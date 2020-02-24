24 de febrero de 2020
Weinstein convicted of 2 sex crimes, acquitted of most severe charges

24 de febrero de 2020
17:05
  • Harvey Weinstein's legal team, including Donna Rotunno (3-L) and Damon Cheronis (L), talk to reporters after Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in New York State Supreme Court in New York on 24 February 2020. Weinstein was immediately taken into custody and faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next month. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • Attorney Gloria Allred (R), who represented three of the six women who testified in Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial, looks back at members of Weinstein's legal team, Donna Rotunno (L), after Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in New York State Supreme Court in New York on 24 February 2020. Weinstein was immediately taken into custody and faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next month. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. leaves the courtroom flanked by security after former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a felony sex crime and rape but acquitted of the most serious charges against him, predatory sexual assault, at New York State Supreme Court in New York on 24 February 2020. Weinstein was immediately taken into custody and faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next month. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

  • Ambra Gutierrez (Center L) - who accused Harvey Weinstein of groping her, embraces attorney Gloria Allred (Center R), who represented three of the six women who testified in Weinstein's criminal trial - after Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in New York State Supreme Court in New York on 24 February 2020. Weinstein was immediately taken into custody and faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next month. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE ALTERNATIVE CROP

  • Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives at New York State Supreme Court on 24 February 2020. as the jury was continuing to deliberate in his sex-crimes trial in New York. The jury found him guilty on 24 February of a pair of charges - third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act - but acquitted him of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

  • Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives at New York State Supreme Court on 24 February 2020. as the jury was continuing to deliberate in his sex-crimes trial in New York. The jury found him guilty on 24 February of a pair of charges - third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act - but acquitted him of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

(Update 1: Adds text, details)

 

New York, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial in New York on Monday found him guilty of a pair of charges - third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act - but acquitted him of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree.

Two hours into its fifth day of deliberations, the jury found Weinstein guilty of one criminal sexual act against production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and of rape in the third degree of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013, but it acquitted him of the rape in the first degree of Mann and of the two charges that included the alleged rape of "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra almost 30 years ago.

It remains for Judge James Burke to set a date for sentencing, but for the charges on which he was convicted Weinstein could face a maximum of 25 years in prison for the criminal sexual act and 4 years for the third-degree rape, thus avoiding life imprisonment, which he could have faced on the two charges of predatory sexual assault linked to Sciorra.

The trial sparked international interest because of Weinstein's central role in Hollywood moviemaking and because the complaints against him spurred the feminist #MeToo movement. Four other women - Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young, Tarale Wulff and Sciorra - gave testimony aimed at supporting the evidence presented by Mann and Haley.

Although the magnate was facing five felony charges - two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape (first-degree and third-degree) and one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree - the jury was constrained in their choices of which charges to convict him on and he could only have been convicted on two of the counts, at most.

The trial started on Jan. 6 with the selection of the jury, comprised of seven men and five women. On Jan. 22, the prosecution and Weinstein's defense team presented their opening arguments and began calling witnesses.

The jury retired to begin its deliberations last Tuesday, after on Feb. 13-14 the defense attorneys and prosecutors presented their closing arguments in the case.

In her closing argument, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon devoted a portion of her comments to responding to attacks by defense counsel to try and discredit prosecution witness Sciorra, who told the jury that the once powerful film producer raped her at her New York home in the 1990s.

Illuzzi-Orbon also described Weinstein as an "extremely aggressive" sexual predator.

"He believed himself to be the king of his universe," she said, gesturing to a photo of Weinstein on the red carpet surrounded by dozens of journalists.

She also recalled that defense witness Paul Feldsher, Weinstein's friend and business associate, described the defendant as a sex addict.

In her own closing argument on Thursday, defense lawyer Donna Rotunno said that the prosecution included Sciorra for the sake of having a witness "with some star power," given that none of the other women charging Weinstein or testifying in the trial were widely known.

Rotunno likewise impugned Sciorra's motives for agreeing to testify, saying that the 59-year-old actress was seeking to "stay relevant" and to re-energize her acting career.

Meanwhile, after the verdict was announced the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, issued a statement saying: "Today, a jury confirmed what we all know: Harvey Weinstein committed sexual assault. This wouldn't have been possible without the voices of the silence breakers in and outside of the courtroom, the survivors who courageously testified, and the jurors who, despite an unrelenting and unethical defense strategy, voted to find an unremorseful Harvey Weinstein guilty."

After hearing the verdict, Weinstein was handcuffed immediately and taken straight to jail, where he will await sentencing.

 

EFE
Weinstein convicted of 2 sex crimes, acquitted of most severe charges

