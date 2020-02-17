17 de febrero de 2020
Brazil's Carnival continues with marked feminist accent

17 de febrero de 2020
  Photo provided on Feb. 16, 2020, by RIOTUR showing thousands of people attending a street party in Rio de Janeiro as part of the ongoing Carnival celebration. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Maia/ RIOTUR/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided on Feb. 16, 2020, by RIOTUR showing thousands of people attending a street party in Rio de Janeiro as part of the ongoing Carnival celebration. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Maia/ RIOTUR/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  Photo taken Feb. 16, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro showing a young girl participating in a street party/celebration as part of the ongoing Carnival festival. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

    Photo taken Feb. 16, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro showing a young girl participating in a street party/celebration as part of the ongoing Carnival festival. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

  • Photo provided on Feb. 16, 2020, by RIOTUR showing thousands of people attending a street party in Rio de Janeiro as part of the ongoing Carnival celebration. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Maia/ RIOTUR/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided on Feb. 16, 2020, by RIOTUR showing thousands of people attending a street party in Rio de Janeiro as part of the ongoing Carnival celebration. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Maia/ RIOTUR/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil's nationwide Carnival celebration continued on Sunday with a marked feminist accent emphasized by a band that drew almost half a million people to a street concert in Rio de Janeiro.

"Our power is everywhere, even at Carnival. We're joining hands, united, to inspire other women to be the owners of their lives and bodies, free and courageous," Preta Gil, the daughter of popular singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil, said in addressing the crowd gathered right in the heart of Rio's downtown.
Histórico de noticias
Brazil's Carnival continues with marked feminist accent

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil's nationwide Carnival celebration continued on Sunday with a marked feminist accent emphasized by a band that drew...

17 de febrero de 2020
0
Dominican municipal elections suspended due to technical problems

Santo Domingo, Feb 16 (EFE).- The Dominican Republic's Central Election Board (JCE) on Sunday suspended the nationwide municipal elections after multiple...

16 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 in Florida, but rain delays the race

Miami, Feb 16 (efe-epa)- President Donald Trump kicked off the Daytona 500 under initially sunny skies at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on...

16 de febrero de 2020
0
Samsung presents Galaxy Z Flip, first foldable smartphone

San Francisco, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Tuesday presented its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, this model with a...

11 de febrero de 2020
0
U2's Bono, UN denounce educational disadvantage for girls around world

United Nations, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Singer Bono and the United Nations on Tuesday denounced the "dramatic disadvantage" in education being suffered by female...

12 de febrero de 2020
0
Guaido beaten by mob upon landing in Caracas

Caracas, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's legitimate interim president by more than 50 nations, on Tuesday was...

12 de febrero de 2020
0
America; a disjointed continent.

2019 closed with a tense atmosphere in the Americas; especially in South American politics and democracy.

17 de febrero de 2020
0
Fed's Powell warns of economic risks of coronavirus amid Trump's attacks

By Alfonso Fernandez

11 de febrero de 2020
0
Final Iowa caucus recount gives Buttigieg delegate win

Washington, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- Almost a week after the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic Party announced Sunday that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Hundreds of wizards-for-a-day celebrate "Harry Potter" saga in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- Hundreds of fans left their "muggle" (non-magical) life to one side on Thursday to attend "Harry Potter Book Night" in...

07 de febrero de 2020
0
Weinstein defense calls its first witnesses

New York, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- The defense team of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial in New York for rape, on Thursday called its...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump holds White House celebration to revel in Senate acquittal

Washington, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday organized a "celebration" at the White House to hail his acquittal in his impeachment trial...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Zona MACO art fair starts in Mexico with new plan to hike attendance

By Ines Amarelo

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump acquitted in near party line Senate vote on impeachment charges

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in a vote by the Republican-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US threatens Reliance, Repsol, Chevron, Rosneft with sanctions over Venezuela

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday threatened to impose sanctions on US petroleum firm Chevron, Spain's Repsol and India's...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US trade deficit declines for 1st time in 6 years amid trade tensions

By Alfonso Fernandez

05 de febrero de 2020
0
Almost 1,000 police murdered in Mexico in the past 2 years

Mexico City, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- From 2018 up through January 2020, at least 953 police officers were murdered in Mexico, a reflection of the wave of violence...

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz among world's top 20 in ping pong

San Juan, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- In a sport where Asians reign supreme, for the first time in her short yet successful table tennis career Puerto Rico's Adriana...

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump to address split Congress, Senate on verge of acquitting him at trial

By Lucia Leal

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Iowa, between Biden's moderation and Bernie's revolution

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Alphabet beats on earnings per share, misses on revenue

San Francisco, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- Internet giant Alphabet, the parent company of Google, released yearly and quarterly results on Monday, showing net profits...

03 de febrero de 2020
0
Newton, Iowa: Between the pain of de-industrialization and the elections

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

02 de febrero de 2020
0
Groundhog Day celebrations take place in US

Washington, Feb 2 (efe-epa).- Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous weather-predicting animal in the world, emerged from his burrow in the same-named town in...

02 de febrero de 2020
0
Amazon shares skyrocket after earnings beat

By Marc Arcas

31 de enero de 2020
0