forum has been funded by the Venezuelan government since the era of Hugo Chavez.

 

On the other hand, we saw the people in Bolivia exhausted with socialist politics and corruption call on the Bolivian Military to remove President / Dictator Evo Morales.  These national protest caused the pressured the exit of Evo Morales after 14 years in the power. Bolivia showed that it is looking for a new democratic direction to move forward in the 21st century just like much of the rest of Central and South American are primed to do.  The real question then must be asked; in what direction will these countries choose to go….Democratic or Socialist?

 

The reality is that Latin America is going through its lowest level of development and growth in economic and social matters in the last 40 years.  There is no real articulation that promotes joint work between nations.  The reality is the contrary, a Latin America dividing individually every day with mass corruption turning into a stagnant waste land. 

 

The challenges are great and even though the future is not the most positive. Some nations blame the United States for their situation, but the fundamentals are lost when it is observed that many of the social and cultural problems of Latin countries lie in corruption, product of the lack of awareness in the value of the public to grow its tax base through the development of business, entrepreneurism, education, health and so much more.

 

The United States this year will elect a new president and will also advance the traditional census to count how many people live in its territory.  It has already been 10 years since the last census in 2010 and the 2020 census will be crucial for the immigration analysis, where today the Hispanic community mainly Latin plays a relevant role in the politics of this nation.

 

In conclusion, the lack of identity as an American continent, not being consciously connected to the challenges together, due to their disarticulation loses the opportunity to make this side of the planet a better place to live.  Only time will tell if the path leads to more democracy or socialism.

 

 

Camilo Florido

twitter @camiloflorido

Instagram @kmiloflorido
