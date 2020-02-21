Trump blasts South Korean film 'Parasite,' Brad Pitt at Colorado rally

Los Angeles, USA, Feb 20 (efe-epa).- The president of the United States took advantage of a campaign rally this Thursday in Colorado to criticize the Oscars for giving the best picture award to “Parasite” from South Korea, and also took aim at actor Brad Pitt.

"By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?" Donald Trump asked the crowd, which booed, before he continued: "And the winner is... a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?"

"We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year! Was it good? I don't know. Let's get 'Gone with the Wind' back please. 'Sunset Boulevard.’ So many great movies,” he said.

Trump linked the political and economic situation of both countries with the prize given to the film that has also triumphed at festivals such as Cannes.

"I thought it was the best foreign film, right?" he asked in reference to the best international feature film category, which “Parasite” also won.

"Parasite" made history by being the first foreign language movie to win the Oscar for best film.

The response of the film’s US distributor, Neon, came a few minutes later on Twitter.

“Understandable, he can't read,” it said, accompanying a clip of the president’s rant.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize the Oscars’ best supporting actor winner, Brad Pitt.

"And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his," he said.

"He got up, said a small wise guy statement. Little wise guy. He's a little wise guy,” said the president about a speech in which the actor said the time he had been given to talk was longer than former White House national security adviser John Bolton was given when he offered to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Finally, the president also lashed out at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, TIME magazine’s 2019 person of the year.

"This year I got beaten out by Greta — you know Greta?" he asked.

"Last year I got beaten out — I've won it, but when the world revolves around all of us, we should be chosen... I mean, we've won it. But we should win it every single year." EFE-EPA

