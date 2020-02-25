More than 20 Miami musicians organize 1st anti-communist concert in US

Miami, Feb 25 (efe-epa).- A group of Hispanic singers and musicians, most of them of Cuban origin and including Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval, on April 11 will offer in Miami "the first anti-communist concert" to be held in the United States, tickets for which are already on sale.

The idea was conceived by Miami-based Cuban musician and producer Frankie Marcos, Orlando Gutierrez, the head of the Cuban Democratic Directorate, an organization comprised of exiles that is one of the organizers of the concert, told EFE on Tuesday.

"This concert is part of the efforts to support the resistance in Cuba. We've increased our activities according to how the resistance in Cuba has been growing," Gutierrez said.

Almost all of the more than 20 international artists who will take the stage at the James L. Knight Center against communism are Cubans, and in addition to Chirino and Sandoval, they include Amaury Gutierrez, Jencarlos Canela, Lena and Malena Burke, Frankie Marcos & Clouds, Hansel and Raul and Gorki Aguila.

Venezuelan singer and actor Carlos Mata, who lives in Miami, is also on the list.

The Miami board of commissioners unanimously approved providing the James L. Knight Center for the concert that, as Mayor Francis Suarez said, will be the first anti-communist concert in the history both of Miami and of the United States.

"Our city represents the stories of countless individuals who have risked their lives to flee communism," Suarez said, going on to mention Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. "Each and every life that has fled communism has proven how the will to pursue democracy and freedom, even in the face of oppression, can never be suppressed or silenced."

The announcement of the concert comes after Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders praised late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

"Sadly, even now, we see individuals defend and even promote communism and socialism," Suarez, a Republican, said on Monday at a press conference announcing the city's sponsorship of the concert. "Just yesterday, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders glorified socialism in a '60 Minutes' interview by defending elements of Castro's regime."

"What Senator Sanders conveniently omitted from his colorful characterization of communist Cuba was Castro's forceful and violent imposition of power, attacking human rights and freedom of speech, thereby minimizing the sacrifice of those who fought to break free from his suffocating hand," Suarez said.

Part of the money collected from ticket sales - with tickets starting at $54 on Ticketmaster - will be used to pay the expenses of organizing the concert and another portion will go to the Cuban Democratic Directorate, which helps political prisoners in Cuba, and to Justicia Cuba, an entity formed by judges in different countries seeking to bring those responsible for crimes against humanity in Cuba to justice before an international tribunal.

Orlando Gutierrez said that the concert is also linked to efforts to prevent Cuban artists who support the island's communist government from coming to Miami to make money from their performances.

In recent months, Cuban artists like the reggaeton duo Gente de Zona, El Micha and Haila Maria Mompie have had their Miami performances cancelled due to pressure from the Cuban exile community.

EFE