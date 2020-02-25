25 de febrero de 2020
Bloomberg sharpens attacks on Sanders after senator's Nevada caucus win

25 de febrero de 2020
01:01
  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during his primary night event at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during an interview with EFE on Jan. 29, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. EFE-EPA/ Jesus Rosales

  • Combination of file photos of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (l) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (r), released Feb. 17, 2020. EFE-EPA/File

New York, Feb 24 (efe-epa).- The presidential campaign of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday sharpened its attacks on Bernie Sanders after the latter's victory in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as the first step in a new strategy by the billionaire businessman and philanthropist to try and halt the momentum of the Vermont senator.

A spokesman for Bloomberg's campaign, who requested anonymity, told reporters in New York that it is very important for the ex-mayor's team to state what they think about Sanders and his policies and why they don't believe he would be the Democratic Party's best presidential nominee to go up against Republican President Donald Trump in the November election.

Shortly thereafter, the billionaire's campaign released a statement in which it accused Sanders of having voted in the past against bills that would increase regulations on firearms and coming down on the side of the National Rifle Association, the biggest US pro-gun lobbying group.

"The NRA paved the road to Washington for Bernie Sanders," Bloomberg tweeted. "He spent the next three decades making sure they got a return on their investment. We deserve a president who is not beholden to the gun lobby."

Along with the Twitter message, the campaign posted a 90-second video claiming that the gun rights lobby helped Sanders win a seat in Congress in 1990.

Bloomberg campaign chairman Kevin Sheekey also listed in the campaign's statement all the gun control bills that Sanders has voted against over his years in Congress.

In addition, Bloomberg's campaign - which has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars in political advertising lambasting Trump and promoting Bloomberg - on Monday announced that starting Tuesday it would send a bus loaded with staff on a road trip around California to tell voters about the differences between Bloomberg, a former Republican now turned Democrat, and Sanders, a democratic socialist.

Sanders, who represents a state with a strong hunting tradition, was already attacked over his gun control stance in 2016 by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

In recent years, Sanders has insisted that he supports much stricter gun control and measures similar to those proposed by other Democrats such as banning assault rifles, and he has expressed pride over the poor rating the NRA has given his positions.

As part of his new anti-Sanders campaign, Bloomberg on Monday also gathered together several videos of the leftist senator in which he acknowledges certain social advances pushed for and/or achieved by Cuba's communist government.

The late "Fidel Castro left a dark legacy of forced labor camps, religious repression, widespread poverty, firing squads, and the murder of thousands of his own people. But sure, Bernie, let's talk about his literacy program," said Bloomberg on Twitter.

The former New York mayor accompanied that tweet with a video in which Sanders can be heard to emphasize Cuba's literacy policy, although he also condemns repression in Cuba.

Along the same lines, Bloomberg's campaign denounced graffiti that appeared at one of his Chicago offices that included the word "oligarch."

"Yet again, one of our campaign offices has been vandalized with derogatory language - using the word 'oligarch' - in an act of hate. We cannot, and will not, tolerate these acts. While we do not know who is directly responsible, we do know Senator Bernie Sanders and his campaign have repeatedly invoked this language, and the word 'oligarch' specifically when discussing Mike Bloomberg and his campaign," said Sheekey in a statement.

With his victory in the Nevada caucuses, Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary process, while Bloomberg seems to have lost some of his own momentum after the televised Democratic debate last week in which he was harshly attacked by other candidates.

 

