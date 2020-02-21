21 de febrero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Trump blasts South Korean film 'Parasite,' Brad Pitt at Colorado rally

21 de febrero de 2020
03:03
0
  • US President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/BOB PEARSON

    US President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/BOB PEARSON

  • US President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/BOB PEARSON

    US President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/BOB PEARSON

  • US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/BOB PEARSON

    US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/BOB PEARSON

Los Angeles, USA, Feb 20 (efe-epa).- The president of the United States took advantage of a campaign rally this Thursday in Colorado to criticize the Oscars for giving the best picture award to “Parasite” from South Korea, and also took aim at actor Brad Pitt.

"By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?" Donald Trump asked the crowd, which booed, before he continued: "And the winner is... a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?"

"We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year! Was it good? I don't know. Let's get 'Gone with the Wind' back please. 'Sunset Boulevard.’ So many great movies,” he said.

Trump linked the political and economic situation of both countries with the prize given to the film that has also triumphed at festivals such as Cannes.

"I thought it was the best foreign film, right?" he asked in reference to the best international feature film category, which “Parasite” also won.

"Parasite" made history by being the first foreign language movie to win the Oscar for best film.

The response of the film’s US distributor, Neon, came a few minutes later on Twitter.

“Understandable, he can't read,” it said, accompanying a clip of the president’s rant.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize the Oscars’ best supporting actor winner, Brad Pitt.

"And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his," he said.

"He got up, said a small wise guy statement. Little wise guy. He's a little wise guy,” said the president about a speech in which the actor said the time he had been given to talk was longer than former White House national security adviser John Bolton was given when he offered to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Finally, the president also lashed out at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, TIME magazine’s 2019 person of the year.

"This year I got beaten out by Greta — you know Greta?" he asked.

"Last year I got beaten out — I've won it, but when the world revolves around all of us, we should be chosen... I mean, we've won it. But we should win it every single year." EFE-EPA

romu/tw
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Trump blasts South Korean film 'Parasite,' Brad Pitt at Colorado rally

Los Angeles, USA, Feb 20 (efe-epa).- The president of the United States took advantage of a campaign rally this Thursday in Colorado to criticize the Oscars...

21 de febrero de 2020
0
Brazil's Carnival continues with marked feminist accent

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil's nationwide Carnival celebration continued on Sunday with a marked feminist accent emphasized by a band that drew...

17 de febrero de 2020
0
Dominican municipal elections suspended due to technical problems

Santo Domingo, Feb 16 (EFE).- The Dominican Republic's Central Election Board (JCE) on Sunday suspended the nationwide municipal elections after multiple...

16 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 in Florida, but rain delays the race

Miami, Feb 16 (efe-epa)- President Donald Trump kicked off the Daytona 500 under initially sunny skies at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on...

16 de febrero de 2020
0
Samsung presents Galaxy Z Flip, first foldable smartphone

San Francisco, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Tuesday presented its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, this model with a...

11 de febrero de 2020
0
U2's Bono, UN denounce educational disadvantage for girls around world

United Nations, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Singer Bono and the United Nations on Tuesday denounced the "dramatic disadvantage" in education being suffered by female...

12 de febrero de 2020
0
America; a disjointed continent.

2019 closed with a tense atmosphere in the Americas; especially in South American politics and democracy.

17 de febrero de 2020
0
Guaido beaten by mob upon landing in Caracas

Caracas, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's legitimate interim president by more than 50 nations, on Tuesday was...

12 de febrero de 2020
0
Fed's Powell warns of economic risks of coronavirus amid Trump's attacks

By Alfonso Fernandez

11 de febrero de 2020
0
Final Iowa caucus recount gives Buttigieg delegate win

Washington, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- Almost a week after the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic Party announced Sunday that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Hundreds of wizards-for-a-day celebrate "Harry Potter" saga in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- Hundreds of fans left their "muggle" (non-magical) life to one side on Thursday to attend "Harry Potter Book Night" in...

07 de febrero de 2020
0
Weinstein defense calls its first witnesses

New York, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- The defense team of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial in New York for rape, on Thursday called its...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump holds White House celebration to revel in Senate acquittal

Washington, Feb 6 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday organized a "celebration" at the White House to hail his acquittal in his impeachment trial...

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Zona MACO art fair starts in Mexico with new plan to hike attendance

By Ines Amarelo

06 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump acquitted in near party line Senate vote on impeachment charges

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in a vote by the Republican-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US threatens Reliance, Repsol, Chevron, Rosneft with sanctions over Venezuela

Washington, Feb 5 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday threatened to impose sanctions on US petroleum firm Chevron, Spain's Repsol and India's...

05 de febrero de 2020
0
US trade deficit declines for 1st time in 6 years amid trade tensions

By Alfonso Fernandez

05 de febrero de 2020
0
Almost 1,000 police murdered in Mexico in the past 2 years

Mexico City, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- From 2018 up through January 2020, at least 953 police officers were murdered in Mexico, a reflection of the wave of violence...

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz among world's top 20 in ping pong

San Juan, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- In a sport where Asians reign supreme, for the first time in her short yet successful table tennis career Puerto Rico's Adriana...

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump to address split Congress, Senate on verge of acquitting him at trial

By Lucia Leal

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Iowa, between Biden's moderation and Bernie's revolution

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de febrero de 2020
0
Alphabet beats on earnings per share, misses on revenue

San Francisco, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- Internet giant Alphabet, the parent company of Google, released yearly and quarterly results on Monday, showing net profits...

03 de febrero de 2020
0
Newton, Iowa: Between the pain of de-industrialization and the elections

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

02 de febrero de 2020
0
Groundhog Day celebrations take place in US

Washington, Feb 2 (efe-epa).- Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous weather-predicting animal in the world, emerged from his burrow in the same-named town in...

02 de febrero de 2020
0